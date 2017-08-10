Gold Resource Corp.: A Low-Cost Producer?

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) reported Q2 results on August 1. The summary bullets in the associated news release indicated production of 5,696 ounces of gold and 397,670 ounces of silver along with "base metal by-products" from the company's Arista mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. The stated all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) of $770 for each of the 9,226 gold-equivalent ounces sold during the quarter would indicate a highly profitable little low-cost gold miner, and investors could be forgiven for expecting solid cash flows and profits. After all, the company achieved an average gold price of $1,300/oz, resulting in an all-in-sustaining margin of $530/oz.

Right? Hmm, wait a minute... with low costs like this, how come Q2 free cash flow was in fact negative and working capital has gone backwards by $3.5M during the quarter? Let's take the company at its word...

... and let's follow the cash. Understanding the company's cost reporting is a good point to start.

By-Product Magic

Arista is a poly-metallic mine and its output is a mix of metals: in Q2 the majority of revenue came first and foremost from zinc sales (32.7%), followed by gold (26.5%), silver (25.3%), lead (10.1%), and copper (5.4%). Nevertheless, Gold Resource Corp is marketing itself as a gold miner and wants you to believe that precious metals are its dominant product; and thus the company lumps precious metals (gold and silver) into "gold equivalents" and treats all the other metals as mere "by-products".

And since this presentation works so well for marketing, the company is also applying the same logic for its cost accounting. It certainly works wonders for Gold Resource Corp.'s apparent cost profile. For example, "by-product" cash costs for Q2 compute to $272/oz; "by-product" AISC compute to $770/oz; and "by-product" AIC compute to $881/oz. Sounds like a world-class cost profile to some. But before rushing off to write another bullish article here on Seeking Alpha, let us consider the following.

There has to be one single metal dominating revenue generation for "by-product" cost accounting to be appropriate, whereby revenue received from "by-product" metals is deducted from the total costs of producing all metals at the mine. However, cost metrics used by Gold Resource Corp. and also throughout the industry are non-GAAP metrics, and unfortunately, their definitions are fuzzy (to put it mildly). An excerpt from this paper published in the Journal of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy illustrates this point:

One rule of thumb is that when the revenue from a secondary commodity exceeds ten per cent of total mine revenue, co-product costing should apply. However, the ten per cent figure is arbitrary and higher figures of 20 or even 30 per cent could also become the de facto standard in future. Perhaps a better definition would be for co-product costing to be the principal reporting mechanism in cases where the additional commodity is considered sufficiently valuable as to impact on mine planning decisions over and above the sole production of gold.

There is plenty of other discussion available on the topic (e.g. here), and we observe that as a generally accepted rule of thumb one single metal has to generate at least 80% of total revenue to justify by-product accounting. However, no matter how much one stretches the boundaries of by-product accounting, it is very clearly not appropriate for the Arista mine, as even gold and silver lumped together only account for about half of revenues.

Consequently, we submit that "co-product accounting" would be called for when reporting costs for the Arista mine.

This discussion may sound like semantics to some, and the company also seems to think along these lines. When we inquired we were advised that

"Many would argue that co-product cost accounting could be more confusing to the reader than the simple by-product cost accounting we currently use." "We believe the majority of Gold Resource Corporation's shareholders own the stock because of the Company's exposure to gold and silver, not because the Company produces copper, lead and zinc as well. Focusing on precious metal production and associated costs is a quick and simple way to deliver the information we believe our shareholders are looking for."

Confusing? Hmm... let's check just how confusing co-product costing would be in this case, and what the resulting information would convey.

Co-Product Reality

Let's re-work Q2 by-product costs into co-product costs whereby we assign costs to each metal based on its relative contribution to revenue. And let's start by referring to the company's Production and Sales Statistics as it was filed on SEC as part of the 10-Q report for the second quarter.

We can do a number of things with the numbers listed in the table:

Multiplying line items "Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold" with "Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces" sold gives us the TCC, or total cash cost at mine level.

The difference between line items "Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold" and "Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold" multiplied by "Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces" gives us the total of additional costs to compute AISC (sustaining capital etc.).

The difference between line items "Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold" and "Total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold" multiplied by "Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces" gives us the total of additional costs to compute all-in costs, or AIC (corporate G&A etc.).

Using these three numbers we can now compute TCC, AISC, and AIC on a co-product basis. The table below provides the results for Q2, and for good measure also for H1, as well as for the full year 2016. The chart below the table visualizes these co-product costs per ounce of gold.

