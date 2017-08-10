Teva: A Happy Parent To Tardive Dyskinesia Orphan Indication For Austedo

Tardive Dyskinesia Background and Current Market Landscape

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is set to enter the near-orphan moderate to severe tardive dyskinesia (TD) space (~280,000 patients in US) with SD-809 (Austedo), with a PDUFA goal date of August 30, 2017. Austedo has already been approved to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD), but also received a black box warning on its label for risks of depression and suicide. TD is a movement disorder thought to be caused by exposure to dopamine-receptor antagonists, such as antipsychotics. The disorder currently affects about 500,000 Americans (of the 2 million people in the US with a movement disorder and using an antipsychotic, out of the 6 million Americans on antipsychotics, out of the 17 million in the US with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or MDD), and this amount will continue to grow with increasing antipsychotic use. To manage TD, doctors usually must stop, change, or lower the dose of the causative antipsychotic medication, putting the patient’s psychiatric stability in jeopardy. Now, doctors can prescribe medication specifically indicated for treating moderate to severe TD without disrupting treatment of the underlying psychiatric illness. Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Ingrezza was approved for moderate to severe TD in April 2017.

SD-809 (Austedo)

SD-809, or deuteratetrabenazine, is an oral deuterated form of the VMAT2 (vesicular monoamine transporter 2) inhibitor tetrabenazine (Lundbeck’s Xenazine). Tetrabenazine reversibly inhibits monoamine re-uptake, which depletes monoamines and reduces involuntary movements. Deuteration (replacing one or more of the hydrogen atoms contained in the drug molecule with deuterium) of tetrabenazine affects the metabolism and pharmacokinetics of the drug (“kinetic isotype effect”), such that exposure to the active metabolites of deutetrabenazine is approximately twice that of an equivalent dose of tetrabenazine, and the half-life (a drug’s duration of action) is longer.

Two Phase III trials of SD-809 demonstrated that the drug is effective, improves quality of life, and is relatively safe over the long-term in adult patients with moderate to severe TD. In the ARM-TD trial (NCT02195700), moderate to severe TD patients who received the active drug had greater improvement in scores on the total Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) (the primary endpoint) compared with those who received matching placebo (-3.0 vs. -1.6, respectively; P = .02). In the AIM-TD trial (NCT02291861), patients received the study drug at daily fixed doses or a matching placebo. There was significant reduction in overall AIMS in the active drug group compared to the placebo group: 24 mg dosage group (-3.2) & 36 mg dosage group (-3.3) vs placebo (-1.4; P = .003 and .001, respectively).

Competition (Ingrezza)

NBIX’s Ingrezza is the first product approved for the treatment of TD (specifically approved for moderate to severe TD), with an annual list price of $63,300. Like SD-809, Ingrezza is a VMAT2 inhibitor. To ensure a successful commercial launch, NBIX has created the INBRACE program for benefit verification and coverage confirmation. The KINECT 3 Phase III trial (NCT02274558) consisted of three dosage groups: 40-mg, 80-mg, and placebo. The AIMS primary endpoint was met: overall AIMS reduction of -1.9 for the 40-mg group and -3.2 for the 80-mg group, compared with -0.1 in the placebo group. Only the 40-mg dosage of Ingrezza has been approved by the FDA. Unlike Austedo, Ingrezza does not have a black box warning on its label.



Drug Performance Analysis

SD-809’s clinical profile is impressive and clearly has a positive impact on the treatment of TD, however, I believe there are several factors that will likely limit its success in the TD space. The black box warning could dampen the prescribing behavior of doctors, who would likely prefer to prescribe the “clean”-labeled Ingrezza. Studies have shown that patients on antipsychotics are already at higher risk of suicide, and as a result, physicians are usually more cautious when prescribing medications to these patients. The lack of suicidal risk for Ingrezza could also be helpful with respect to formulary placement when payers and PBMs assess the drug head-to-head with SD-809. In addition, Ingrezza’s once-daily dosing will also likely make it preferable in the eyes of physicians, since proper adherence is more probable with easier or less complicated dosing requirements. In contrast, the dosage of SD-809 for HD is determined individually for each patient based on reduction of chorea and tolerability. Further, Ingrezza’s first-to-market status gives it an advantage over SD-809 due to doctors’ increased comfort with the product. By the time SD-809 is launched for use in TD, Ingrezza will have been on the market for ~5 months.

All this said, I believe there are also multiple factors that could brighten the commercial outlook for SD-809. Compared to Ingrezza, SD-809 is superior in the 40-mg dosage (the only form of Ingrezza currently approved), and has a longer half-life and superior tolerability profile (both due to the deuteration of the molecule). The U.S. moderate to severe TD market is also large enough for two players, with ~280,000 patients currently suffering from the disorder. While NBIX is going to great lengths to increase physicians’ exposure to its product and expedite all other complicated coverage issues through its INBRACE program, TEVA will be able to use its own breadth and scale to educate physicians on SD-809’s value proposition in TD. TEVA’s marketing team is likely more experienced and more connected than NBIX’s young and growing unit. This can be invaluable when launching a new product or promoting a line extension for an approved product. Due to these factors, I believe TEVA will be able to match or exceed NBIX’s peak market penetration and achieve at least $1 billion in annual sales for several years. Further enhancing TEVA’s position is the fact that its SD-809 patent expires in 2031, two years after the Ingrezza patent is set to expire, which will crown TEVA as the top player post-2029 until a generic enters the field. SD-809’s blockbuster potential, in terms of its projected peak sales, and its contribution to EPS make it an intriguing growth driver for the TEVA story for the near to mid future (early 2020’s).

Financial Impact: TEVA Revenue Opportunity and EPS Impact

Assuming annual US population growth of 0.7% (the actual growth rate in 2016), a 1.84% 2017-2021 Antipsychotic Market CAGR, an estimated gross-to-net discount (inclusive of any rebates or other discounts) of 25%, and a 80% probability of success (fitting based on: Austedo has already achieved approval in HD, a TD drug has already been approved, and 81% is the average approval rate for NDA-filed neurological drugs, I forecast probability-adjusted sales of $320 million in 2018 (a ~14% increase to the current consensus 2018 revenue of $2.3 billion) and peak probability-adjusted sales of $1.5 billion in 2023 for this indication of SD-809. I also assume a gradual ramp to a conservative 12% peak market penetration due to risks of increasing competition, possible coverage issues, and the black box warning hindering prescribing, and a steep drop off in market share after patent expiration and presumed generic launch in 2031. Using TEVA’s historical (Trailing 5 Quarters) EBIT margin of 12%, historical (T5Q) interest coverage ratio of 2.22, and historical (T5Q) income tax rate of 31%, I project an incremental EPS impact attributable to SD-809’s moderate to severe TD indication of $0.01 in 2018 (a ~0.21% increase to the current consensus 2018 EPS of $4.70) and $0.04 in 2023 under my baseline market penetration and price assumptions. Baseline assumptions include peak market penetration of 12% in 2023, initial annual price of $60,000 (the current annual price of Austedo for HD), and conservative annual price increases of 2% to reflect the low likelihood of high price increases for a specialty product (with a higher increase near patent expiration). Refer to TD market model below for “Bear” and “Bull” projections (peak sales of $267 million and $2.7 billion, respectively; see Scenario Analysis in Appendix below).

Appendix

Scenario Analysis

Moderate to Severe Tardive Dyskinesia Market Model

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.