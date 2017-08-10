magicJack VocalTec Communications' (CALL) CEO Don Bell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

magicJack VocalTec Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:CALL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 09, 2017 05:30 PM ET

Executives

Don Bell - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Fuller - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to magicJack’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. With us on the call today is Don Bell, Chief Executive Officer and Tom Fuller, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking in nature under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views regarding the future only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will be filed today, August 9, 2017, with the SEC and to 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K also filed with the SEC. Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release issued after the close of the market today, which is located on our website at www.vocaltec.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Don.

Don Bell

Thank you, Good evening everyone. This is Don Bell, CEO of magicJack thank you for joining us.

The second quarter was the first full quarter under the new management team, which joined in mid March. During the quarter we accomplished four things. We improved our retention efforts and lowered monthly churn from 2.5% to 2.1%. Second, we scoped opportunities to increase our ARPU and now executing on it.

Third, we identified an opportunity to disrupt a large segment of the growing UCaaS market and low cost to magicJack and we launched a beta test of one component of that offer. Forth, we put Broadsmart on a stronger putting and growth trajectory. We are very pleased with the progress we have made, our speed our execution and what that means for the quarters ahead.

Before we begin our discussion of the just completed quarter and the first six, I would like to knowledge that the strategic process we announced on March 15, remains underway. As we previously disclosed to you and as this typical in this situation, we will not be commenting further unless and until we have a definitive agreement to announce.

With that I would like to turn to the just completed quarter and share with you the continued progress we are making on creating value. During the quarter, we focused the great deal of analysis on the growth of subscriber base and as a result, we are perusing opportunities to increase ARPU and lower churn within our base. In the second quarter, we achieved a reduce churn rate of 2.1% down from 2.5% in Q1.

We have implemented changes to our process, our retention process and I will point out a few. Previously auto renewal was not the default option in our activation flow and we have suboptimal processes in place to maintain valid credit cards. Fewer than half of our customers were on out of renewal and we think we can significantly increase that.

We have changed the flows and implemented improvements to our credit card validation, customer notification and update process. We have also taken several steps to enhance both our communication flows and upgrade customer care without adding cost which helps with churn.

Previously, the company took two steps. One investment in an online customer care portals to more efficiently resolve issues for customers in an automated fashion and two on shoring of first line customer care. Our team has move forward with the portal and reversed the second decision to onshore some components of customer care in-house.

And instead we have outsourcing Costa Rica. Those changes took place in the second quarter, when customer care costs peaked at approximately 400,000 per month and we expect to be down in the mid 200,000 range per month at some point in the third quarter with better customer care metrics and before.

So far, the metrics we see give a confidence we will achieve both the costs and care objective in the third quarter. To increase ARPU of our base, we are enhancing the service we provide and optimizing pricing.

First, we are testing pricing elasticity, particularly on renewals. We are currently evaluating in small test groups, increases to our renewal prices and preparing to roll that test out more broadly this quarter along with different subscription periods of one, two and three years instead of one and five year offers potentially eliminating the five year option.

Additionally, we have a quarterly scheduled enhancement to the Go service that we plan to rollout starting in the third quarter. Some opportunities we have discovered by spending more time with our call center agents getting a closer feel for customer wants, trouble slots and areas to improve in our sales and care processes.

In the second quarter, we moved to corporate staff into available space in our call center and distribution facility in West Palm Beach. We did that to say one office rent, but it’s also getting closer to the customer.

For example, one common request is call block, which is something we can implement on the switch and make available to our existing subscriber base. We have on our roadmap, a quarterly release scheduled of new Go features like that one.

Essentially we have identified opportunities to deliver more value to existing and new Go subscribers at minimal incremental costs to us and that presents us with options to charge for these features individually, to bundle them, to offer as renewal incentive or as value-add to the base service.

On the hardware side, we will be upgrading the Go chip with our more capable TJ911 chip once we run through remaining supplies. The new chip will provide upgraded call quality and other enhancements.

