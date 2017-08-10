SMA Solar Technology's (SMTGF) CEO Pierre-Pascal Urbon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SMA Solar Technology Ag (OTCPK:SMTGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the SMA Solar Technology AG Analyst/Investor Presentation and Financial Report January to June 2017 Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pierre-Pascal Urbon, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to SMA's Earnings Call. We very much appreciate everyone taking the time for this conference call. Joining us today is Ulrich Hadding, SMA's CFO and Stephanie Peschinger from SMA's Investor Relations team.

This morning, SMA published its financial result for the first six months 2017. On August 1, we increased our sales and earnings guidance for the full year based on current trading, the strong order intake and our positive market outlook. Ulrich will give you further color on the key financials during the reporting period and SMA's new guidance. Before, we will comment on our updated market outlook for the coming year and the competitive landscape. Then we will talk about our positioning.

This year we've proven one more time that SMA has a flexible infrastructure. We can serve all regions and all segments. In addition, we developed a sound strategy to benefit from the digital transformation of the energy sector. You may want to download today's presentation, SMA's half yearly financial report and press release from our webpage. This conference call is scheduled for 90 minutes. We refer to our disclaimer on Page 2 of our analyst and investors presentation. This call would be recorded. The replay would be available for seven working days. After our presentation, we are happy to answer your questions.

Now, please turn to Page 3. During the six months of the year, we shipped 3.8 gigawatt inverter power. This is nearly as much as last year. Due to the price changes and the weak demand in the utility segment in North America revenues are down by 20% to EUR381 million. However, the revenue share of the commercial and residential business increased compared to last year's reporting period. The business with system technology for storage applications experienced a very nice growth. In Germany, nearly every second PV system from residential applications comes with storage solution.

To use large scale storage for frequency controlling capacity is already financially attractive for many utilities. Large scale storage project become more and more popular in many European countries, but also in UK, the US and Australia. In contrast to many other competitors, SMA has true global outreach. This is important because the regional demand can change within a few months. During the first six months, SMA had a balanced distribution across regions that gives SMA an attractive risk profile for investors. SMA does not depend on the development of one single market or one single technology.

SMA increased its profitability in Q2, compared to the first three months of this year. In the reporting period, we generated an EBITDA of EUR29 million and a net income of EUR9 million. With an adjusted free cash flow of EUR26 million, we have proven one more time that our business model is not capital intense. SMA has an attractive cash conversion rate, therefore our net cash position increased to more than EUR400 million since the beginning of the year. Net cash accounts for one third of SMA's current market capitalization.

After the trade shows in Asia, Europe and North America, we updated our market model. Our new market outlook includes the revised photovoltaic installation target for the Chinese market from the Chinese government. For China, we expect a growth in demand in the coming years. SMA's previous global market model assumed a decline in the Chinese installation volume. The market structure in China will change in the future years. The residential and commercial business will gain importance and thus allow international players to benefit from the market development. Globally, we expect new installations to increase by 15% from 84 gigs in 2017 to nearly 100 gigs in 2019.

Global revenues PV inverter technology will increase by 20% from EUR5 billion in 2017 to EUR6 billion in 2019 in the best case. SMA's management expect the storage segment to become the sales growth driver in the coming years. Please note that the development in the storage segment is mainly driven by large scale utility applications. Our updated market outlook does not include any policy volatility resulting from the Section 201 trade case brought to the US International Trade Commission, the so called Suniva case. As a world market leader for PV system technology, we have a strong input in this case. SMA is against any [indiscernible].

During the first six months of the year, our order backlog increased to EUR673 million, they're EUR280 million per product. Per product, this is nearly double the volume of the amount than the beginning of the year and more than 40% compared to the same period last year. Based on the strong order book and current trading, we increased our guidance on August 1. We expect to generate sales between EUR900 million to EUR950 million. This is an outstanding result in light of the price dynamics in the solar industry. For the full year, SMA estimates solid earnings as well. We expect an EBITDA of EUR85 million to EUR100 million for 2017. Net cash will increase to more than EUR450 million. It is SMA's policy to distribute between 20% to 40% of the Group's net income to shareholders.

