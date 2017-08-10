Marriott: The Future Is China

Investment Thesis

While Marriott (MAR) is still valued at the high end of its 52-week range, it still has room to grow. Marriott's joint venture with Alibaba (BABA) will allow it increased access to the Chinese market and improve on their digital structure, something that I don't believe has been factored into their stock price yet.

Overview



Marriott International is a Maryland based multinational hospitality company that manages and franchises hotel and lodging facilities. They currently have the largest market share in the global hotel and resorts industry at 6.7%. They own and operate over one million rooms around the world across 124 countries. Marriott also has multiple subsidiaries, including Starwood, Sheraton, Ritz-Carlton, and Westin Hotels and Resorts.



Trends



With an increasing amount of global disposable income, consumers are looking to different areas to spend their money. Marriott has been one of those beneficiaries, with revenues increasing 49% from $7.6 billion in 2016 to $11.3 billion in 2017. In particular, Chinese tourism has been on the rise as a middle class is beginning to emerge. In the past year, Chinese outbound tourism has risen 4.3%, from 117 million people to 122 people. In 2016, Chinese visitors spent around $110 billion overseas. This is a large market of opportunity for Marriott as China hasn’t seen much outbound tourism until recently. In fact, outbound tourists only account for less than 10% of the population, meaning there’s huge potential for the travel market.

While making $9,000-$34,000 may not be considered middle class by American standards, once it’s adjusted for prices it’s roughly comparable.



Marriott and Alibaba Partner Up



Marriott has recently announced a partnership with e-commerce company Alibaba. Marriott hopes to attract more Chinese consumers with Alibaba’s help by giving them a foothold in the Chinese market. With the Asia Pacific region growing at the fastest pace out of all regions at 7.5%, it’s no wonder that Marriott is looking to increase its share of the pie. This joint venture will open up Marriott to Alibaba’s platform of more than 500 million active members. Through Alibaba’s digital travel platform, Fliggy, users will now have access to Marriott’s vast portfolio of locations and range of rooms. In addition to being hosted on Fliggy, consumers now have the option to pay using Alipay, Alibaba’s digital payment platform. Alipay accounts for over half of China’s $5.5 trillion digital payment market, which is more than 50 times bigger than that of the US. Such a platform gives Marriott a new place to market their hotels and gives people another way to quickly and easily book rooms for their travels. Marriotts partnership with Alibaba is expected to increase Chinese travel to hotels worldwide, grow the membership of loyalty programs and reduce distribution costs.

Financials



After Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood, base management and franchise expenses increased because of higher licensing fees and branding fees. Management fees also increased from $94 million to $148 million due to Starwood. As the relationship between Starwood and Marriott ages, I expect expenses from both companies to decrease as the synergy between them improves. Net income for Q2 2017 was $432 million, a 30% increase over Q2 2016 at $333 million. The net income for this most recent quarter excludes any merger related adjustments as well. Their next closest competitor is Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT). Hilton controls about 3.9% of the market share for global hotels and resorts. Hilton’s revenue has been increasing steadily year over year but its net income has been sporadic. Annual net income went from $1.4 billion in 2015 to $348 million in 2016. Marriott is in a better financial position than Hilton, with a current ratio of 0.6 compared to 1. If there is an economic headwind, Marriott is in a better position to face the storm than Hilton would be able to. Marriott’s profit margin also improves on Hilton’s at 23% compared to 0.54%. Marriott has been able to beat Hilton at growth and the ability to expand its operations while still being profitable. RevPAR, or Revenue Per Available Room, is a good way to measure the performance of occupancy and room rate. Both companies have seen an increase in their RevPAR since 2011. Marriott’s has increased from $92.69 in 2011 to $113.5 in 2016. Hilton’s has grown from $90.70 in 2011 to $106.61 in 2015. While not a great measure of profitability, it shows that both hotels are able to fill available rooms as economic conditions improve globally.



Threats



Perhaps the newest and greatest threat that Marriott and the hotel industry faces is Airbnb (AIRB). Consumers have begun to switch from booking hotels to homes and apartments. Not only can these options be cheaper than a hotel, but they also allow people to experience the local culture of the place they’re visiting. As an increasing amount of younger people are valuing travel over tangible objects such as houses, they have increasingly been using Airbnb as a means to achieve it. Millennials account for roughly 60% of all guests who have booked on Airbnb. Airbnb clearly has a hold on the younger generations and are gaining an increasing share of older generations as well. In some major cities such as Paris and San Francisco, the size of the host-guest community reaches about 20% of the total population. While Airbnb has experienced immense growth, there have been some drawbacks to it. Many states have made it illegal for any host to list their apartment for less than 30 days on the service. The law aims to prevent illegal short-term stay hotels from popping up. San Francisco has also been fighting Airbnb, as it’s been accused of contributing to tighter housing markets, with landlords taking rental units off the market to capitalize on short-term rentals. It remains to be seen whether Airbnb will be increasingly regulated, or whether cities will begin to let down their walls and accept the growing trend.



Conclusion



Threats from Airbnb are unpredictable as it’s a new platform and it’s unsure how much of an effect it will have. Marriott has been working on integrating more of its services online, and its partnership with Alibaba will help it appeal to younger generations. It will also increase the efficiency and ease of access that it will take to book a hotel room. Perhaps the greatest benefit that Marriott receives from this joint venture is the number of people that Alibaba opens them up to. With a user base of 500 million people, it’s hard not to think of the potential opportunity that this deal has. Along with the growing amount of disposable income around the world and a larger middle class in China, Marriott is poised to take advantage of this market in the next couple of years. Despite the threat from Airbnb, Marriott has still been able to increase its revenue and net income every year and its partnership will allow them to continue this momentum going forward.