And In addition to upgraded Go hardware and hosted services will be commercially testing business market demand for a second device with additional ports and capabilities project name The Phoenix and build upon the TJ911 chip, which we built ourselves in San Jose.

Net-net, as we consider one of our most prized assets, our loyal based of Go customers. We believe that we have the opportunity to capture higher ARPU, while managing churn rate on the other side of the equation for an accretive total results.

On the March 15th call, going to turn to unJacked, which is now called Spark. On that March 15th call I announced our strategy to extent into the business market specifically SOHO with the web first, mobile first approach with project unJacked. We recently launched beta test of one component of that offer under our new brand name magicJack Spark.

From here on, I will referred our SOHO UCaaS business as Spark as differentiated from our enterprise UCaaS business Broadsmart. First, it various repeating which market opportunity we are targeting with Spark. Both the SMB effort last year and being in the UCaaS business via Broadsmart have together informed our approach.

We estimate the U.S. SOHO marketing encompasses 20 million businesses of less than five employees and we believe that market needs an offer with magicJack characteristics. Easy to buy, easy to use, reliable and most of all shockingly cheap relative to the incumbent offers. We believe that the SOHO market is not well served in that regard just as home phone subscribers didn’t have a choice like than [indiscernible] until we arrived.

With SOHO we are extending that magicJack value proposition into a business line alternative in competition with higher priced offers from other UCaaS providers. Last year our SMB effort indicated that SOHO's are actively searching for inexpensive and easy to use phone systems. However we shut down that effort before we reached a profitable cash to LTV ratio.

Because we were selling direct but not online our prospective customers had to fill out a contact form in order to, in order for a rep to sell over the phone. We were also only selling hardware with no ability for customers to use our service with a mobile App unless they purchased desk phone.

We believe these activities revealed a potential opportunity in the SOHO UCaaS market. With our SMB offering we saw that the average number of lines for a new customer was approximately 1.7. We know the majority of SMBs in the U.S. are SOHOs so this validates the medium and small office and home office businesses.

We then conducted research to understand what their telecom needs are. Majority of SOHOs with the business line currently use a landline. In our research SOHOs said that hardware is burdensome and expensive. Of the SOHOs who are considering a business line we found majority of those wanted to be mobile. We believe that we can potentially disrupt this market in a couple of ways.

Because of our vertically integrated operations and cost structure we believe we can offer a much lower price point than our competitors. As I have noted before even with two million subscribers we still have more than 90% excess peak capacity on our network.

We own our own Softswitch and our entire infrastructure and operations are underwritten by the consumer Go business. Looking at the array of UCaaS offers sold direct online we think we can offer the core features SOHOs really want at a more competitive price.

We also learned that SOHOs often select hardware in order to take advantage of business calling features. The hardware itself is often secondary. We determined what those business features are and saw that we can offer most of them with our mobile App such as call routing, conference features, do not disturb, hold music, international calling and so forth.

Based on the research we did we chose to lead with mobile rather than hardware as part of our product roadmap we plan to combine our mobile apps and offer hardware to anyone who wants a desk phone. But the key for us is offering a solution that aligns with SOHOs needs today at price that's disruptive. Because of our work in the last year we think that there is a significant addressable market that we can scale the direct channel online and price competitively.

We recently launched a beta test of one component of our product vision, a mobile iOS App which gives users the ability to add a second line to their own Smartphone starting at 4.99 a month. In less than five minutes they have access to talk, text, voicemail, contact integration and native dialer, conference calling and more all with a second phone number on their current device.

Our plan is to rollout the core components of our UCaaS business offer during the next two quarters including multi user administrative functions and preparation for a full commercial launch in the first half of 2018. During the beta period we are testing a paid service and using digital media for custom acquisition and marketing plan development.

Now I will turn to our enterprise UCaaS business Broadsmart, which in contrast to Spark is focused on enterprise clients and sold indirect through channels. With Broadsmart we offer a white glove service to our customer with distributed operations.

