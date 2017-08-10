Gjensidige's Q2 2017 Result: Strong But To Be Scrutinized In The Future

The profit before taxes was affected by the losses in Nordic and Baltic insurance segments, which delivered a year-to-date net combined ratio higher than 100%.

In mid of July, the Norwegian insurer published its Q2 2017 results. With a drop of NOK 0.4 billion, the year-to-date profit before taxes amounted to NOK 2.9 billion.

NOK-USD 0.126204. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of August 7, 2017.

In mid of July, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S shared its Q2 results on the market. Considered as one of the leaders in the Nordic insurance market, Gjensidige released positive results impacted by losses in Nordic and Baltic regions. The year-to-date profit before taxes amounted to NOK 2.9 billion ($0.4 billion) or a NOK 0.4 billion ($0.05 billion) drop. Since the results release, the stock price shrunk by 8%. Even if the stock price dropped, the intrinsic value remains lower than the current market. However, a dividend seeker could be interested in the Norwegian insurer, which continues to be very profitable despite the worsening of its margins in Nordic countries.

A Solid Second-Quarter Result: A 3% Premium Growth

For a market leader whatever the sector, it is always difficult to grow more and more, especially when the company is present in mature markets. At total level, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S wrote 5% premiums more than in Q2 2016 and 3% more than in 2016. The insurer confirmed its status of market leader in Norway, maintaining its market share at 25.6%.

In the other Nordic countries, the earned premiums increased by NOK 336 million ($million) to NOK 3,145.9 million ($397 million), from a year-to-date perspective. Vardia contributed NOK 298.2 million ($37.6 million), and Molholm NOK 85.4 million ($10.8 million) to earned premiums. The increase in the turnover, related to its two acquisitions was partially offset by a negative currency effect of NOK 72.4 million ($9.1 million). Even if the Nordic countries contributed positively to the portfolio growth, the profitability of the segment remained negative with a combined ratio higher than 100%. If the company succeeds to improve the profitability of its Nordic subsidiaries and reduce in the same time the associated costs, the two acquisitions could become accretive and give added value to the group, as it was announced and promised by the management.

In Baltic, the earned premiums increased to NOK 526.5 million ($66.4 million), mainly due to portfolio restructuring and re-pricing activities and partially offset by adverse currency effects amounting to NOK 6.3 million ($0.8 million). However, the Baltics segment remains unprofitable and does not create – at the moment – value. Hopefully, the other non-insurance segments partially offset the deterioration seen in the P&C segment.

A Deterioration Of The P&C Profitability Partially Offset by Higher Margins In Other Segments

The underwriting result in Q2 2017 decreased by around NOK 500 million ($63 million) to NOK 1,705 million ($215 million).

The decline in the underwriting result was mainly driven by a one-effect occurred in Q1 2016 and a decrease of the profitability in Q2 due to a higher combined ratio than last year.

Adjusted for the removal of the annual minimum clause for pension payments which boosted the Q1 2016 results, the year-to-date underwriting result was NOK 1845.8 million ($233 million), corresponding to a combined ratio of 83.3%. With a combined ratio of 83.3% in Q2 2017, the operating performance of the non-life activities remained high but was affected by a sharp deterioration in the Nordic segment profitability (a year-to-date combined ratio higher than 100%). As in the past, the positive underwriting result was mainly driven by the core markets (Private and Commercial segments) while the combined ratio in Nordics and Baltics deteriorated, negatively affected by a less favorable underlying claims development.

In Q2 2017, the total loss ratio deteriorated by 3 points to 68%.

The quarterly underwriting result was driven by high growth in premiums combined with a higher underlying frequency claims loss ratio. However, the Q2 2017 loss ratio was better than in Q1, affecting positively the year-to-date loss ratio which remained, however, higher than last year (69.6% vs. 67.8%).

The year-to-date underwriting performance was influenced by a 2.9% premium growth, a lower level of large losses than expected but affected by an increase in the frequency. As for the quarter, the level of large losses was lower than generally expected. However, the claims frequency increase in Denmark, in Norway (mainly on the commercial segment) and the Baltics offset the positive commercial development, the higher run-off, and the lower large losses.

