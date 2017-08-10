Franklin Covey Will Benefit From Subscription-Service Model - Upside Of 100%+

In his excellent book "The Signal and the Noise," there's a section where Nate Silver covers Bayesian reasoning - essentially, a formula for estimating the probability of [X] based on some new piece of information, given the likelihood of [X] *prior* to receiving that new information. I know, I know; your eyes are glazing over at the mere thought of mathematics, but bear with me for a second.

Silver outlines a storybook scenario wherein a woman comes home to find, in her boyfriend's bedroom, some unmentionables of unknown origin. What, then, is the likelihood that said boyfriend is being unfaithful?

The answer is much lower than you would intuitively think, and that is a problem if you are an investor, because you're likely putting far too much weight on incremental data points and far too little weight on "priors" - i.e. the underlying "base rates" of how likely things are.

A less lascivious but perhaps more useful example: if you believe (based on good evidence!) that it's extremely unlikely that someone will be able to shout a word and make it start raining, and then someone does exactly that 10 times in a row, you still shouldn't believe that they're actually a rain god - they're just really, really lucky.

As it relates to investing, historical data largely suggests that investors overreact to data points... which is where the opportunity for value investing arises: if you can develop a strong knowledge of the fundamental nature of things and deeply understand base rates, you'll have the ability to swing hard when you see a compelling opportunity.

What does this have to do with my largest position, performance improvement company Franklin Covey (FC)? Well, quite a lot, actually; the problem is that it seems most investors are focused entirely on incremental data points, which are more or less meaningless, given the "priors" in this scenario.

I've been covering Franklin Covey in quite some detail in my Marketplace and don't want to dilute the value proposition to my subscribers by providing too many details, so I'll keep this high-level*. Over the past 18 months or so, Franklin Covey has transitioned from its legacy business model of selling individual courses to clients at a price of ~$200 each, to a new business model of, for the same price, offering clients unlimited access to all Franklin Covey content, on an annual subscription basis. (This is known as "All Access Pass", and it's a bit like a Six Flags season ticket - pay once, ride as many times as you like.)

Analysts' initial concern (understandably) was self-cannibalization - in other words, if you previously sold someone two courses in a year and now, you're selling them both for the price of one, that's Bad for Business with capital Bs - but Franklin Covey management has made it clear that this is really a corner case, and results to date have borne that out.

On the other hand, what I've learned from studying numerous businesses in the b2b/professional services space is that it is a massively more efficient business model to embed yourself as a recurring subscription service integrated in client workflows than it is to have to sell discrete products or services every year.

Having analyzed a wide range of businesses - such as CEB (and Gartner (IT), which recently acquired it), real-estate data tools like CoStar (CSGP) and Reis (REIS) - it's clear that the model is very defensible. In fact, I've previously written about how Forrester (FORR) has surprisingly not seen worse results despite seemingly following a business strategy of "alienate the customer" - a testament to the strong underlying economics of the subscription business model.

There is a one-two punch with this business model: first, from a behavioral standpoint, going with the "default" option (renewing) is a much easier path relative to having to make a purchase decision year after year. Second, from a marketing/sales standpoint, it takes way less time and effort, making the sales force far more productive than it otherwise would be - it's not hard to grow your business when you start with 80-90% of last year's revenue, compared to having to start over from zero every January 1.

Compounding this effect, a basic understanding of economics suggests that for the vast majority of products (excluding basic necessities or luxury goods), price elasticity is a thing; i.e., if you reduce price, you get more volume; the extension thereof is that this can be accomplished either by directly reducing price, or by providing a meaningfully better value proposition for the same price (i.e., selling a Toyota Camry for the price of a Kia Rio).

As one of the few players in the fragmented industry with such a depth and breadth of content, Franklin Covey is now able to deliver extremely high-quality content at bargain-basement prices (compared to having to buy all that content individually), as CEO Bob Whitman explained on the latest call:

[T]he fundamental value proposition points with All Access Pass our client can receive an unlimited access to Franklin Covey’s entire collection of best in class content. They can assemble, integrate and deliver that content through any, but almost limitless combination of delivery modalities live online, online webcast, podcast, integration of the piece of content into existing customer training offers, etcetera. [...] And all of this at a cost per population trained which is less than or equal to of that that’s provided by a single content or single modality provider including us. And soon it will be able to be accessed globally in the 16 major languages throughout the world in our state-of-the-art secured portal.

Indeed, in the process of streamlining (non-education portion of) the organization to sell one product offering (All Access Pass) vs. the legacy offering of individual courses, management estimates that incremental Adj. EBITDA margins will improve by several hundred basis points to >30% of revenue.