Today I'm pleased to report positive momentum existing the quarter following the imperilment charges we discussed in Q1. We now feel better about the longevity of our largest enterprise client, it was on our watch list beginning of the quarter.

We also attracted new channel agents and invigorated our existing channel during the quarter by rescoping our offer and pricing to be more competitive. We signed multiple new agents to that agreement and hire new channel and account managers, immediate result of these initiatives is that we exit the quarter with substantially higher lead volume versus Q1 and in June we promoted Kerrin Parker to CEO of Broadsmart and are confident in her ability to grow our enterprise business.

To sum it up, Q2 was our first quarter at the helm and we took that opportunity to aggressively pursue our strategic priorities and to decisively make needed changes that will benefit the company. We kicked no cans down the roads in those first 100 days so that we can now move forward with the greatest speed towards the financial and strategic growth we invasion in the quarter and years ahead.

With that I will turn the call over to CFO Tom Fuller for the financial update. Tom.

Tom Fuller

Thank you Don. I will start with an overview of our second quarter financial performance and then I will move on to provide an outlook for the full-year 2017. In the second quarter total net revenues came in at $22.4 million.

Of this total, most revenues continue to come from our consumer segment, which had revenues of $19.3 million compares to revenues of $20.4 million last quarter and $22.4 million during the same quarter last year. In Q2, Broadsmart our enterprise segment had revenues of $3 million up from $2.7 million in Q1 and consistent with the same quarter last year.

In Q1 we discussed the imperilment of the carrying value of intangible associated with our enterprise segment. Since Q1, the new management of our enterprise segment has invested in account management resources to strengthen customer relationships and improve retention and had thought to expand our sales channel and sales pipeline by signing new master agency agreement and renegotiating our channel commission rate to meet what we believe our market commissions rate needed in order to grow the pipeline. We are encouraged by the positive response to these changes by our channel partners and has seen a significant increase in new lease in Q2.

In our consumer segment, during the quarter there were approximately 87,000 device activations, compared with 92,000 last quarter. And we achieved churn rate of approximately 2.1% and improvement over recent quarters and ended the quarter with approximately 2.04 million active subscribers. We continue to focus on customer care as part of our improvements customer retention.

During the quarter we [indiscernible] view self service portal and made improvements to our FAQ to enable our customers to address many of the issues that they had previously needed to contact customer care for. We believe this contributed to a significant improvement in the quarter in our rate of first contact customer resolution.

We believe these investments and improvements in customer care have helped contribute to an improving customer view of magicJack’s products and services. In addition we have also refreshed and reviewed our renewal marketing approach and also renewal processes.

In regards to executing our product development plan as Don mentioned we have recently launched the beta of magicJack Spark. We estimated during Q2 we incurred approximately 1 million of operating cost associated with Spark mainly in allocated R&D and marketing personal cost.

During the remainder financial 2017 we estimate that we will incur further $2 million to $4 million in cost relating to the continued development and marketing launch of our Spark product.

As we discussed on the prior call we closed our SMB offices in Atlanta and have consolidated the functions with our consumer segment. Retaining only a small number of engineering personal who are now integrated into our core continued function.

We remain focus on managing our operating cost. The on shoring of customer care, the decision was previously made had increased cost in Q2 due to increasing proportion of onshore versus offshore resources. Having now made improvements to chat processes, we are now able to change back and will go back to the old model of using more offshore recourses for chat services.

We entered into a new agreement with offshore provider for customer care chat services in July 2017, and we believe that will result in a significant reduction of our current head by about 30 heads.

In addition in July 2017 we have entered into a outsource agreement with a large fulfillment logistic company to manage the distribution of our managed magicJack Go devices to our direct and retail customers.

This transition will result in the closer of our West Palm Beach distribution center and the severance of related employees. Further in the quarter we consolidated our West Palm Beach based corporate houses with a customer care facility resulting in terminating corporate office lease to further reduce cost.