As promised during our Capital Markets Day earlier this year, SMA introduced all planned new products for all segments on time. In Intersolar, Munich, SMA received the Intersolar award for the all new Sunny Tripower CORE1invertor. Most recently SMA increased selling prices in selected markets mainly for Sunny Boy invertors. Due to the lead times of the products we expect to see a positive effect in Q4 at the earliest.

On page four, we summarize the key financials for the first six months 2017 for your convenience. The quarterly figures highlight the product mix changes over the last 12 months. Please be reminded that Q1 earnings included positive bookings from the divestment of the SMA Railway Technology in the magnitude of single-digit million amount. Ulrich will explain the financials in detail later in this presentation.

Please turn to page six for the market discussion. We remain confident in the medium and long-term outlook and expect the solar energy will continue to penetrate the world energy market, especially the climate targets agreed in Paris will help to increase the number of new photovoltaic installations. The expected increase in new installations is very much linked to the storage technology. With battery storage, it is possible to manage the volatility of renewable energies and to stabilize electricity grid.

During our storage events in Europe and North America, we have left a huge interest from utilities to use storage for frequency control and peak management. In addition, utilities are planning to replace existing power plants, for instance, gas boilers with renewable energies and storage. Decentralized power production becomes attractive for companies and private households as well. With the PV system, battery storage and automated energy management software, it is possible to increase the level of power consumption and thus reduce energy bills of these customer groups.

The historical low module prices in many countries will become a catalyst for high growth rates in the coming years. Please keep in mind that the solar module accounts for approximately more than 50% of the entire investment costs of a PV plant. While the solar inverter only account for less than 10%. However, the inverter is the brain of the solar system. With technical advances, we will allow a peer to peer communication and trading of solar power in the future.

Based on the industry trends and the low cost points many experts estimate new installations to increase to 200 gigs to 600 gigs in 2030. In our view, this tremendous growth potential for solar power around the globe is achievable with a digital transformation of the energy sector.

On page seven, we outlined our view of the global new PV installations until 2019. After the revision of the installation target in China, we adjusted our market model as well. We increased installations in China until 2019 by more than 60 gigawatt. We maintain our positive outlook for the international solar markets. Overall, we expect global demand to increase by 8% to 84 gigs in 2017 and market size of 100 gigs will be reached in 2019.

Now I would like to discuss the Section 201 trade case brochures in U.S. International Trade Commission. Two module manufacturers filed this case earlier in this year. The ITC is expected to decide on the possible recommendations to impose import tariffs on solar modules in November and propose specific remedies. The presidential decision on this case is expected by January 2018 at the very latest.

This trade case is already starting to have an impact on the U.S. market. For example, some project developers and installers are building up inventory for Safe Harbor purposes to partially mitigate a potential negative outcome. As a result, ever setting prices for solar modules increased and impacted the financial attractiveness of solar projects in North America. We see that a number of utility projects in North America have already been delayed pending the trade case decision. We see moving forward effects for residential and commercial applications because installation times are much shorter.

SMA increased its inventory for Sunny Boy and Sunny Tripower inverters in North America in order to fulfill orders within a short period of time. It goes without saying that there will be uncertainty in North America over the next several months. Nobody knows how the ITC will decide. Therefore SMA has strategically evaluated several options. If we require we can set up a local EMF production within a few months to avoid import tariffs. However, it is very clear that trade barriers will reduce attractiveness of the U.S. market, higher module and in broader prices will impact demand in such the number of solar employees in North America.

Please turn to page eight, we updated our estimates for global PV inverter sales as well. We expect global revenues to grow by more than 20% to EUR6.2 billion in the best case by 2019. The storage segment will become the main value driver for the solar industry. This year's global sales are very much impacted by the limited battery production capacity of leading suppliers. We expect that the availability of batteries will improve in the coming years. In the best case scenario, revenues from battery inverter technology will triple to EUR1.7 billion by 2019. In this case, storage would account for nearly one third of global solar inverter revenues.

