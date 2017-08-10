RAIT Financial: Forgive The Past And Buy For 50% Upside

At least 50% upside at this price is warranted once we look under the hood.

The company appears to be in trouble, and even the reduced dividend looks to be in danger.

RAIT Financial Trust is a hated company, its stock cratered after Q2 earnings and the negative book value keeps buyers at bay.

What is the treasure chest worth once the treasure's been looted?

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) is a troubled company that has a special place in my heart. It was one of the first stocks that I have ever owned when I started investing in 2008. I bought in around $9 split-adjusted after reading a string of forum posts by a very convincing investor in RAS who I later learned to be just a novice pumper with no real knowledge of financial analysis (some hybrid-REIT old-timers may remember me by my old handle "endlessfin1te"). Needless to say, I got burned. But this early stumble taught me a very valuable lesson - to understand what I am buying, and take nobody else's words for granted. As a budding 22-year-old accountant at the time, I had set out to learn all I can about the capital markets, investing, and finance in general. I also tried to understand CDO/CMO/CLO, the finance weapons of mass destruction at the time.

Fast forward to 2017, I am now older, wiser (hopefully), and have a string of credentials attached to my name that might suggest I know what I am doing. Well, maybe I still don't…because today I am going to tell you why RAS is undervalued.

First, let's go over why the stock is so hated by the street and retail investors alike.

Why the Stock is Depressed

RAIT Financial, like its brethren Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) and Alesco Financial (AFN, later COHN and then (IFMI) were all started by members of the Cohen family. All of these entities went through a series of insider-dealings, management missteps, followed by numerous rounds of executive exodus.

RAIT made many bad loans during the heydays of the mortgage boom and ended up taking possession of properties after the loans defaulted. As the real estate market rebounded, they found themselves with a portfolio of decent quality properties, set up a property ownership and management division, and eventually spun it off into Independent Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT), together with executive exodus, when the venture turned out to be the most successful thing that ever came out of in all of its sister entities. However, the commercial lending side of the business is still weighed down by continuous write downs. Shareholders even dubbed the Taberna securitizations the gift that keeps on giving. On top of all this, the company also does a bad job at PR. The most recent stumble being the announcement of preliminary earnings and having the earnings call just a couple days before actual earnings are released. It is like they are TRYING to make people sell the stock!

As for the other two Cohen entities: Alesco had a stash of net unrestricted cash position that far exceeded its share price, but shareholders were robbed when management decided to merge it with its external manager, Cohen and company, in order to keep the loot inside the family. Cohen & Company went effectively had a reserve-IPO and was first traded under the ticker COHN and subsequently renamed to Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSE:IFMI). Resource Capital had better underwriting than others in its sister companies and one of the most honest and competent Cohens at its helm in Jonathan Cohen, but it kept the dividend unsustainably high for years through inflated AFFO, and management eventually threw in the towel and a new group took over in 2016. RSO is now stabilizing and re-positioning into a pure lender.

Why the Market May be Wrong

The beauty of the CDO structure lies in high leverage and the non-recourse nature of its debt. It is the perfect OPM (Other People's Money) play for the manager in that heads I win, tails you lose. As an equity holder, RAIT was able to wield $100 of buying power by putting at most $10 down before the financial crisis. Any capital gains will accrue to the equity holder/manager/RAS, while the most they can lose is the initial capital contribution. Many negative-equity balance sheets were in fact quite solid if you look under the hood. GAAP also requires immediate write downs once full recovery is deemed unlikely on an asset, but does not allow a distressed company to write down liabilities in the same way. Investors' failure to understand these nuances created a prolonged period of mREIT buying opportunity between 2008 and 2013. Some of my most profitable trades were in GKK, NCT, and NRF for this particular reason.

Truth be told, RAIT is the most opaque CDO manager I have ever come across, unlike mREITs that have successfully de-risked their portfolio and repaired their balance sheets - GKK, now (GPT), NCT now (DS), (RSO), RAS gives almost no information about the status of its securitizations, especially the cash flow it is collecting from them.

What I do know is that the two biggest securitizations are still alive, and are still passing OC tests with flying colors, which implies they have value to RAS common holders despite the negative numbers on the balance sheet.