As Don mentioned, we are only at the beginning stage of implementing our strategy which we expect to gain traction as the course of this year. We have made great progress in the second quarter which has positioned the company to leverage brand efficient network and enterprise channel process.

In terms of profitability for the quarter we reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million and non-GAAP net income $3.4 million, or $0.21 per share based on $16.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

On a GAAP basis we recorded a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter totaling $1.6 million or $0.10 per share based on $16.1 million shares outstanding. In addition GAAP net loss is included following items.

A $2.6 million impact to tax-related items, which included a $2.4 million tax impact due to expiration of stock options; $0.6 million in share base compensation, $0.6 million for proposed settlements to certain tax related items, $0.5 million in costs related to the strategic process that Don previously discussed.

$0.4 million accrual related to an expected settlement of a class action lawsuits, which represents the remainder of costs we do not expect to recover from insurance; and finally 0.2 million in severance and executive management transition expenses.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in our earning press release from earlier today is available on our website.

Turning to our balance sheet, as of June 30, we had cash and cash equivalents of $47.0 million and zero debt. Our cash balance reflects the $0.3 million used in cash flow from operations, which was impacted by lower renewal sales in our customer business, as well as approximately $2.4 million spend on severance and senior management transition expenses, approximately $1 million in payments of expenses associated to proxy dispute and the timing of payments to customer care vendors.

Turning to our financial outlook for the full-year 2017. We are increasingly slightly previously advice 2017 revenue guidance from previously guiding range of $85 million to $87 million to $86 million to $88 million. This is based on our current subscriber and customer base and our trend of churn and activations.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA, our guidance range is for $19 million to $22 million before investment in new strategies and product that Don mentioned pacifically magicJack Spark. The is a slight increase to previous guidance of $17 million to $21 million as advice in Q1.

The net investment in the new products and strategies will depend on what we experience in terms of cost of acquisition and ARPU and it may therefore significantly change. However at this time we estimate the net investment of 2017 to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million.

With that, let me turn back over the Don for some closing remarks.

Don Bell

Thank you, Tom. In the second quarter, we improve retention, identified commencing opportunities to increased ARPU. We define our SOHO offer and launch the first component in beta and we put Broadsmart on a better footing and growth trajectory and we are just getting started.

Now, we would like to take questions on the quarter and our operations. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. With that, we will begin our question-and-answer portion. We have Greg Burns from Sidoti & Company.

Greg Burns

Good afternoon. Great job on the churn, this is fairly lowest number I have seen since starting covering the company. So I just wanted to kind of understand, if you feel that’s sustainable, if it’s could go lower and maybe you understand the complexion of your subscriber base in terms of their maturity. Is the churn just going down, because mix of customers are - you have a larger install base of customers that have been with you for a while that typically would churn less than maybe a less mature customer? Thank you.

Don Bell

Thank you, Greg. There are many things as factor in the churn, I don’t think you would see a step change like that. I think it’s around 16% improvement quarter-to-quarter simply from the natural aging of the base and stickiness of those that remain. We did many, many things in retention. At first we thought we test them sequentially, but our systems didn’t really do side-by-side tests so instead we decided to throw everything that we could think of into the mix and fewer came out of it.

So its kind hard to specifically identify that this particular change in churn is due to any one of those efforts, but I think that what we have done has been contributor to that reduction in churn and to your question of can it be maintain and reduced, quarter-to-quarter it might have some variations, but on the whole we do expect a reduction in churn overtime from here. So if you look at the next four quarters or so I think we are going to be under that.

Tom Fuller

I think it's Greg on previous calls we said that our competitors are slightly ahead of us on churn and we had been looking to approach the levels of where we are at. Yes, I think one quarter doesn’t trend make, but we are pleased with the results in Q2.

