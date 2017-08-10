Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Shareholders Have An Opportunity To Earn A Windfall Gain Of 12%

Voting yes for Proposal 3, before the annual meeting on Aug. 24th, will send a strong signal to the Board that it is time to finally take action to benefit shareholders.

Shareholders have suffered long enough. Based on the 2016 annual report, the fund has underperformed its benchmark and the broader market for the past three, five and ten years.

If shareholders vote in favor of the proposal, then the fund's current discount to net asset value of 12% could be eliminated, leading to an immediate windfall gain for all owners.

The fund has received a proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees authorize a self-tender offer for all outstanding shares of the fund at or close to net asset value.

Note from the author: I am responsible for submitting the shareholder proposal discussed in this article.

The Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a diversified closed end fund that invests mostly in large-cap domestic common stocks. The fund has consistently underperformed its benchmark, the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund Average as well as the Dow (DJIA), NASDAQ and S&P 500 for the past three, five and ten years.

Adding insult to injury, the fund has traded at a double-digit discount to its net asset value for the majority of the past ten years. The current discount is nearly 12.0%.

The shareholder proposal which can be found on pages 11-12 of this year's proxy requests that the Board of Trustees authorize a self-tender offer for all outstanding common shares of the fund at or close to net asset value (NAV). If more than 50% of the fund's outstanding common shares are submitted for tender, the Board is requested to cancel the tender offer and take those steps that the Board is required to take to cause the fund to be liquidated or converted into an exchange traded fund (ETF) or an open-end mutual fund.

Why should shareholders vote yes? The answer is simple. As stated in the proposal, the fund's performance has been consistently disappointing. For the period ending Sept. 30, 2016, the fund's market price has underperformed its benchmark, the Lipper Large-Cap Core Average, for the past one, three, five, ten, fifteen and twenty years. The fund's multi-management approach and large number of broadly diversified holdings, coupled with high expenses relative to index ETFs, make it unlikely that the fund will ever be able to outperform its benchmark or the broad market over any long period of time. This combination of factors will likely cause the fund to trade at a sustained double digit discount to NAV.

Why would anyone choose to own a fund that is structured like an index fund but charges fees that are 25X greater than ETFs that offer the same or better risk reward profiles and provide substantially better liquidity? That is a complex question to answer without insulting a lot of intelligent investors who own this fund, but I will try to answer it diplomatically.

Some owners may be attracted by the discount to net asset value. The premise of buying shares at a discount to NAV is the expectation that the discount will narrow. If the fund's Board could be expected to perform their fiduciary responsibilities and act in the best interest of their shareholders, then this would be a perfectly reasonable investment approach. Assuming that when the fund's shares traded at a discount, the fund manager would repurchase shares which would be immediately accretive to shareholder value. There are two problems with this premise. The first is that the management fees received by the advisor are calculated based upon the assets under management (AUM) (see table below). This means that management's incentives appear to be misaligned with shareholders. If the fund agrees to repurchase shares, then the AUM declines and the adviser earns fewer fees.

The second problem is that if management is not repurchasing shares, then the excess return that investors hoped to achieve by purchasing shares at a discount is being eroded by the high expenses charged by the fund. In the case of Liberty All Star, the expense ratio is 1.03% per year, therefore, a shareholder who holds the fund for ten years will pay away 10.3% of their investment over that time horizon.

Another reason an investor might consider owning a closed end fund with high expenses is that there is something unique about the fund's investment approach. For example, some funds invest in illiquid products and use leverage to enhance returns. That is not the case with USA. The Liberty All Star Equity Fund invests in highly liquid large cap equities and employs no leverage. In fact, if you compare the holdings of USA to the S&P 500 you can see that the characteristics of the portfolio are very similar, except USA's holdings have lower earnings growth, a lower dividend yield, a higher P/E ratio and a smaller market cap.

The only other reason that I can think of to own this fund, which is a really bad one, and is the reason why I still own it; is that some investors like myself, bought into the fund when the discount was less than half of what it has averaged over the past five years and are waiting for the Board to provide a liquidity event which allows shareholders to achieve something close to fair value for our investment.

The Board of Trustees opposes the shareholder proposal and recommends that you vote against it for a host of reasons. I will address a few of them and let you decide for yourself if the reasons seem like they benefit shareholders or act in the best interest of the management company in order to preserve their fees.

