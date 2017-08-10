Wheeler Real Estate: Let's Concentrate On What Is Important

Income did improve, but the preferred dividends wiped out the improvement. Management needs to acknowledge that common unitholders are not seeing improvement.

FFO did improve significantly over the first quarter and the previous year. But it is still insufficient to support the distribution.

Wheeler Real Estate's (NASDAQ:WHLR) common units have been justifiably pummeled over the last few years, and the latest quarter results will not change that much.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Second-Quarter 2017 Earnings Supplement

Management focuses on the AFFO. The problem with that is that the one-time items never seem to stop. So the focus on AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) appears to be misplaced. This then leads to headlines predicting that the stock is heading to zero.

In management's corner is the fact that the FFO (funds from operations) is definitely improving. Many continuing real estate costs are fixed, so small improvements to the top line or cost improvements usually show up on the bottom line. Management is going to have to keep improving because the market wants to see enough FFO to pay the distribution and provide a cushion for those "off" quarters. This management has a lot of those "off" quarters. That has put the common units in Mr. Market's doghouse for the foreseeable future.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Second-Quarter 2017 Earnings Supplement

The other thing bothering the market is shown on the income statement. Management touts the improved results. But shareholders don't see those results because the preferred stock dividends completely eliminate any earnings improvement. The fact that the distributions may turn out to be tax advantaged return of capital is small consolation. A continuous lack of profits so far has led to two reverse stock splits in the short history of this company. Mr. Market could care less about the current generous return of the units because the management history indicates that shareholders will pay dearly for that generous return.

Many times management has touted the growth of the company. But that growth has been at the expense of shareholder returns. It has not been profitable growth. The latest press release still does not indicate any emphasis on future profits.

Instead the release touts the current distribution. But that distribution is supported by non-core property sales and other non-recurring items. Worse yet, management had to admit that one property was purchased taking into account a renewal at less than the current rate paid for the expiring lease. That renewal occurred in the current quarter and decreased the average renewal price for the quarter. That was never mentioned to shareholders at the time of the purchase. Such things no longer surprise the market. But those types of surprises will make the journey back to the favor of the market much harder. Clearly this management has a lot to learn about communications.

The total debt to total assets is listed as 65%. That is fairly conservative leverage for a REIT. But the reliance on secondary and tertiary markets is a non-traditional strategy that has yet to show positive results. Unfounded rumors can spread about excess leverage when there are no profits. Plus the preferred stock counts as leverage for the common shareholders so the actual leverage is quite high by REIT standards. Nonetheless, any reference to bankruptcy is probably silly. But as long as management continues to pay out more in distributions than the FFO can support, then fears of another reverse split and more unit price pummeling by the market are real.

Summary

So while the FFO is clearly showing progress, management continues to emphasize the AFFO. That emphasis, plus the announcement of a major tenant renewal at a rent decrease, unsettled the market. Management continues to insist on including the higher first-quarter distribution to calculate the annual distribution amount. That is counter to market practices that take the latest lower distribution amount and annualize it.

This management needs to get back to basics. The story needs to be a lot simpler and details like lower lease prices in the future need to be disclosed long before the actual event. The market loves certainty, and this management loves unpleasant surprises. So this management still needs to change its ways a lot more.

The preferred stock continues to be the big winner of the available investments in this company. Management never talked about the properties on the KeyBank line that need permanent financing. This management still has a lot of "show" to it. Investors are smarter than that and want facts along with accurate predictions.

The ingredients are there for an above-average return. But much of that return is based upon regaining the trust of the market. Management has clearly made a start and has shown some improvement. But it is also clear that this management has a long way to go.