Global inverter revenues are impacted by the product development. SMA expects continuously high price pressure in almost all regions and all segments. Ever setting pressure for utility projects depend on the price set in the power purchase agreements or PPA. In many cases, project attended and/or do not have a preference for any technology. Therefore prices for the entire value chain from the solar module to the inverter end construction are under pressure. In utility projects, SMA remains competitive with its new product generation.

In addition, we strive to create customer value with our turnkey solution. SMA offers a 5.5 inverter, megawatt inverter, transformer and switch gear in a 40-foot container. The SMA solution tapes the customers' engineering term to configure the system technology, the 1,500 volt technology reduces the BOS cost for the projects. In addition, the package solution allows the swift commissioning and avoids the risk of penalties. Due to its unique offering, SMA has a high market share even in price sensitive markets such as India.

In some cases, utility products rather demand a three-phase string inverter technology. Since SMA has a complete product portfolio and doesn't have to push the customer one corner, we can also offer the technical best solution for these projects. The price dynamics for ground mounted distributed generation is similar to the situation described for the utility scale projects. SMA can offer a cost competitive solution, including medium voltage technology. In Q4 of this year, we will introduce a new 75 kilowatts Sunny Tripower inverter for ground mounted and commercial application. Of course, our technology is compliant with Electrical Code of the most important solar markets.

The ASPs for commercial rooftop applications are different. The design of rooftop projects is more complex. In order to meet the requested price points, the inverter has to be rather flexible and easy to install. SMA developed the Sunny Tripower CORE1 especially for commercial rooftop applications. The product saves up to 60% of the labor cost for the installation of the inverter and this is particularly important for markets with high labor costs.

In addition, the new Sunny Tripower CORE1 comes with six MPPTs. This allows maximum yield without the installation of modular level power electronics. In future, SMA will offer software for energy management and services to secure the up time of the system; both energy management and services will become value driver for the commercial business. It's not about to produce and forget any more. The key driver for the decision making is the technical possibility to consume as much solar power as possible and that makes the difference.

The price dynamic for inverters for residential applications depends on the on the requested functionality. The basic version only converts DC to AC at the lowest possible price. SMA turfs this market segment with a set of elaborate. If the customer requests more functionality, higher yields and a secured up time, the ASP is higher. This segment serves with the SMA Power+ solution, which comprises the new Sunny Power inverter plus module-level power electronics from Tigo.

In addition, we offer the smart connected service package in certain markets. If customers PV systems are connected to the SMA Sunny portal, they are offered additional services to secure the up time of the inverter. So far more than 300,000 PV system are connected to the SMA Sunny portal.

Let me turn to page nine. The solar inverter market is very dynamic. Demand can change quickly with regard to the recent power product mix. In order to benefit from the rapid changing market environment, we invested more than EUR500 million during the last five years to develop a complete portfolio for all segments and all markets. In addition, we set up a local presence in all key solar markets and increase the flexibility of our production. This is the reason why SMA has been ranked as the best known inverter brand by IHS for the fifth time in a row. SMA is a global market leader with roughly 20% of global sales in 2016. We have a strong position in all segments and set trends in the industry.

Since the solar inverter industry is rather driven by technology, innovation and utilization of production plants, the market entry barriers are higher. Many players, large conglomerates and small startups tried to enter into solar inverter market in the past. Some competitors benefited from local market development of focus on certain applications. To-date, there is not a single player with a similar risk profile as SMA.

I would like to spend a few minutes to discussing the Chinese competition. First of all, we take competition serious. With regards to many, not all, Chinese competitors we have to acknowledge that they have difficulties to fulfill the regulatory requirements. Therefore, it is not a surprise to us that Chinese brand shipped inverters with a value of only $120 million to international markets during the first six months of this year. This represents less than 5% of the global market.

