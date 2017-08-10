Henkel - Buy On A Dip

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) reported 2017 first-half earnings per preferred share of 1.44 euros and adjusted EPS per preferred share of 1.55 euros. Both of the reported earnings numbers represented a more than 10% increase over the prior year. The company saw organic growth of 3.1% during the first half of 2017. Shares were trading slightly lower in the European markets following the announcement.

Henkel might not be a familiar name to most consumers, but it manages many well-known brands across a variety of markets. The company is organized into three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care.

Henkel holds the second-largest market share in the North American laundry care space, trailing only P&G (PG). Brands in the Laundry and Home Care unit include ALL, Snuggle, Pursil, and Purex. The Unit achieved 4.7% organic revenue growth in 2016. Revenue growth in the Division reached 28% for the first half, with 2.5% year-over-year organic growth. The large increase in revenue was due largely to the 2016 purchase of Sun Products.

The Beauty Care business sells Dial soap, along with the Schwarazkopf and Syoss hair care product lines. The Unit represented 20% of revenues during the first half of 2017 and grew by 3.6% vs. the prior year. Organic growth was only 1.1% vs. the prior year, with only 0.5% of the increase resulting from sales volume as of Q1.

The Adhesive Technologies business sells Loctite and other adhesives into the consumer electronics, automotive, and general industry markets. Adhesives generated 2.8% organic revenue growth in 2016. Organic growth for the Unit reached 4.4% during the first half of 2017. Adhesives represented 46% of revenues during the first half of 2017.

Between organic growth and acquisitions, Henkel has averaged 4.6% revenue growth over the last three years. The company has achieved 46.3% gross margins over the last decade, resulting in an average return on invested capital of 12.2%. Revenues are geographically diverse, with ~30% coming from Western Europe, 26% from North America, and 16% from Asia-Pacific.

In July, the company announced that it had closed two deals to acquire Darex and Sonderhoff Group. Darex, purchased for $1.05 billion, is a sealants and coatings business that markets products for metal packaging in the food and beverage space. Sonderhoff markets foam-in-place gasketing and dosing equipment. The two companies combined to produce sales of 350 million euros in 2016. In comparison, Henkel generated 18.7 billion euros in sales in 2016.

Henkel is targeting 2-4% average organic revenue growth through 2020, which they anticipate will lead to a 7-9% CAGR in adjusted earnings per share. Henkel reported adjusted earnings per preferred share of 2.82 euros for the first half of 2017, a double-digit increase over the same period last year. The company appears on track to deliver on its 2020 goals.

Henkel has two share classes, ordinary shares that come with voting rights and preferred shares without voting rights. The ordinary shares, OTCPK:HENKY, typically trade at a discount to the preferred shares, OTCPK:HENOY. The non-voting shares closed on Aug. 9 at $140.15/share, whereas the voting shares closed at $123.03. Although the non-voting shares receive a larger dividend, the 0.02 euros/year difference does not justify the price difference. The company has a stated dividend policy of paying out 25% to 35% of net income after non-controlling interests and adjustments for exceptional items. Henkel had a ratio of 1.24 as of Q1 2017.

Based on current exchange rates, the ordinary shares priced at $123.03 are trading at 20.5x 2016 free cash flow. I believe that Henkel is a quality company, but there is little margin for error at the current valuation. I would be willing to add to my current position if the ordinary shares were trading at closer to $100.

