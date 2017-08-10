Will Shareholders Vote 'Yes' On The Proposed EQT-Rice Merger?

In a post a month ago, we argued that JANA Partners’ activism to derail the acquisition by EQT Corporation (EQT) of Rice Energy (RICE) had virtually no chances of success. We noted that the initial reaction by the arbitrage community to JANA’s 13D activist filing, which led to a six-fold widening in the “deal spread,” was exaggerated and created a differential return opportunity.

In line with our thesis, the “deal spread” narrowed significantly in the last several weeks. However, the spread still appears unusually wide, given the circumstances.

Background

EQT and Rice announced a definitive agreement to merge on June 19. EQT is the acquirer, paying a meaningful premium to Rice (38% based on pre-announcement closing prices). As consideration, Rice shareholders will receive 0.37 shares of EQT common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of Rice common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is subject to shareholder approvals.

On July 3, JANA Partners, an activist fund, disclosed a 5.8% position in EQT, stating its opposition to the merger and insisting that EQT instead pursue a speedy separation of its upstream and midstream businesses. In reaction to the 13D filing, the merger arbitrage spread “exploded” from ~$0.35 per Rice share to as much as $1.93 per Rice share (using daily closing prices).

On July 5, JANA Partners followed up with a letter to EQT’s Board. In the letter, JANA presented its detailed arguments against the merger and re-iterated its demand for a strategy change, threatening EQT with a proxy fight.

The Opportunity

In our view, in its July 5 letter, JANA did not present a compelling case against the merger and was highly unlikely to amass a meaningful opposition to the deal among EQT shareholders.

We noted that JANA’s attempt to downplay operational benefits of combining the two overlapping acreage positions appeared weak. Consolidation advantages can be quite significant in Appalachia where development is often challenged by surface conditions, infrastructure availability, and environmental considerations. In addition, given that longer laterals and larger pads can provide significant cost-of-supply benefits, many initially sub-economic drilling locations can move into the core category thanks to the combination.

We also noted that JANA’s claim that the acquisition diluted EQT’s drilling inventory was visibly simplistic: we argued that focus should be on the premium inventory per share, before and after the transaction. On that metric, the acquisition appears to look a lot more compelling.

With regard to JANA’s demand that EQT immediately pursue strategic alternatives for the midstream business, we thought that the activist fund was likely to face disagreement from at least some of EQT’s institutional investors. Given that many of EQT’s midstream projects are still in development (and some are in early development) and the pipeline of future drop-downs is still extensive, a case can be made that a premature separation would destroy shareholder value.

Finally, and most importantly, we argued that JANA was advocating against a transaction that the market had apparently endorsed, judging by the stock price reaction.

While recognizing that some of the issues raised by JANA had some theoretical validity, we argued that from a practical standpoint, the chances of the fund’s activism derailing EQT’s acquisition of Rice were very slim. Therefore, the abnormally wide merger arbitrage spread appeared to reflect a knee-jerk panic and was destined to contract significantly once the market had a chance to better assess the situation. We saw a differential return opportunity.

Merger Arbitrage Spread Has Indeed Contracted

So far, our expectation has been on target. The merger arbitrage spread has contracted from almost $2 per RICE share immediately following the initial 13D filing to ~$1 per RICE share currently. In just one month, a new merger arbitrage position would have earned two-three times the payback that arbitrageurs were initially expecting to earn over a much longer period.

Our prediction that EQT was unlikely to stand still and would proactively defend the merger concept before investors has also materialized. In its second quarter presentation, EQT added significant detail defending the benefits of the proposed combination and took the case to its shareholders.

The company re-emphasized the mostly contiguous nature of the two companies’ acreage positions in the Southwest Pennsylvania Marcellus sweet spot.

(Source: EQT Corporation, July 2017)

EQT also beefed up its presentation in the part highlighting operational benefits of the combination.

(Source: EQT Corporation, July 2017)

In a clear effort to counter JANA’s criticism of the value impact on EQT shareholders, the company significantly expanded its estimate range for potential future synergies from the transaction.

(Source: EQT Corporation, July 2017)

On July 31, JANA responded with a second letter to EQT’s Board where the activist fund presented another round of sharp criticism of the deal and the way EQT’s management portrays it to shareholders.

“If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It”

Creating value for shareholders in a stock-for-stock acquisition at a significant premium is obviously a challenge. In this type of situation, an activist fund typically has ample room to construct criticisms against the deal. However, in this specific case, JANA appears to be fighting an uphill battle.

Ironically, for the same reason that JANA is unlikely to be able to derail the transaction, the activist fund is likely to handsomely benefit from it. The most important observation is that the market appears to be quite enthusiastic about the deal.

Since the announcement of the merger with Rice, EQT’s stock has appreciated by ~7%, generating a meaningful paper gain for JANA. However, the stock’s moderate absolute gain masks a much more dramatic relative outperformance versus the peer group. As one can see from the price graph below, EQT outperformed several of its peers by as much as 30%-40% over the last three months.

It is obviously impossible to validate the actual drivers of the stock's recent outperformance. One could even try to argue that the appreciation is caused by JANA’s activism. Our view, however, is that the outperformance is a reflection of the merger - and EQT’s stated long-term strategy of slow growth with dividends - being positively received by the market.

Given the dramatic outperformance, many EQT shareholders making their decision whether to vote for or against the merger are likely to ask themselves: will a failed transaction cause a rally in the stock’s price or a sharp drop? The answer is not obvious. In this context, many institutional investors are likely to take a conservative approach: if the stock is outperforming by a wide margin after the announcement of the merger, why take the risk of voting “no?”

At the same time, many EQT shareholders likely welcome JANA’s initiatives and may even be counting on the fund’s continued activism as a source of the stock's differential performance. However, such activism may not have the same visibility if the merger closes.

If the deal closes as expected, EQT would be a much larger company and JANA’s current stake will be diluted to a near-irrelevant level. Most importantly, a “yes” vote from shareholders will also effectively be a vote of confidence in the management team and a mandate to execute its proposed strategic plan.

Timing

EQT filed the preliminary merger proxy statement on July 27. Once the filing is declared effective by the SEC, EQT will be able to schedule a shareholder meeting where the vote on the merger by EQT shareholders will take place. Once (and if) approved by both companies’ shareholders, the transaction will be on a short track to closing.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.