However their PV inverter remains the brain of the entire PV system and hence distinct sales and service requirements. Therefore, we are optimistic to protect our market leadership position even in a demanding market environment.

On pages 11 and12, I will briefly summarize SMA's unique positioning of the solar industry afterwards Ulrich will dive into the financial figures. SMA is an engine of innovation, with nearly 500 professionals in the R&D centers in Germany and in China, we combine competencies not only in the field of power electronics but also in grid integration, storage systems and communication.

SMA invests more than 80% of its revenues into the development of tomorrow's products. Of course price is important, but in our view compliance is priceless. Therefore, we invested heavily now on test infrastructure. We have the ability to run computer-based simulations for various PV generators and country specific wind conditions. We conduct life time test and can replicate all ambient conditions.

The SMA test lab is certified by U.S. The investment in R&D translates into new products. More than 60% of our sales come from products that are not older than three years. We introduced an all new Sunny Boy inverter and all new Sunny Tripower inverter in the reporting period. New products for storage segment and for utility segment are expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

And for Capital Markets Day, we outlined our product roadmap for the coming years. We expect to improve our gross margins with every new product generation. Global reach is paramount in the solar industry. During the last 12 months, we have seen a significant shift in regional demand from America to APAC. SMA was able to pick up this business because we have an established infrastructure in all keys solar markets. Going forward, we will expand our teams in China and in Southern Europe.

Now I'd like to turn to Ulrich.

Ulrich Hadding

Thank you, Pierre. Ladies and gentlemen also from me a warm welcome to you all. In the following I will very briefly walk you through the H1 figures and then focus on the outlook for the second half of the fiscal year.

During the investor's call in May dealing with the Q1 results, I iterated a statement of Pierre made during the Capital Markets Day of SMA in late January. Back then Pierre described 2017 to be a year of transition. Transition, as we expected a continuous price decline and therefore less sales than in the previous year, knowing that our major product innovations would be available only later in the course of 2017.

Results of the first half year show exactly that. Sold gigawatt capacity has remained almost stable, but due to overall price pressure sales dropped by 21% in comparison to H1 2016.

Let's have a short look on the different segments and regions. EMEA for most regions previous year result was EUR150 million in sales, APAC became even stronger than in 2016 with EUR139 million, the overall sales volume in this region grew by 57%. APAC and EMEA together accounted for three quarters of overall sales.

The Americas after very strong 2016 declines to about EUR100 million of sales, which is less than half of 2016's first six months. The major reason for this drop in the Americas can be seen when we look at the different segments.

The utility segment traditionally very strong in the U.S. is no longer the biggest, with EUR108 million in sales at almost halved in size falling into second place behind the commercial segment, which got almost uphold its 2016 H1 result with EUR123 million.

Residential saw the expected decline and ended up with EUR94 million in sales. The remaining two segments, service and other business developed well, both could improve their revenues in comparison to previous year H1 and accounted for EUR28 million each, especially our storage business showed a strong growth and looks very promising.

Let's now have a short look at our profitability. Due to the lower sales volume, fixed costs were consuming our profitability. The EBITDA dropped to EUR29 million with an amount of depreciation of EUR27 million. We also had a one-off effect related to the impairment of the working capital of EUR4 million. For your modeling work, please assume that this impairment is included in the cost of goods sold.

Looking on the different quarters, the EBITDA already tells us in which direction SMA is heading. While Q1 showed an EBITDA of EUR60 million of which you want to deduct the one-off single-digit million in fact we had from the divestment of our Railway subsidiary. The Q1 results already amounts to EUR30 million. Here the higher volume latched to a better result.

Some of you might have noted in the P&L the positive test result of about EUR5 million. Let me briefly explain that. This figure is the net result of ordinary tax payment and several one-off effects. For most the proceeds from our sale of Railway subsidiary are to 95% tax free, thereby reducing the calculated tax rate which leads to an increase in deferred tax assets.

