Tile Shop Is Not A Screaming Buy, But It Is A Buy

Earnings Reporter

My goal in this segment is to unlock both short-term and long-term growth in stocks that have just reported earnings. These stocks are specifically subject to enormous volatility, as earnings reports are seen (and rightfully so) as a significant display of a company's progression in the market. What I offer you is an analysis of the economic well-being of the company, and whether I think the stock is a buy, hold or sell for either (or both) the short term or long term. To get used to the format of this segment, take a look at my last article on Mannkind (NASDAQ: MNKD)

After careful consideration, I have rated Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) as a Buy for the short term.

Background

Tile Shop is a company that I have had plenty of exposure to since I began contributing to Seeking Alpha. If you look at my previous work, you will see a consistent trend: I like the company and have approved of their initiatives. However after their Q2 performance, and subsequent drop, I debated writing a 'buy on the dip' piece, surely believing that the 27% drop was an overreaction. Upon further analysis and due diligence, despite the company has a lofty valuation (on a PE basis) at current metrics, and while 27% is a significant hit for any company, the quarterly results were quite disappointing. I can see an upside of about 16% in the company at current depressed levels.

Here's a look at TTS the day of their Q2 earnings:

TTS data by YCharts

The Results

For the second quarter, Tile Shop reported EPS of $.15, just below consensus, and revenue of $89.5M, a +6% Y/Y increase, but also missing the mark for analyst expectations. However the key metric for Tile Shop, like many retailers, is comparable stores sales, or 'comps'. Tile Shop's Q2 comp growth was only .5%, and management blamed it on Easter holiday timing and a poor April. This, coupled with lowered guidance, had investors spooked that the home improvement market may be winding down. Gross margin was exactly the same Y/Y, so the company did not locate the means to significantly cut down material expenses too. While the company did increase income by over 15%, mention that they would use Free Cash Flow to further deleverage, and announce that store expansion would continue, there were plenty of issues to worry about.

If the home improvement cycle is nearing an end, then Tile Shop is clearly in a particularly bad situation. They have been expanding stores quite rapidly over the recent years, and have spread themselves out. This is why management's decision to strengthen their balance sheet is particularly intelligent. While investors may be upset that the company is not returning that cash to shareholders, it makes much more sense from the perspective of management to delver and de-risk their operations. Another big positive for the company is that they have begun to lower the costs of opening up new stores, with CEO Homeister mentioning that costs have gone down to under $1M, where they used to be in the range of $1.4M. Since management's decision to begin incentivising store managers and work on maintaining employee retention, I have become a big fan of the team. In fact, the CEO made a point to show the progress of this initiative during the conference call, saying:

Retail talent development remains a key area of focus and opportunity - and our efforts in this area yielded several successful results in the second quarter. In the quarter, sales associate turnover was down at over 20% from the prior year period continuing our consistent progress on improving this important metric.

My concern is that the excuses of a "bad april" and the timing of Easter are relatively poor ones, and do not discount the fact that Tile Shop absolutely blew it in April.

Now back to the question on every investors mind: Is Tile Shop undervalued after the sell-off? While the company did drop over 25%, I believe that until we see tangible changes, the current valuation seems fitting. Investors are already paying for a company with a large PE, for a company that is not as much a growth story anymore.

TTS PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

A PE of 37 would have me believe that investors are paying a solid premium on earnings to achieve substantial growth in the company. Unfortunately, despite all the new store additions, I don't believe that the company should inspire to be a 'growth' story at the moment, but I do believe that they should be purchased at this level. According to Thomson One, Tile Shop holds an Enterprise Value of $775M, and an expected 2017 EBITDA of $74M. This gives them a multiple of just over 10x, a figure that is expected to be under 10x using 2018's expected EBITDA. Back in 2016, the company traded at a multiple of 18.3x, and while I think that the figure was much to high, I would place a conservative target multiple at 12x. If we were to take the 2017E EBITDA of $74M and apply it, that would give us an enterprise value of $888M. After subtracting short and long term debt and adding back cash, we arrive at an equity value of $881M (using Thomson One metrics). With approximately 52M of diluted shares, the company should be trading at $16.9, which represents a 16% discount at current levels. The chart below shows how the company has traded since the earnings announcement:

TTS data by YCharts

Conclusion

Tile Shop simply had a brutal April, with no legitimate excuses. This dragged down Q2 performance, and subsequently the stock price as well. Management still has their head on straight, and their employee retention figures have been encouraging (and can be cause for the avoidance of unnecessary operating expenses in the future in the case of the company having to hire outside managers). I think that current valuation is too low, and that based off of an EBITDA multiple of 12x, the company is trading at a 16% discount to its proper valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.