Don Bell

Yes and I note Greg that some of the things we are doing don’t turn up until a year later like auto renewal for example that’s not going to show its full force for some time, so there are various things that we are doing to have long life to them or the longer payouts and other things that were kind quick hits.

Greg Burns

Okay and I wanted to kind of better understand the evolution of your mobile strategy; I guess the previous management's strategy was to offer a consumer base application, second line type application. Now it sounds like you are evolving that to an full SMB offering by adding features to it. is the consumer angle of that offering going to still live, or is that something that will kind of be consumed by the DSMB offering as you add features and then that’s what that offering becomes in the future.

Don Bell

Let's separate for a moment Greg, what the features are that one group gets versus another and what the underlying technology is for the two. So we had the magicJack Connect app, our current apps are based on two different technology infrastructure, neither of which we wrote the code for.

The new App Spark, we wrote it ourselves and we built it in a way with the flexibility to develop all of the different features sets that we want overtime as well as have it connect desk phone and integrate in a UCaaS environment. Our old apps wouldn’t have been able to do that. So the technology infrastructure is completely new and the old apps will be consumed by or will be ported over to the new infrastructure.

You are right in saying that the vision for mobile apps strategy for Spark is much more than second line on a mobile phone. There is a place in the business market between on the one side, those that offer just a mobile apps on a phone at a low price and then on the other end of spectrum a much broader set of UCaaS features, some of which are not really relevant to SOHOs like integration with sales force and various other kind of collaboration tools that people are either getting through other apps, many of which are free or that they just don’t need.

It was very interesting to see in our SMB effort, the company didn’t try to target businesses with two or few reliance but that’s what they ended up with, we ended up with SOHO type of consumer base and that teaches us about what they need. So the mobile App for business is the best way to think of it is, it’s a VoIP PBX with kind of the Pareto principle the 80/20 of what SOHOs really want out of the full feature set that you will find from other providers but at a much lower price.

So we are kind of sitting in the middle between the very featureless just second line on your mobile phone App and the feature rich, but expensive and filtered other methods and channel on the other end of the spectrum. There is this big gap and we think that's what SOHO customers really want and we are going to fill it.

The reason we can be cost competitive there is twofold. One is that we are narrowing the feature sets to what they really demand, but more important than that is that all of these features are resident on our Softswitch, we build the software ourselves and so we don't pay any licensing fees.

As I said, we have over 90% excess peak capacity on our network, [indiscernible] and so even with two million subscribers we can effectively offer free minutes, free to us rather to everybody that we bring on in the SOHO business line for a long time coming. So there is really no incremental cost to us of providing unlimited calling in the U.S. and Canada.

Whereas some of the other providers charge, the lead with the cost offer, but tied to 100 minutes or 500 minutes a time, which is really just a lead offer. If you want to get to a level of the number of minutes that one would actually need to run a business you would start jumping up into those price points that we can then offer more relevant features at that price point.

We will have an App a companion App to the magicJack Go just like we currently do. It will be based on the same platform as Spark, but with a specified feature set and we very well may offer additional features to our Consumer Go subscribers as I described just a very simple one the call blocking.

But we could offer auto, and then if we would like, we could offer many of the distinct feature sets as we'll have on the Spark side and let the customer side whether they want to pay for the kind of bundles that we are targeting towards them or if they want to remain with a much simpler service.

Greg Burns

Okay what was the cash flow for operations for the first six months if we exclude the one-time items?

Tom Fuller

That's not a figure I have at the hand now, you have to look at timing differences one-time items, because some of those one-time items may not have been paid for as yet. I don't have that figure at the hand. I just want to correct a misstated figure I read earlier, which was in relation to the reported adjusted EBITDA for this quarter which is $4.4 million not as I said $3.4 million. So the press release we put out prior to this call has the correct quarter ended June 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million.

Greg Burns

Okay, is there anyone else in the queue?

Don Bell

Please continue.