Also in China, we were able to use loss carry-forwards for which no deferred tax assets could be recognized in the past.

I'll now come to the balance sheet. Here we don't have major changes to 2016 year-end results. The major reason for the drop in non-current assets is our intent to sell two buildings which therefore have been reclassified as assets held for sale. Most noteworthy is of course our high equity ratio of 50% and the total cash amount of EUR423 million.

Taking into account that SMA also holds EUR110 million bank loan facility, you see that we're financially equipped not only to survive a sudden drop in demand but also to tackle strategic challenges on our own.

Networking capital ratio in H1 amounted to now 24%, which is in compliance with our full-year guidance of 22% to 25%. Included in the inventory is a very high amount of finished goods which will be turned into revenue still within Q3.

On the next page you find additional information regarding our cash flow, despite the fact that our revenues in H1 were below expectations and the gross margin dropped below 20%, SMA was able to generate EUR26 million of adjusted free cash flow. In comparison to our Q1 result, this figure has been impacted by an increase in the amount of account receivables in Q2.

I would like to echo what Pierre mentioned earlier, our non-capital intensive business model allows us to generate positive free cash flows even in months we have low sales volumes.

After having reflected on the first half of 2017, I would now like to elaborate more in detail about our expectations for the second half of the year and the year-end results.

Let's first have a look on the order backlog. It's overall amount grew since the beginning of the year from EUR537 million to EUR673 million. Excluding the bout of long-term after sales contract, the increase is even more impressive. In the six months since the beginning of January 2017, the order backlog for inverter products almost doubled from EUR144 million to EUR280 million. In comparison to the previous year, this is an increase of 42%. The major part of this backlog will still be invoiced within 2017.

Also our monthly order intake tells an inspiring story, since January of this year here the book to bill ratio has been continuously positive. For the first six months of 2017, it amounts to 1.4. The order intake in the same periods including the service business exceeded EUR500 million and the month of July added more than EUR100 million to that.

This development together with the high order backlog and a very positive customer feedback we get for our two new major products, the new Sunny Boy three to six kilowatt and the Sunny Tripower CORE1 confirms our guidance already at after Q1 that the second half of 2017 will be much stronger than the first months.

And this brings me to our overall guidance for 2017, we expect phenomenal inverter capacity as we will be selling throughout 2017 to be more than 10% higher than in 2016. Sales will be stronger in the second half of the year and amount up to EUR900 million to EUR950 million for the full year 2017. Previous guidance has been EUR830 million to EUR900 million.

EBITDA will reach EUR85 million to EUR100 million, previously guided to EUR70 million to EUR90 million, with an unchanged amount of EUR60 million to EUR70 million of depreciation and amortization. The networking capital ratio will be between 22% and 25% of last 12 months sales. The net cash amount will continue to rise to more than EUR450 million.

On the mid-term perspective with our ability to serve the market was cost improved, cutting edge technology product and new solutions, we expect to again increase profitability.

To sum up, SMA is the solar company. If you trust solar, there is no way around SMA because we have a truly global footprint, we have the strongest brand in the PV inverter industry, we have the best and biggest R&D team in the industry, we have more than EUR400 million on liquidity and more in reserve, and we have a very stable shareholder structure.

Thank you for your attention. Pierre and I are now ready to take your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Arash Roshan Zamir with Warburg Research.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. I have three if I may and I will ask them one at a time. The first one on your - on this good results from the APAC region, could you please elaborate what has triggered the stronger demand from APAC? And also can this be attributed to generally stronger market growth or have you been gaining market share? And also how sustainable is this development in your view? That will be my first.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Yes. So we saw a very nice development during the first six months in the regions in Japan, India and Australia, but we also had good business in Southeast Asia. We believe that is sustainable also for the coming years, yes. And we believe that we gain market share in certain markets. The product mix is very different in each and every region. So India for instance is very much driven by utility applications. Going forward, there will be a better business for commercial and maybe one day also for residential. Australia, they used to be a market many for ready. We have a strong position there. We sell the SMA and several of our brands into the ready market in Australia. We see a stronger business in commercial and we were very successful in utility and we expect a strong demand in utility also in the coming months in Australia. We have gained a lot of market share in that segment. And Japan, you see all the different segments is ready in commercial, utility and we introduce new products into the Japanese markets. And we have a very attractive and a nice growth profile in Japan. So we are optimistic also there for the future.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Okay. Great.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Answered your questions?

