ConAgra: With Turnaround Working, Reasonable Value Here

The last quarter confirms that the turnaround is on pace, but the stock hasn't responded yet.

Make no mistake, ConAgra Brands (CAG) isn't my favorite food industry play. I've made no secret of my appreciation for both Hormel Foods (HRL) and McCormick & Company (MKC) in recent months, along with their Mexican partner Herdez (OTC:GUZOF). Nothing has changed with those.

Both Hormel and McCormick have much better management teams and have more consistent business strategies. ConAgra, by comparison, hasn't shown as cohesive of a general strategy in recent years. That said, the market has reflected that in ConAgra's stock price – which has gotten nailed this year:

ConAgra is now under 17x forward earnings, which, given current market conditions, makes it worth close consideration.

For those unfamiliar, ConAgra is most notable for its following brands: Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, and Orville Redenbacher's.

The company, however, has been an M&A giant in recent years, buying and selling brands left and right. Within the past few years, the company has aggressively pared back its positions in less favorable brands. From their 10-K:

We have divested our Lamb Weston business, Private Brands business, Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings business, JM Swank business, milling business, dehydrated and fresh vegetable operations, and a trading and merchandising business, among others.

The Lamb Weston (LW) business, in particular, was a big one – that spin-off does $3 billion a year in sales, primarily in potatoes. The Private Brands play was a miscue, management purchased it in 2013 and already was forced to unload it, since it couldn't be turned around successfully. ConAgra is also in the process of selling off its Wesson oils business, likely a good move, since nutritional data is coming in ever-worse for vegetable oils as opposed to other types of cooking fat.

On the other hand, the company has been actively working to bring in new brands as well. Here's what they've accomplished on that front since 2013.

In March 2017, we acquired protein-based snacking businesses Thanasi Foods LLC, maker of Duke’s meat snacks, and BIGS LLC, maker of BIGS seeds. These businesses are included in the Grocery & Snacks segment. In September 2016, we acquired the operating assets of Frontera Foods, Inc. and Red Fork LLC, including the Frontera, Red Fork, and Salpica brands (the "Frontera acquisition"). These businesses make authentic, gourmet Mexican food products and contemporary American cooking sauces. These businesses are reflected principally within the Grocery & Snacks segment, and to a lesser extent within the Refrigerated & Frozen and International segments. In May 2015, we acquired Blake's All Natural Foods, a family-owned company specializing in frozen meals, including pot pies, casseroles, pasta dishes, and other entrees. This business is included in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment.

These brands seem more well-situated to appeal to millennials and ride existing nutritional trends. In fact, ConAgra is following in Hormel's footsteps in terms of its recent strategic focus (never a bad thing). One interesting difference, though, between the two is that ConAgra is much more reliant on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) as a key customer (24% of sales this year, and up sharply from 20% in recent years – while Hormel is only at 13% of sales to Wal-Mart, and that number has been stable lately).

ConAgra previously focused on winning by discounts, which explains its high share of Wal-Mart sales and its generally lackluster brand performance. That said, management realizes this was an error, and in their recent conference calls, they discuss how they are investing more in their good brands and dumping the inferior ones so that they can get more pricing power back. Ultimately, a powerful brand is the key to success as a consumer staples company, and ConAgra appears to be making the right moves after a bad streak.

Now, current numbers don't look that great. Revenues are down 5% over the past year, in large part because the company has stopped offering such aggressive rebates on its products. Investors see the shrinking top-line, and, not surprisingly, ask: Where's the growth? That said, the company has boosted its gross margin 180 basis points (almost two full percent) up to 30.2% for 2017. In the long-run, higher-margin products are more attractive to acquirers and fetch bigger M&A multiples.

ConAgra's results also look relatively less poor when compared across the rest of the industry; it's been a horrid year for the whole sector. Hormel, of course, is leading the way, with flat sales on the year (I'll keep hammering it home that this is the best company in the industry). However, ConAgra's results aren't outlandishly bad given the broader context, especially considering that they are intentionally raising prices to boost margins:

Despite the falling sales (closer to -4% once you back out the negative effect of brand sales), EPS has surged. For full-year 2017 (its fiscal year ends earlier than the calendar year), the company earned $1.74, up 34% from last year – that's powered by heavy cost-cutting, savings on interest expenses, and the share buyback. Impressively, the company earned an additional 29 cents per share for the year in earnings just from cost-cutting. That's a solid effort.

The company also cranked up its cash flow generation, producing $1.1 billion for 2017 against just $626 million in 2016. This gives the company ample room for its share buyback, in addition to paying a 2.5% dividend yield (which was just hiked 6% for the latest payout).

Overall, we're just part way into ConAgra's transformation. At this point, base brand sales are back into positive territory and starting to pick up a bit of momentum. However, the overall top-line will continue to show weakness as the company focuses on raising margins and the Wesson oils business exits ConAgra's purview.

That said, the turnaround does appear to be going well, and yet the stock isn't getting any respect from the street. That's fine, since ConAgra is planning to buy back $1.1 billion in stock over the next year; at today's stock price, that would soak up more than 34 million shares of CAG stock. ConAgra bought back 25 million shares last year, however, its buyback becomes more robust the farther its stock price and forward PE ratio dip.

Management has guided to 10% compounded earnings growth through at least 2020, which is fairly impressive given the rather lousy fundamentals for the food industry at the moment. Also, given that ConAgra is committed to a stable dividend payout ratio (at 45-50% of earnings), we will get substantial dividend hikes given that rate of EPS growth.

ConAgra doesn't have the best brands in the business. Far from it. But management appears to have learned from their mistakes and is putting together a more effective business strategy going forward. 2017 already paid huge dividends on the controlling expenses front, and 2018 appears like it will see much-wanted stabilization on the revenue line as well. With a strong balance sheet, ConAgra has plenty of room to buy back more stock into this recent sell-off.

Given that this is selling slightly cheaper than Hormel and much cheaper than McCormick, there's a case for accumulating some CAG stock here and seeing how the turnaround goes. With among the lowest forward PEs in the space of the major players, downside is already fairly limited, and on the upside, the stock could trade back into the mid-40s pretty easily once revenue growth starts picking up again. And, there's always the possibility of the whole business getting acquired, as M&A is running hot and heavy in the food sector. Unlike, say, Hormel, there's no trust here to block an acquisition – and one would probably go off close to $50/share if it were to occur.

This is a revised and updated excerpt from an Ian's Insider Corner report.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAG, HRL, MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.