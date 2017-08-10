Top North America Container Traffic 2017 Midyear Update

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

During 2016, top North America seaport twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were on track to witness negative performance. This was the case through September for laden and empty imported/exported TEUs. It was not until October through December, that positive momentum was sustained to close the year out with an overall approximately 1.2 percent gain.

Through June 2017, performance has remained strong with top North America seaports witnessing 8.9 percent growth versus last year. This performance improved by 90-basis points (bps) from the 8 percent performance recorded through May. Results have remained robust across West, East and Gulf coasts for the year, but non-U.S. and Gulf Coast seaports have led performance.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Halifax, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation, with the exception of Halifax which is included quarterly.

June witnessed TEU growth acceleration versus the previous two months. The performance trend has now been positive nine out of the previous 11 consecutive months. International trade continues to be robust for multiple modes, irrespective of how the trade policy rhetoric changes. Consumer demand continues to be a big driver for growth.

Real gross domestic product ((OTC:GDP)) came in at 2.6 percent for the second quarter. Container TEU volumes continue to substantially outpace GDP. As freight rates have also improved, global container shipping line revenues will witness these combined benefits, leading to an estimated $5 billion in profit after substantial losses last year.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2016.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total YTD calculation.

Performance in June was strong across the board. But there were some substantially stronger regions worth mentioning. On the West Coast, outperformance by Canada and Mexico versus the U.S. was noticeable, the exception being Lazaro Cardenas. Prince Rupert and Vancouver witnessed TEU growth at 56 and 17 percent respectively, versus a decline for the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NYSE:NSA) and 5 percent growth for Oakland. The seaports of Manzanillo and Ensenada were also much higher, both up 20 percent. Seaports of Long Beach and Los Angeles were up 9 and 8 percent, so larger peers were strong as well.

For the East Coast, some of the usual suspects continued to witness strong results including Savannah and Charleston, both up 17 percent, followed by Boston and Baltimore, both up double-digits. Mexico seaports continue to exceed U.S. performance for the Gulf Coast, with both Veracruz and Altamira up by 32 and 23 percent respectively. Houston was up 10 percent, while New Orleans continued to struggle down close to 8 percent, the third consecutive month of this level of performance or worse.

Top laden import performers for West Coast seaports in June included Prince Rupert and Vancouver with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 47 and 15 percent. This performance clearly impacted results for the NSA, which witnessed a -10 percent decline. Manzanillo (total imported TEUs) was up 10 percent, followed by Long Beach and Los Angeles and Oakland up 7 and 5 percent. Lazaro Cardenas (total imported TEUs) was flat.

Top laden import performers for East Coast seaports in June included Savannah, Charleston, Boston and Virginia up 17, 13 and 10 percent YoY. Baltimore and New York/New Jersey were up 3 and 2 percent respectively, while Miami was down -1 percent.

The Port of Houston’s laden import TEU traffic continued its strong rise for the year. Houston’s run of consecutive double-digit monthly YoY performance now has extended for 13 months, setting a new record. Houston, Veracruz and Altamira (total imported TEUs) were up 25, 16 and 14 percent. New Orleans (total imported TEUs) was down at -14 percent, the third consecutive month at or exceeding this level.

West Coast seaport laden export traffic was mixed in June YoY. Leading seaports included Manzanillo (total exported TEUs) and Prince Rupert up 29 and 20 percent. Seaports including Los Angeles, Oakland and Vancouver were marginally higher at 4, 2 and 1 percent. Lazaro Cardenas, the NSA and Long Beach were all negative at -36, -14 and -8 percent. Again, Canadian seaports appear to have impacted Pacific Northwest performance.

For East Coast seaports, leaders included Charleston, Boston and Savannah at 13, 10 and 8 percent YoY. Baltimore, New York/New Jersey and Montreal (total exported TEUs) were up 7 and 6 percent. Miami was up 1 percent and Virginia was flat.

Houston remained above the Port of Oakland. Veracruz was once again dominant with 39 percent performance from last year (this marks the fifth consecutive month of greater than 43 percent performance and the 11 th consecutive double-digit performing month), Altamira (total exported TEUs) was up 32 percent, and Houston was up 4 percent. New Orleans (total exported TEUs) were weaker at -2 percent.

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows; BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, a substantial majority of container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Hub Group (HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), XPO Logistics (XPO), among others.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Performance in June was again positive as every Class I rail operator witnessed improvement from May. The top performers for the month were Canadian National (CNI) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) with 160- and 150-bps gains. CSX (CSX) and Canadian Pacific witnessed 50-bps gains. BNSF (BRK.B) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) witnessed 30-bps gains, and Union Pacific (UNP) witnessed a 10-bps gain.

Canadian National continues to stand out as the closest correlating Class I rail operator to TEU performance. The company continues to benefit from the improvement in Canadian seaports on both coasts during 2017. The exclusive access to Prince Rupert and Halifax is understandable, but it appears that market share gains continue to occur at Vancouver and/or Montreal as well.

All Class Is are now positive for the year, with the exception being Kansas City Southern. During the first quarter, the trucking industry witnessed a soft market, which led to weaker pricing. Intermodal traffic as reported by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) reported continued robust volumes for the second quarter.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Looking to July, performance continued to accelerate for all Class Is, with the exception being Canadian Pacific as competitive factors persist. Kansas City Southern led all peers with a 170-bps improvement. Last month I mentioned that the new AMP Terminal operated by Maersk, was expected to increase container volumes; it appears that this is occurring.

Despite the volatility that persists for transports, key demand indicators continue to push higher for intermodal, container TEUs and air cargo. Trucking has also witnessed increasing demand of late, with expectations for further improvement in the near-term.

Summary

Consumer demand continues to drive strong international trade flows. This has been the case for seaport, surface transportation and air cargo modes, with trucking seeing improvement. The initial read on GDP at 2.6 percent was solid. There are some signs of consumer fatigue as new light duty vehicle sales will be down in 2017. However, if consumer s shift purchases to other items, demand should remain stable.

Sustained container demand and rationale pricing for global container shipping lines is expected to substantially improve profits in 2017. Class I rail operators are in the recovery stage experiencing very robust earnings performance from last year. Air freight has been very healthy and the trucking industry is also displaying fundamental improvement. These factors set the near-term up for continued positive performance.