Arash Roshan Zamir

Yeah, perfect. Very good. And the second one will be on the utility space I think and on one of your slides, you mentioned that you expect a rebound in 2018 and I was wondering and are you referring to the U.S. utility space? And also what are your expectations with respect to the U.S. U.S. utility segment in 2018? I mean according to our information Sun Globe has been ramping up its presence in the U.S. utility space. And have you experienced any increase in competitive pressure in the U.S.? That will be the second one.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

First of all SMA is in the U.S. since 2000 so we have established customer relations in all segments ready, commercial and a utility. SMA has doubled its sales infrastructure since the beginning of the year in the United States. And just to benefit from the mid-term perspectives we do see in the United States. And of course smaller players also want to go into the United States but of course it is always difficult just to develop a new market and to develop a go to market strategy that particular if you have a little room to differentiate from others. With regard to the utility market, 2017 development is dull that has been expected the way we talked about that during the Capital Markets Day that we expect the kind of development and I think that 201 trade case impacts the utility market already in 2017 as well. And we see a lot of uncertainty at this point of time. However the project funnel for 2018 is promising, is even more promising for the years beyond 2019 and '20. But of course everything is basically connected to the outcome of the so-called SOLIVA case. But we are still optimistic for the U.S. market and that is what we wanted to highlight in our presentation.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Maybe just a quick follow-up if the SOLIVA case should resolve in set of tariffs, would that be now beneficial for you in the U.S. utility space or negative I haven't really understood correctly what the potential is?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Well, I think it is certainly not a positive case for the entire market because in that case more due process would increase and therefore the attractiveness of PV would not be as good as they could be. And therefore it would have a negative impact on the overall market development but as I highlighted in the conference call at this point of time it is far too early to make any decision and no one knows how the ITC will decide on that. And we are optimistic that the U.S. market remains strong also in the mid-term but no one knows how the outcomes.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Okay. And maybe the last one on your new guidance, you obviously raised your sales guidance and the new range now implies sales of at least EUR900 million which in turn implies sales of roughly EUR520 million in H2. And also in addition you are now required to generate an EBITDA result of I think a EUR56 million in H2 just to attain the low end of your new guidance range. I guess my question is how are you going to increase your margins from I think roughly 6% now in Q2 to roughly 11% in H2, I mean, are you going to reduce costs further or are you just betting on better pricing or better economies of scale FX due to higher sales for you?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Ulrich, I think that is a perfect question. Certainly, yes, it is true. If you look into sales, it is roughly H1 to H2 this year it is an increase of at least around 35%. In megawatts, it's probably 40% and all the profitability basically has to double in the second half of the year to reach the guidance. And now it is of course a fair question, how do you want to do that, but I think no one else knows that better than you how the financial model works with SMA, if there is growth in our business the fixed cost point will kick in and therefore you will see an improvement in the gross margin, we are not going to increase our fixed cost spending significantly in the second half of the year and therefore in turn you will see an improvement in gross margin and therefore earnings. Second, how can we say that we are going to increase revenues at the margins of second half of the year, where do we take the confidence for that kind of statement. And I think the very strong development during the first six months of the year was we got to order intake underpins our guidance. We have a book to bill ratio that is very strong since the beginning of the year, we increased our order backlog and therefore we are confident that we can ship the kind of volume in the second half of the year. And I think I'd like to highlight something else. What changed since the beginning of the year is also our mid-term outlook. So if you look into the market volume and I'm not talking about the market, we basically increased our assumption by 35% or 7 gigs, we increased the market sales, global market sales by more than 15% or a bit shy of EUR2.5 billion until 2019. That is a significant change in the way we see the future of the PV industry. And we feel that we are pretty well positioned in the industry. You see that the new products are requested by customers, they like the new ideas and we were even able to increase prices in certain segments likely. So that is all good news and supports the guidance that we have published earlier this month.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Maybe just a very quick follow-up on this one, so would you be also comfortable with your guidance in light of maybe an acceleration of price pressure on H2 and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar which is stick to your guidance even if there should be some more headwinds in the second half of the year?