Given the non-capital-intensive nature of the business, this means that modest revenue growth (say, 6 or 7% per year) will equate to double-digit (even teens) free cash flow growth. Considering the multi-billion-dollar size of the market, the elasticity of demand unlocked by offering a vastly superior product offering at the same price, and the historical experience of b2b businesses operating similar subscription-service models, that would seem to be a conservative rather than aggressive estimate of future results.

And, pro forma for the post-streamlining cost structure, Franklin Covey's current year normalized free cash flow would be in the neighborhood of ~$1.10 per share**, with de minimis true debt on the balance sheet (there's a lease obligation that shows up, but it's basically just capitalized rent on its HQ building, which it sold and now leased back.) In other words, at the current share price of $18, you're paying 16-17x current year FCF and ~14x forward-year FCF for a company likely to grow FCF at anywhere from 10% to 15%+ over the next 5-7 years.

In a market seemingly devoid of opportunities, this is about as "layup" as it's gonna get - and yet excluding a nice post by my friend Travis Wiedower, which delves into more detail on the GAAP vs. cash issues that are being caused by the transition, the rest of the analysis I've seen or heard on the stock ranges from bad to terrible - including that from many of my fund manager friends who are smart enough to know better.

Why? Because they are incessantly focused (for reasons that are beyond my understanding) on the minutiae of near-term numbers - did the company beat or miss guidance by $1 million? How do you bridge the gap between this line item and that one?

Who cares? Forest/trees. When you're rebuilding an airplane while it's still flying, you're not worried about optimizing for fuel efficiency. There's a difference between precision and accuracy: taking a fine-toothed comb to quarterly numbers might make you feel (or look) smart, but in truth, the quarterly numbers have no predictive validity in this case. It's the priors that matter.

And, the priors are pretty obvious to me. Meaningfully better customer value proposition + meaningfully better business model = meaningfully improved results relative to historical (which were pretty good to begin with).

Let's map this out: three years from today, if Franklin Covey grows the top line 7%/yr with 30% incremental EBITDA margins, you're looking at something like ~$1.70 per share in normalized free cash flow (and note that my definition here treats stock comp as a real expense, deducts for the below-EBITDA lease payment, etc.) At a very modest ~20x FCF multiple (check out what Gartner trades for), FC would be worth $34 per share - not counting the ~$4+/share in interim cash flow, which will likely be deployed via accretive share repurchases.

I have yet to find anyone who can explain to me where my napkin math is wrong. Let's take the "under" for a second and assume FC can only drive 4% revenue growth at 25% incremental margins (and note for a moment that its retention figures, when compared to Forrester's, would suggest 4% is a pretty low bar to clear.) In this case, perhaps ~$1.40 in FCF at a ~16-17x multiple is appropriate; counting interim cash generation, that still works out to a 15%+ three-year CAGR - not too shabby.

And, what if management actually meets its guidance of delivering double-digit top-line growth, something that seems eminently achievable given how comparable business models have performed in the past with a modicum of smart management? The numbers start to get a little silly. We'd be looking at $2+ in three-year forward FCF, growing at a teens-to-twenties rate.

With a clean balance sheet and a subscription business model, that would almost certainly justify a multiple above 20x FCF - perhaps 22-25x - and again, counting interim cash generation, we'd be looking at something close to a triple in three years.

There is, of course, the possibility that I could be completely wrong about everything I just said. But I don't think so.

At worst, you're paying a well below market multiple for a well-managed business with strong cash flow. At best... it's a fat pitch.

*Obviously there are nuances here; I'm oversimplifying FC's pricing (there are different tiers; it's not flat $200/year for everything) as well as excluding any discussion of the "services" component (it offers training/consulting around its content topics, in case you don't want to be an autodidact). Additionally, FC is starting to book multi-year contracts, which makes the business even stickier and more defensible. Anyway, the conference calls are extremely informative regarding these issues; there are other things to read about too, so don't comment yelling at me because I left out a discussion of some minor issue. I did so intentionally so as not to muddy the story.

**For those who really want the earnings calculation I'm using, it's 0.6*(Adj. EBITDA - [stock comp + lease expense + run-rate PP&E capex]). FC pays 40% taxes. You can eyeball the bracketed numbers at $4MM each, ish (some are a bit less, one may be a bit more, it sort of works out). So, with $38MM of re-based Adj EBITDA pro forma for the cost cuts, less 12, less minor interest expense, taxed at 40% and divided by 13.8MM shares out, you get $1.10 or thereabouts. You can add or subtract a nickel, and I won't quibble. It's not the sort of story where a nickel of FCF/share is the deciding factor. It will actually probably deliver more FCF than I'm modeling due to low cash taxes, given the accounting transition, but I'm trying to focus on underlying earnings power.