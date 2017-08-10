What Did EIA Tell Us?

I expect glut to gradually disappear and Brent prices to rise above $65, the key level for many offshore drillers, by November.

Declining inventories, however, do not tell the full story. This article presents one of my favorite metrics.

Domestic consumption has increased to record levels, and I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Glut is gradually disappearing

U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") reported that total U.S. oil stocks declined by 4.6 mb during the week ended August 4, 2017. The following table from the Weekly Petroleum Status Report presents the week-over-week and year-over-year changes in various petroleum stock buckets.

The decline in total stocks was primarily due to a 6.5 mb drop in crude oil stocks and 1.7 mb drop in distillate stocks, partially offset by a 3.4 mb increase in gasoline stocks.

Consumption is increasing

As the last line in the following table shows, Crude Oil Input to Refineries increased to 17.6 mbd, which is a record high for this week, representing a 166 kbd increase from the previous week and nearly 1.0 mbd increase from this year last year.

This is in-line with my expectation earlier this year that domestic consumption would increase to record levels during the driving season after back-to-back years of record SUV sales, essentially flat year-over-year oil prices, and an improving global economy. I expect domestic consumption to continue to surprise market in the coming months.

Declining inventories do not tell the full story

Many oil commenters point out that, although inventory levels have started declining, they are still at very high levels when compared to long-term averages. The following graph tweeted by the widely followed energy analyst John Kemp, for example, shows that commercial crude oil stocks in the United States are still ~140 mb above the 10-year average.

This would be calamitous for OPEC, if it wasn't for the fact that consumption has increased significantly in the last ten years. When looked at it in terms of "days of supply," one of my favorite indicators, oil market fundamentals look a lot healthier. The following graph tweeted earlier today by one of my favorite energy analysts, Krishnan Viswanathan, does just that:

Bottom Line

Krishnan states that days of crude supply should be below the five-year trend line by November, and I agree. The glut is just about gone.

Are you feeling the heat?