Ulrich Hadding

Perhaps I'll take this one again. You have to consider that most of the order backlog is these are confirmed orders for the second half means are confirmed to a certain price point, we have a foresee ability until let's say the end of October already. So even if there would be a sudden drop in pricing, it would just affect a minor portion of the churn over that we expect to do in second half. So to answer your question there might of course be an effect by an unexpected sudden drop, but it would not be that material that we would deviate from our guidance, we don't see that at this point.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Okay. Understood. Thank you very much.

Ulrich Hadding

You're welcome.

Thank you. And we take our next question from [indiscernible] Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good morning. Also a couple of question partly follow on maybe starting with the gross margin topic again, you mentioned your new products, all the new products which were launched have better gross margin. You also gave the impact on the gross margin for higher sales volume at all? Therefore could we expect that the gross margin could go back to the territory of last year where we saw maybe in the mid 20s in the first half they had been. I'm convinced that's a reasonable assumption.

Ulrich Hadding

Well, first of all, we haven't given guidance for the gross margin and we're not going to do that in this call but you can run your DCS model and you will soon see that the gross margin will jump over 20% in the second half of the year and I think that is unavoidable in order to reach that EBITDA guidance that we have given to you. But I think at this point of time we are not going to comment on gross margin development for second half of the year or even by product sorry for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Now clear. But nevertheless the gross margin maybe let's say in this way for the new products are clearly better than for the old, is that right?

Ulrich Hadding

If we talk about the new products, yes, that is true and we highlighted that during the Capital Markets Day and you have seen that there with every new generation we come with a different bill of material and that is how we can basically compete in that market environment, it's technology driven and only with technology we can drill down costs. It is not by how can we increase the utilization of our production that is not the recipe of success for us. It is more that we come up with new products and you can see the new Sunny Boy is well accepted comes with a better profitability compared to the older generation. And we just launched a few months ago the new CORE1 that's not even reflected in the numbers in H1. But you will see that in the second half of the year and of course the coming years as there are more products to come in the future. So, yes, we have an improved situation there.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds good. Maybe on the order intake maybe a clarification or maybe I think you have not maybe - what kind of increase the guidance and these are confident if maybe to start off the

second half and the pipeline you are seeing going forward you mentioned already it's part on longer term for U.S., it's not comfortable or maybe looking positive for maybe I expect the development you've seen in the first half should go on maybe.

Ulrich Hadding

I did not really get your question.

Unidentified Analyst

The question is only maybe perhaps a strong order intake in the first half and I believe maybe you have maybe seen orders already for the second half so this development should go on now otherwise you haven't been so optimistic.

Ulrich Hadding

Yeah, actually I can confirm this. First of all the trends of the order of the book to bill ratio is positive meaning that the last two months were even stronger than the months before.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Ulrich Hadding

Second, as I already uttered we have confirmed orders for now late in the year, which all stabilize this trend. The pull from the market it does not give any sign of - the market as such does not give any sign that it might rock suddenly in Q4 something. We do not see our customers to just put it into stock, we do not see cancellations in the market it's all going today.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds very, very good and I expect have you already made some maybe cautious , a more cautious assumption for the second half regarding Section 201?

