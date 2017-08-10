There's Smoke Coming From This Dividend Champion And It's Time To Evacuate

Here is a formerly great investment with big headwinds making them mediocre that you should sell and replace.

Before I put out a bearish call on a company that I know many people have done well with, arousing their suspicion and emotions, I want to point out that I have a 4-step process for picking stocks that has been tracked and shown to be generally successful. It includes, watching secular trends, analyzing government and central bank influence, learning company fundamentals and respecting price trends.

The company I cover below is not a "going to zero" candidate anytime soon. But, it is at risk for no dividend growth, future dividend cuts and a dramatic drop in share price. While this company was once great for dividend growth and really any investors (even if it was a bit evil), it is clearly mediocre now. I believe that investors should sell now, as the company has problems in all four categories I monitor and I don't believe there is much relief on the horizon.

“Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.”

~ Warren Buffett

Where There's Smoke, There Might Be Fire

For years, Altria (MO), formerly known as Philip Morris, grew revenues hand over fist. Altria is the U.S. company that came out of the split that also created Philip Morris International (PM). The companies have been primarily cigarette companies, though both are branching out.

Recently, Altria has started to see their revenues flatten. The company's operating revenue in 2012 was $24.62 billion and in 2016 $25.74 billion, a puny 4.55% gain in 5 years. Revenues this year are projected to rise a few percent.

Trends in America that appear irreversible are leading to a very challenging environment for the company. Overall, cigarette smoking has fallen from about 40% of adults in the 1960s to just over 15% today in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a massive trend that is not going to reverse.



It's not only that younger people are smoking less than their parents and grandparents generations, it's that there are less young people to hook into smoking. The Millennial generation, a huge generation, is now past their formative years, the ones who are smoking cigarettes are it - and many will quit eventually. The generation coming next, called Gez-Z for now, has almost six million fewer people to push cigarettes to.

The combination of trends in healthier living and fewer young people to convince to smoke, is going to be tough hurdle for Altria and other tobacco companies to overcome. Everybody knows that, so I won't belabor the point.

This secular trend of fewer cigarette smokers is further challenged, weirdly, by a different smoking habit, marijuana smoking. Currently, seven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Another 22 states allow it for medical use (and frankly, many people use it for recreation in those states too using their or their friend's medical weed). Some would argue this bodes well for Altria, but at least for the next few years, that is not true.

Due to the Federal prohibition on marijuana, companies like Altria have to stay out of the weed industry. If and when the tobacco companies can get in, it will be an expensive endeavor because there are already some pretty strong state brands emerging. Altria will have to buy or market their way into the industry, and that won't come cheap.

If you watched Marcus Lemonis special on CNBC about the California marijuana industry, it is easy to see that the "weed" entrepreneurs have tremendous first mover advantage. One said he wouldn't consider being bought out for under $120 million and he wasn't a big deal among the dealers.

I have a friend who was a partner in a grow facility and a Bed and Breakfast with a distribution license in Colorado, and the income quickly went on a hard upward and to the right curve. Folks won't give that sort of big money up without a huge check in return. If Altria wants to buyout existing businesses sometime in the 2020s, which is probably the earliest we see Federally legal marijuana, they will have to pay up. The alternative is to ramp up production and marketing, also not cheap.

The FDA Isn't Getting Easier

The last week of July, the FDA came out with new policies to reduce nicotine in cigarette products. That resulted in a big valuation cut for Altria as it dropped from an open price on July 28th of 73.99 to a closing price the next day of $64.97, a 12.19% two-day drop.

The reason that the news appears so painful is that nicotine is the addictive ingredient in cigarettes. Reducing it to levels that do not induce addiction is a huge potential risk for Altria and the other cigarette makers.

As we know, the federal and state governments have been hammering on the cigarette makers for decades now. This is never going to change. The stakes in healthcare are too high. 1 in 5 deaths in America are attributed to smoking according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, the "total economic cost of smoking is more than $300 billion a year; including, nearly $170 billion in direct medical care for adults." Most of that is borne by Medicare and Congress is trying to reign in expenses there.

Altria's Fundamentals Are Starting to Deteriorate

Here is where an investor must look forward and not back. Altria has a decent balance sheet right now, but they are raising debt by a billion dollars to support their dividend and a share buyback program.

I believe the buyback program was increased from $3 billion to $4 billion largely to support executive bonuses based upon share price, because they know the challenges the company faces in coming years. There was really no reason to increase the share buyback given the headwinds the company faces. They should be pouring all of their excess money and credit into diversifying the company's business model.

If we take the company at their word for the value of their assets, they are claiming $17.50 billion in goodwill and intangible assets among their $43.73 billion in assets. That's 40% of assets that are not tangible. Anything over about 20% is generally worrisome or at least cause for a lot of investigation.

With the concerning goodwill and intangibles, the company comes in at $12.42 billion of shareholders equity. As I implied above, I don't think it is that high, and I think the market is starting to take note. The FDA rules don't take affect for awhile, there was clearly some pent up angst for people to dump the stock like they did.



Altria has $25.73 billion in long-term debt and it is increasing this year. Investors should consider how Altria is going to manage that when interest rates on their debt start to rise, as invariably either the prevailing rate rises or the company's credit rating decreases if it's revenues don't pick up.

The next knock for Altria could be a hit in the inelasticity of the prices on cigarettes. The company has been able to maintain earnings only by raising prices on its products. There are some limits to that.

For Altria to continue to be a dividend champion, they are going to have to navigate into other markets and it won't be easy or cheap. Their odds of failure, are at least as great as their odds of success.

The Price Trend is Dangerous



The recent correction was very ominous. Often, straight down moves like the one a few weeks ago are followed by a drift lower and then another major leg down. I use only cursory technical indicators and know only basic quantitative analysis, but I subscribe to some pretty good services and I don't like the way it looks for Altria stock price in the short and intermediate term. I am a particular fan of money flow.

In looking at the ten-year chart for Altria, there is very strong support around $35 per share. I do not know if it will get there or not, but the trip there has very few impediments if institutional sellers emerge as I suspect. Already the trickle out has started and it won't take much for selling to exceed buying in coming quarters, if it didn't get there a couple weeks ago already.

Nasdaq

Sell Altria On Multiple Concerns

I know I will get criticized for suggesting to sell Altria stock, especially by dividend growth investors. To them I would say, there is no growth anymore in Altria beyond balance sheet engineering. It is no longer a great company, it is mediocre.

While I don't see Armageddon for Altria, I do see a major retrenchment of the company. They might eventually become a "weed titan" but that will be many years and dollars into the future. If you need to protect the principal of your investment, you can find investments with a far greater margin of safety.

For those who would look for a replacement investment in an essentially similar field, I would say look at Philip Morris International. The company does not suffer from near the demographic, regulatory or fundamental challenges that Altria does. In fact, there is still some growth in the number of smokers in certain countries around the world. That is the better play, despite Phillip Morris having a slightly lower dividend for now.