Excerpt from Q2 2017 10-Q:

"RAIT I-RAIT I has $524.5 million of total collateral at par value, of which $43.4 million is defaulted. The current overcollateralization, or OC, test is passing at 141.3% with an OC trigger of 116.2%. We currently own $46.1 million of the securities that were originally rated investment grade and $200.0 million of the non-investment grade securities issued by this securitization. We are currently receiving all distributions required by the terms of our retained interests in this securitization and are receiving all of our collateral management fees. We pledged $22.9 million of the securities we own issued by RAIT I as collateral for a senior secured note we issued. RAIT II-RAIT II has $276.8 million of total collateral at par value, of which $18.5 million is defaulted. The current OC test is passing at 155.0% with an OC trigger of 111.7%. We currently own $89.9 million of the securities that were originally rated investment grade and $140.7 million of the non-investment grade securities issued by this securitization. We are currently receiving all distributions required by the terms of our retained interests in this securitization and are receiving all of our collateral management fees."

While the value for non-investment grade notes are uncertain, the $136 million of senior notes are all but guaranteed to pay off at par. I have decided to apply a 50% discount to the non-investment grade securities in valuing RAS equity.

Holdings in Other Securitizations

The 10-Q also mentioned other securitizations and how much RAS owns in each capital stack.

"RAIT FL4-RAIT FL4 has $99.7 million of total collateral at par value, of which there is no collateral that is in default. RAIT FL4 does not have OC triggers or IC triggers. RAIT FL4, has classes of investment grade senior notes with an aggregate principal balance outstanding of approximately $58.3 million to investors. We currently own the unrated classes of junior notes, including a class with an aggregate principal balance of $41.4 million, and the equity, or the retained interests, of RAIT FL4. RAIT FL5-RAIT FL5 has $233.9 million of total collateral at par value, of which there is no collateral that is in default. RAIT FL5 does not have OC triggers or IC triggers. RAIT FL5, has classes of investment grade senior notes with an aggregate principal balance outstanding of approximately $173.1 million to investors. A venture, in which we have retained a 60% interest, owns the unrated classes of junior notes and the equity, or the retained interests, of RAIT FL5. The unrated classes of junior notes have an aggregate principal balance of $60.8 million. RAIT FL6-RAIT FL6 has $200.3 million of total collateral at par value, none of which is in default. RAIT FL6 has classes of investment grade senior notes with an aggregate principal balance outstanding of approximately $159.0 million to investors. In January 2017, we contributed our junior notes and equity of RAIT FL6 to a venture. The venture, in which we have retained a 60% interest, owns the unrated classes of junior notes and the equity, or the retained interests, of RAIT FL6. We received approximately $17.0 million of capital as a result of this contribution. The unrated classes of junior notes have an aggregate principal balance of $41.3 million. RAIT FL7- During the second quarter of 2017, we closed RAIT FL7. RAIT FL7 has $342.4 million of total collateral at par value, none of which is in default. RAIT FL7 does not have OC triggers or IC triggers. RAIT FL7, has classes of investment grade senior notes with an aggregate principal balance outstanding of approximately $276.9 million to investors. We currently own the unrated classes of junior notes, including a class with an aggregate principal balance of $65.5 million, and the equity, or the retained interests, of RAIT FL7."

FL4, FL5, FL6 and FL7 are quite healthy judging by the fact that there are no defaults. I have applied a 10% discount to RAS' holdings just to be safe, except for FL7, which is freshly minted (I hope it is not already impaired).

RAIT Financial's recourse balance sheet should look like this:

A negative book value of ($1.11) does not look too enticing against a stock price of positive$1.50. But wait! There is one component that we have left out, which is arguably the ONE reason to own mREITs - the equity value in the securitizations.

Although we know all the securitizations are passing OC and IC tests, there is really not much we can do to value the equity tranche without the cash distribution data. One thing we do know is that they must have positive values.

Luckily, RAS dropped me a nugget in the 10-Q in the overcollateralization coverage, which tells us how much more assets (at par) are covering the debts ahead of the equity tranche.

Using language from the 10-Q, I am able to estimate what is left for RAS, assuming all the liabilities are paid off with assets at par. Assuming assets value at par is an aggressive assumption, but since RAS is in the "first loss" position, I believe a 20% discount to the implied equity is reasonable. RAS can also pick up more upside by retiring debt below par.