Ulrich Hadding

Actually what we see is highlighted in the presentation. Commercial, we rather see go forward effects because people just want to install the system now and we are prepared for that kind of situation. We ramped up our inventory for the North American market. And for utility, you have longer development times. And those projects that were scheduled for this year are in execution, I don't see any risk in that regard. But if you look into the next year and also the period November to January, of course there is hesitation and we don't know how the market is going to develop the after the duration - as the duration, so there is uncertainty and I can't make any comment on that because I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, maybe another question on the storage which is developing very nicely. How is the pricing situation there, is there comparable competition of prices are coming also down fast because it's also new technology and so as maybe I guess also a lot of innovation sale. Is it more stable because the system is more important?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Well. It is the storage segment. It is an area you need to have a lot competency in understanding the entire system. It is not only to serve a component, it is really to understand how does PV work together with storage and how does the entire system work together as a grid, so there's a lot of consulting involved in that as well and design work involved. And that creates of course value, now that is also reflected in the ASPs for those products. Of course we have competition in all those segments and as in the traditional PV segments, we try to distinguish with innovative products and outstanding services and close customer contact and that works pretty well in storage and you could see a nice development during the first six months. And I can only highlight, we are very optimistic also for the second half of the year and we believe that we going forward next year, we certainly have more than EUR100 million in [indiscernible] when it comes to storage and output. So that becomes an important segment of SMA.

Unidentified Analyst

Overall the assistant, knowledge and strength is also a clear competitive advantage especially like you mentioned partly in the presentation, is a commercial and the utility space where maybe system integration in larger systems and grids is very important?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Clear. Final questions, as the service margin has moved up heavily from 10% to 90% is that sustainable or got to even to curve even maybe increase it and with service even going forward like you have even guided to be a close driver?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Yeah. I have to explain that sudden increase in the profitability. It's actually something that is of technical nature and does not reflect in market development. We have in the past also accounted some internal sales of our sales segment into the calculation and the internal sales had not the same profitability as the external sales. Now, we adjust taking the external sales ration into the KP idea we are giving and now reflecting the true value this segment better than we did before. That explains the sudden increase in profitability in the ratio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very clear. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. And we do have a follow up question from Arash Roshan Zamir with Warburg Research.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Yes, gentlemen. Thanks. Just a quick one on the storage team because you are talking about strong growth in storage. Can you just please confirm that the storage business is booked in your so called other business and that the other business actually generated sales of 14 million - well I am lost a little bit, how much was the sales generation from storage in Q2?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

So, first of all the majority of the storage and Off-Grid business is in others. That is right. Some products are okay during levy commercial and utility as well when it comes to storage. And for your understanding and guidance we have probably in the magnitude of roughly 30 million for the first six months and when it comes off gird a shy of 30 million during the first six months and as I said we believe going into next year we will have overall in storage and Off-Grid probably numbers of north of 100 million.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Yeah. And Ulrich, you can also translate other segment that until recently also included our railway business, now it includes only our Off-Grid storage and some Sunbelt business which is a clearance business gap?

Ulrich Hadding

Yeah.

Arash Roshan Zamir

What you would confirm that it's actually impossible for me to confirm if your storage business is growing or not because it's mixed with the Off-Grid business and with other activities in the other business right?

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Well. I think you get a very good educated guess if you look into others. That is the line share of the storage business and if others going to increase you know exactly that SMA increased its share with storage and their part also included in already commercial and utility, but the line share is with other business.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Okay. But you are not planning to break it down at some point may be if it -

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

No, that doesn't make sense because it has something to do with the product. But you get a good understanding if you look into others and you understand exactly what kind of development we're experiencing and I think what we would like to highlight. We are not only doing as storage progressing and we have strong in that regard as well. We also offer products for commercial and what's more important for utility applications.

Arash Roshan Zamir

Okay, okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you and as we have no further questions, I'd like to turn the call back over to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

Okay. Thanks everybody for taking part into the call. And as always, pray for summer. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