In case you wondered how these re-worked cost metrics compare to the company's own by-product accounting consider the chart below. Confused already? We bet you are, as quite obviously costs increase substantially across the board simply by virtue of co-product accounting instead of by-product accounting.

And just like this, our presumable low-cost miner has turned into a miner which still appears profitable at current metal prices, but really only just. And that's not even the full story yet.

The Terrible Truth

So far we have taken Gold Resource Corp.'s own cost figures at face value and have merely re-worked these reported figures. And this is where the company's own slogan referenced at the beginning of this piece comes back to bite investors. Reported costs are actually all too often more like opinions and in order to follow the facts (i.e. the cash) one is often better off using a simple equation called the "terrible truth equation" by none other than Mr. Brent Cook and his highly regarded mate Mr. Joe Hamilton. To quote:

"Deduct this number [ed. cash from operation] from the total revenue and you have found the true, no-nonsense cash cost of production."

And after also adding the quarterly capex, and the outflows for dividends one ends up with a grand cost total which we can again use as a basis for co-product cost accounting. Let's call the resulting number the Terrible Truth Cost of Production (or TTCP). It computes to $1,224 per ounce of gold for Q2 and $1,121/oz for H1. The chart below is the same as above, except with an additional bar for the TTCP.

Considering a current spot price of gold in the $1,250/oz ball park Arista no longer looks like a low-cost mine on a co-product basis and instead presents as a marginal asset. Granted, Q2 was especially onerous, but repeating the exercise for the six months of H1, or the full year 2016 only slightly improves the impression. And while the company's cost reporting would indicate improvements for the present year over 2016, the picture reverses when applying Brent Cook's terrible truth.

Takeaway And Investment Thesis

Arista is a marginal mine, but Gold Resource Corp. is using questionable accounting to portray it as a low-cost precious metal asset. As confusing as this may be for some shareholders: Arista is not a gold mine by any stretch of the imagination; and quite probably precious metal production will not increase once the company starts mining the much-touted Switchback zone.

Gold Resource Corp. was free cash-flow negative in Q2 and barely throws off free cash flow even in a good quarter. Co-product costing immediately explains why this is the case: Arista is a marginal asset in the present metal price environment. And that's probably also the main reason why Gold Resource Corp. has underperformed peers (GDXJ) throughout the recent bear market (dividends paid during this period have compensated share holders for less than half of this underperformance).

GORO data by YCharts

With meaningful free cash flows lacking a valuation for Gold Resource Corp. becomes highly speculative as DCF models and cash-flow multiples obviously make little sense (the rather spartan technical documentation for the Arista mine further hampers forecasting, and modeling). The market is currently assigning a market cap of $200M to Gold Resource Corp. which seems somewhere between fair and generous by comparison with peers with similar characteristics.

Nevertheless, and as with all high-cost producers, the leverage argument comes into play: if metal prices return to bull mode then Gold Resource Corp. investors can expect disproportional capital returns from the current level. The Arista mine has about six years of reserve-based mine life, and so far the company has been able to replace mine depletion at Arista. Hence, there is a good argument to be made for a rolling mine life at current reserve levels, which would presumably last well into a new metals bull market. Therefore, an investment in Gold Resource Corp. at the current point in time can be viewed as a bet on higher metal prices first and foremost.

On the other hand, if metal prices turn bearish again, we would expect the market to start focusing on the company's balance sheet again. As can be seen below the bear market in combination with dividend payments has decimated the working capital and cash reserves, significantly reducing the company's wiggling room in a bear market scenario.

GORO Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The next chart below suggests a good degree of correlation between working capital and share price, which makes sense in a bear market where working capital provides the strongest line of defence when cash flows run dry. We would expect the market to get nervous quickly if working capital dropped, and the early 2016 low in both working capital and share price provides a stark reminder of the potential down side in such an event.

GORO data by YCharts

And, while the current balance sheet may or may not be strong enough to tide Arista over to the onset of the next bull cycle, there is yet another concern. Gold Resource Corp. wants to develop a second mine in Nevada, which will require significantly more capital than currently available in the treasury.

How the company wants to pay for mine development at Isabella Pearl in Nevada, while continuing to pay a dividend is anyone's guess. For what it's worth here is our take: we expect Gold Resources to raise capital before too long. Officially, this capital raise will be framed as funding for the new mine in Nevada (probably again without adequate technical documentation), but we suspect that this move will also be used to replenish working capital.

With this take in mind, we will remain on sidelines. The rewards are too uncertain, and the risks are just too tangible for our taste. And, with the potential of a capital raise adding further uncertainty, we see no strong argument to invest right now.

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.