For those following the math: 173,295 = 524,500*(141%-100%)*(1-20%).

Whoa! We just uncovered $3 per share of hidden value from the two old CDOs. We now have $2.06 in liquidation value for the common without even accounting for future earnings nor equity upside from floating rate securitizations.

Can They Survive? Or Thrive?

To keep the lights on, RAS needs to generate $43 million from its assets. That figure goes up to $70 million if we include preferred dividend and $88 million if we want to maintain the common dividend.

If we assume the company will not redeem the preferreds in the near future (I actually think they will when the dust is settled), they will be left with ~$850 million of (553+295) cash on hand. The cash amount will be lower by $127 million if they pay off the debt in October 2018, but earning power will normalize by then as the CDOs wind down, and interest cost will be lower by $5 million annually. Based on historical data, the lending platform is able to generate at least 15% IRR. If we use 12% to be conservative, that is still earnings of $100m, leaving a nice cushion after covering all obligations.

(100-70)/93 = $0.32 earnings per share, giving a healthy 63% payout at the current $0.05 dividend rate.

Buyers probably will not rush in quickly to buy this tattered, but once the dividend is paid consistently, it's hard not to price this for at least 7 times earnings at $2.24 or at 10% yield at $2.00.

Highland Capital's Stake

Highland Capital went active in 2016 and attempted to insert its subsidiary NexPoint Real Estate Advisors as external manager. They argued that the current cost structure of RAS was too high and an external manager would be more efficient.

In May 2017, RAIT and Highland came to an agreement. Highland will drop the external management attempt and RAIT will add 2 of Highland's nominees to the board. RAS has since also cut its overhead to the target run rate of $25 million annually.

What jumps out at me in Highland's original letter to the board is the following pro forma CAD calculation. Highland had underwritten $0.50/share of CAD with current structure in place!

As of 5/25/17, Highland Capital owns 5.7% of RAS, which account for 0.88% of their portfolio. Added slightly to holding.

Convertible Notes

Many investors on SeekingAlpha contend that the company can easily meet their next biggest debt maturity - the $126 million 4% convertible debt that can be put to the company in October 2018 - by paying in-kind with equity. However, I found the following language in the 10-Q and 10-K.

"The 4.0% convertible senior notes are convertible at the option of the holder at a current conversion rate of 108.5803 common shares per $1 principal amount of 4.0% convertible senior notes (equivalent to a current conversion price of $9.21 per common share). As of June 30, 2017, $126,098 of the 4.0% convertible senior notes remain outstanding. The 4.0% convertible senior notes are redeemable at par, at the option of the holder, in October 2018, October 2023, and October 2028. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, there was no activity other than recurring interest during the current period. These notes do not contain financial covenants."

It appears the conversion option is held by noteholders, who would be foolish to convert at $9 when the stock is selling for under $2. I believe there are stronger 4% yielding opportunities out there and that holders will not hesitate to redeem their notes for cash at the first opportunity.

Significant Holders

I wanted to identify fund managers whose RAS holding plays a non-trivial role in their portfolio. Despite Highland's higher profile activism, RAS is actually a less than 1% position for them. I do not know much about Tricadia, but it looks to be a credit hedge fund with $2+ billion in AUM. RAS is their third largest position and they have been a holder since early 2016.

Top holders, sorted by % of holder's portfolio:

Top holders, sorted by market value

When sorted by market value held, a handful of familiar names jump to the top. Vanguard probably owns RAS as part of an index, while FMR (Fidelity), Pine River, and Oaktree's stakes are in the convertible debt, which is why their ownership percentage are not applicable. These managers no doubt find RAIT's credit profile worthy of their capital.

Conclusion

I recommend buying RAS with a holding period of 2 years as the realignment plays out. Shareholders now have a white knight in Highland Capital to hold management accountable to execute the strategic plan. With a liquidation value of $2.06, 14% yield at current levels and 50% upside once the portfolio stabilizes, patient investors stand to gain 78% in 2 years.

The exchange-traded debt issues are worth a look as well as they are rock-solid, but there are other well-discussed high yield bonds on SeekingAlpha with bigger rewards, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) being one of them. I expect the preferred to be redeemed and refinanced to lower cost of capital once the dust settles, they are a decent holding but with the common equity being so thin it is better to just buy common stock for the massive upside.