Regarding the previous year reserves release, the net run-off amounted in Q2 2017 to NOK 246.2 million ($31 million) or a NOK 19 million ($2.4 million) increase compared to last year.

The Q2 2017 run-off was mainly driven by a higher than expected favorable claims development in the private segment, a better situation in the commercial segment. However, the Nordic and Baltic segment delivered in Q2 a negative run-off. For Baltics, it is not surprising regarding the weak profitability of the segment. For the Nordic segment, it is more worrisome, as the Nordic countries (i.e. other ones than Norway) are traditionally very profitable for every Nordic insurer, due to strong entry barriers, high retention rate, and a strong claims underwriting process.

On a year-to-date level, the run-off was better than in 2016 and should be in line with the company’s target, if the claims situation in Nordics and Baltics would not deteriorate more.

Regarding the cost development, the cost ratio decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 15.3%. The increase in the cost amount (+2.9% vs. Q2 2016) was offset by the strong quarterly premium growth. Furthermore, the expense ratio was still impacted in Q2 by Vardia and Molhlom acquisition.

On a year-to-date level, the cost ratio increased by 4.3 percentage points to 15.4% due to the acquisitions occurred during the beginning of 2017.

In our view, the expense ratio should have reached its high level and should decline slightly in Q3 and Q4, if the premiums would continue growing faster than the related costs. Furthermore, the loss ratio in the Baltic segment would continue declining, even if the segment should still be unprofitable at the end of 2017. In the Nordic countries, the situation is more worrisome and should be monitored closely by the management, which is, as most of the Nordic insurers’ management team, more focused on the profitability of the business than the commercial growth.

In Pension and Savings segment, the profit before tax decreased slightly by to NOK 23.1 million ($2.9 million) in Q2 2017.

The profit drop was mainly due to a lower contribution of the financial income, as a result of reduced interest rates. The year-to-date performance remained better than in 2016, primarily due to a strong Q1 and a continuous operating margin enhancement (from 21.97% to 23.4% at a year-to-date level). At year-to-date level, the administration fees and the management increase increased while the insurance revenues declined, due to a strengthening of claims provisions in Q2.

In our view, the profit before tax should at least reach the level of 2016, in spite of adverse current interest rate environment. The net operating income should reach around NOK 110 million ($13.9 million), and the net financial income should amount to around NOK 30 million ($3.8 million).

In the Bank segment, the profit before tax increased by 11.8% to NOK 224.4 million ($28.3 million), resulting in higher income driven by portfolio growth and partly offset by an increase in write-downs and loss and less net commission income than last year.

The net commission income and other income decreased by 34.7% to NOK 33.7 million ($4.3 million). The year-to-date drop was mainly driven by the decline in Q2 2017.

Both lending and deposits increased compared to last year.

Furthermore, the quarterly operating performance continued to improve with a cost/income ratio of 39.3% or a 3.9 point decrease compared to Q2 2016. On a YTD basis, the cost/income improved by 6.6 percentage points to 41.5%. We could expect the company to have a lower annual cost/income ratio than in 2016 (44.4%). In our view, the FY 2017 cost/income ratio would reach at least 40% and could be even better, if the operations continue growing efficiently with expenses remaining flat compared to the previous year.

With an enhanced annualized interest margin, a more efficient operating performance and a growth of the portfolio, we could expect the net income from Gjensidige’s bank segment to increase by 30% to around NOK 550 million ($69 million) as it was assessed after the Q4 2016 result release.

On an overall basis, we could expect the company to maintain a combined ratio of 84%-86% and to increase its profitability in the bank segment. The increase in the interest rates could also boost the cost-effectiveness of both Pension segment and Bank segment significantly. In our view, we keep assuming that the range of FY 2017 Gjensidige’s total profit before would be NOK 6.8 billion ($858 million) – NOK 7.0 billion ($883 million).

Conclusion

Gjensidige seems to be slightly overvalued at the current status (more than 130 NOK per share). With the concerns regarding Baltics and Nordics’ profitability, the safety margin is not sufficient enough to invest in the company, unless the investors willing to diversify their portfolio are looking only for the dividends and its sustainability on a long-term horizon.