Greg Burns

Okay, I wanted to get your thoughts on the Go product and continuing to invest dollars behind that acquiring customers obviously it sounds like you think you could drive churn down and get ARPU up, so it seems the lifetime value of the subscribers could potentially be going up. What are your thoughts on spending there in terms of marketing customer acquisition cost and whether you would be willing to increase spending throughout the subscribers for that part of the business.

Don Bell

Yes, but not getting ahead of ourselves. So we are in the early stages of testing the higher pricing for renewals in particular. I think our customers might be getting too good of a deal relative to our shoulders in that respect. And we find that they are very loyal when we have customers leave us something that’s interesting is they don’t port their numbers out. The vast majority of those discontinued are not leaving for another competitor, which you would see in them porting their number to another service.

So they are very happy with their service and we expect to extend the customer life. Once we have a clear sense of what that - let’s call that pricing [indiscernible] is on the optimizing pricing at that point and when we are confident and that’s where we increased our allowable on customer acquisition cost, but it’s still a little bit early.

And as I mentioned before, we are doing two things and I'll just preview a little bit of what we found. When we increased the cost meaningfully for renewal, we found that we didn’t have a reduction in subscriptions from that test group, what we found is that they shifted towards the five year model or towards the five year option.

So good news, but we wanted to then see if we can reduce the churn of that pie of that longest offer, so what the customers are effectively saying is, I expect to be with you for a long time, now that the renewal price on a one year is higher than five year looks even more advantageous. But now we are going to test whether we can reduce the period of the longer offer and between the [indiscernible] two moves realize the meaningful difference in our renewal revenue as well.

Additionally, we are going to be testing our device pricing also. Currently at $35 it’s the lowest device price we had in our history we are not sure that that’s necessary. And we have discontinued for example using incentives like the Power Pack with our five year offer and didn’t see any impact of that. So that also contributes additional dollars for what we were paying for those Power Banks.

We will invest in customer acquisition and if we can raise our lifetime value by x% that gives us that much more allowable to go after. It's harder to find a big pool of additional subscribers at a $35 per year revenue and probably our biggest opportunity we have a little bit of opportunity to increase the longevity of our customers as we just did, but the greater opportunity from a percentage basis is increasing the ARPU. And that comes in two forms, one in testing the pricing elasticity and the other is in up charging for certain features like the call blocking.

Greg Burns

And what percentage of your activations are coming through retail versus direct?

Tom Fuller

I think I don’t have that exact - I believe its approximately - talking about new sales I can talk to, the activations, I’m not sure we have that but in terms of your sale, we are running at about 50/60.

Greg Burns

Okay are you trying to drive that more towards direct or are you still committed to kind of retail, how should we think about that going forward.

Don Bell

We are committed to retail and we would like to also - but we make more money from direct. so of course we would like to see additional direct, but I don’t want that to imply that we are any less committed to retail. we are committed to both and we will get us much business as we can from both. But with retail we are effectively paying a one year acquisition cost, we don’t really receive much margin from the device sale and so all of the contribution margins is in the renewal, whereas on direct, we will receive a higher first year cash flow.

Tom Fuller

Yes, we still are very committed to retail, we have actually been working with retail partners during the quarter. At retail for example we include some of our retailers who use Amazon as a portal for distribution of products. We actually did reasonable amount of work to ensure that we had a consistent pricing within our Amazon portal and that we standardize pricing there to enable that Amazon portal to succeed.

Greg Burns

Okay and just looking at the updated EBITDA guidance, it looks like we are going to imply stronger second half of the year, yet spending should be going up on Spark, I just wanted to kind better understand that.

Tom Fuller

It’s a little bit up, but its mainly just the impacts that we had some high obviously costs in Q1, we are you know things I spoken to the renewal guidance or some of the operating cost changes we have made in prospective customer care and then the distribution fulfillment and the flow through effect of other, we had in Q1 and maybe talked about this last quarter we had some SMB costs built within the business.

Greg Burns

Okay. Thank you.

Don Bell

Thank you Greg.

