Lundin Update: A Potential Cash Flow Machine For Long-Term

As cash flows swell and the company initiates share repurchase, I expect the stock to move higher

Lundin Petroleum is higher by 17% in one month since coverage and 2Q17 results provide more reasons to remain bullish

Update Coverage

I have been penning down articles on Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK: OTCPK:LNDNF) since February 11, 2014 and my latest coverage on the stock was on July 7, 2017. In exactly one month, the stock has moved higher by 17% and I must admit that the upside has been swifter than I expected.

The reason for another quick coverage on Lundin Petroleum is to update investors with the second quarter result that was declared on August 2, 2017. The focus of this update coverage will be on any potential change in guidance and its impact of the company’s fundamentals.

Besides looking at the guidance, the coverage will discuss the company’s cash flows that have been impressive for 1H17 and is likely to be robust for the next 3-5 years.

Based on the company’s 2Q17 results, I maintain my rating of “Strong Buy” for Lundin Petroleum and limited exposure can be considered even at current levels.

I wish to emphasize that investors should consider buying Lundin Petroleum from the Stockholm Exchange where the company trades with ticker "LUPE" and the stock trades with ample liquidity.

Strong Guidance For FY17

For Lundin Petroleum investors, FY17 has been a year of guidance revision on the upside and that has ensured that the stock remains firm. In January 2017, Lundin Petroleum provided FY17 production guidance of 70-80mboepd. This was revised to 75-85mboepd in May 2017. With Lundin Petroleum reporting 2Q17 results, the guidance has been further revised to 80-85mboed.

I am not analyzing or talking about any headline numbers in the results. Instead, the discussion will be on key stock upside triggering factors.

The key point from production guidance perspective is firm cash flow estimates for FY17. For 1H17, the average Brent oil price was $51.8 and with operating cash flow per share of $44.3.

Considering mid-range of new production guidance (82.5mboed) and operating cash flow estimate of $45 per barrel, Lundin Petroleum can potentially deliver firm cash flows of nearly $1.4 billion.

The stock upside triggering points is as follows –

Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 is 50% complete with first oil target for 2019. I have explained in my earlier coverage on why this asset will be a money spinner beyond FY19. With strong cash flows, financing Johan Sverdrup development is not a concern and that sets stage for sustained cash flows. Besides Johan Sverdrup, Lundin Petroleum has been targeting investment in other resources. Just as an example, the company is targeting 500mmboe of prospective resources in the Southern Barents Sea. These assets will provide incremental production and cash flow upside. On August 3, 2017, Lundin Petroleum announced that the company will be initiating a share repurchase program. The key basis is strong cash flows that can be used for shareholder value creation. In the next 2-3 years, I expect dividends to be another stock re-rating factor. Lundin Petroleum expects increase in gross 2P reserves in the Edvard Grieg asset and with 4 high impact exploration wells planned for Alta; the company expects reserve upgrade from this asset as well. It is worth noting that for FY16, the company’s reserve replacement was 208% and with strong focus on organic growth, I expect the stock to move higher as potential resources translate into reserves growth.

Credit Health Update

Lundin Petroleum is primarily focused on organic growth and the following fundamental factors ensure that the company has flexibility for accelerated asset development –

As of 1H17, Lundin Petroleum had available liquidity of $1 billion under the revolving credit facility. With $1.4 billion in OCF visibility for FY17, the company has ample liquidity buffer for investment. For 1H17, Lundin Petroleum reported EBITDA of $690 million with the company’s interest expense at $58 million for the same period. Considering annualized numbers, the EBITDA interest coverage comes to 11.9 and this gives ample headroom for leveraging.

These key credit factors point to “Strong Fundamentals” and Lundin Petroleum has sufficient financial muscles for growth investment in game changing assets.

Conclusion

Lundin Petroleum has been trending higher and I expect the positive momentum to sustain through FY17 and beyond. In the next 6 months, strong cash flows, increase in reserves (organic growth) and steady development related to Johan Sverdrup is likely to take the stock higher.

In the long-term, the key factor backing the thesis is developments around Johan Sverdrup asset and starting 2019, Lundin Petroleum is likely to offer sustained dividends that will be a key reason for stock re-rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.