The Board's opposition statements below come from the funds 2017 proxy statement:

1) "The Board believes that a tender offer for all common shares is not in the best interests of the Equity Fund's long-term shareholders and that a tender offer would primarily benefit only opportunistic short-term shareholders, such as activist shareholders, providing them a quick financial gain at the expense of many long-term shareholders."

Response: The board has failed to explain why short-term shareholders somehow benefit at the expense of long-term shareholders. The statement makes no sense. All shareholders will benefit from an increase in the value of their shares and the liquidity provided by a tender offer. I am a long-term shareholder and certainly would welcome a tender offer. There is one reason that a long-term shareholder might be opposed, which would be that selling their shares would cause an unwanted capital gain. For the majority of shareholders, this would not be a problem because the share price has traded well above the current levels since 1987. A handful of investors may have capital gains but it is likely that they are sitting on losses.

2) "The Board continues to believe in the Equity Fund's long-term investment strategy. Consistent with its multi-manager strategy, the Trustees and Fund Manager have taken steps that were approved by shareholders during the past two years to replace three of the five Equity Fund Portfolio Managers and improve investment performance. The Shareholder Proposal contains stale performance data and fails to acknowledge the improved investment performance or the Portfolio Manager changes."

Response: This is almost laughable. The Board believes in the multi-manager strategy which has underperformed the S&P 500 on average for the past twenty years. They offer no quantitative or qualitative explanation as to why they believe the strategy is desirable. The new portfolio managers may be good, but it is a well-known fact that the majority of active managers fail to beat the S&P 500. According to a recent CNBC article published by Jeff Cox, "more than 90 percent of active fund managers failed to achieve their benchmarks over a 15-year period and 66 percent of large-cap active managers failed to top the S&P 500 in 2016." Yet somehow, USA's Board thinks that they have the ability to select the fund managers who will defy the odds. Even if the chosen managers are able to defy history, the 1.03% expense ratio practically guarantees underperformance over the long run. Comparatively, the Vanguard iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) have expense ratios of .04% and .09%, respectively.

3) "The Board regularly reviews the Fund's discount and ways to enhance shareholder value and has acted proactively. For example, the Board approved an increase in the annual distributions to 8% of net asset value effective with the second quarter distribution of 2015."

Response: The increase in the distribution is mildly positive since it allows shareholders to receive some of their investment back at net asset value, but it is not nearly enough. The discount to NAV has widened since the increased payout was announced. Many closed-end funds have initiated tender offers to benefit shareholders this year. Just to name a few: Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR), Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE: LCM), Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF), The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) and First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM). They have all recently taken appropriate action to reduce their discounts to NAV. Even though the Boards of all of these funds, as well as many others, have concluded that tender offers are in the best interest of their shareholders, USA's Board still proposes that it is not. The last time that Liberty All-Star Equity fund initiated a tender offer was in 2013 after a lengthy proxy fight with the well-known activist fund Bulldog Investors. Large shareholders such as Bulldog and Karpus often agree to sign standstill agreements which force them to vote along with the Board's recommendation for several years after agreeing to end a proxy campaign. USA's Board has had the luxury of knowing that a few of their largest shareholders were subject to such agreements since 2013, which has allowed the Board to be complacent in its actions toward shareholders. Some of those agreements have recently expired and are no longer in effect, while others are about to, which may lead to increased pressure on the Board to act.

Conclusion

Shareholders of the Liberty All-Star Equity fund have a unique opportunity to vote in favor of a proposal that would potentially provide a windfall gain to all shareholders. It is my belief that the Board has failed to act responsibly due to a conflict of interest, in which a share buyback reduces assets under management, resulting in reduced fees to the adviser. What other investments offer a better return to shareholders than repurchasing shares at a double-digit discount to NAV? I can not think of any other reason for the Board's objection to a large buyback.

It is also my opinion that there really is no benefit for a general equity fund with large-cap liquid holdings to trade as a closed-end fund. Management boasts that there is something unique about its multi-manager strategy, even though it has consistently failed to achieve market returns. The Trustees/Directors and Executive Officers of the fund owned less than 1% of the fund's outstanding shares. Based on the closing price of $5.71 that is $680,000 spread across all of them --hence, they have very little skin in the game.

By failing to cast your vote, you are emboldening management to continue ignoring the interests of the fund's owners. No matter how few shares you own, your vote is extremely important. Not voting is the same as a vote against the proposal because in order for the proposal to pass it needs to be voted for. Votes must be cast before the annual meeting on Aug. 24th.

