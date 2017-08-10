Macy's Focus Is On Its Balance Sheet

Macy's (M) has reported second quarter results that were better than expected. Operating results are still deteriorating, though, and it is hard to see upside for the company's shares in the near future -- the company's dividend looks sustainable for the foreseeable future though, and offers a compelling dividend yield.

Macy's has beaten estimates for the top line as well as for the bottom line with its second quarter results:

The company's revenues dropped almost six percent year over year, which was based on a lower store count compared to the second quarter of 2016, as well as on weaker comparable store sales. The store closures in 2016 are not really a big problem, despite lowering revenues: The stores that were closed down were unprofitable anyways, thus the revenues of those stores did not do anything for Macy's' owners. The second point (lower comps sales) is more of a problem though: If revenues at an existing location are dropping, which means that the store's fixed costs are covered by a smaller amount of revenues (and thus also gross profits), which hurts the company's operating margins significantly.

It is thus not a surprise that Macy's operating income dropped from $370 million to $300 million -- the drop was much more significant than the decline rate of the company's top line number, due to the adverse effect of less operating leverage.

One strong point in Macy's' results were the company's cash flows:

Macy's has generated operating cash flows of $540 million in H1, down just four percent year over year -- the annual run rate is still significantly higher than $1 billion. Free cash flows in the first two quarters of the year totaled $320 million, which was actually up year over year (due to lower capital expenditures).

Right now Macy's is utilizing its cash flows in two ways: Paying dividends to its owners, and trying to get down its debt levels.

Macy's hasn't raised its dividend in a while now, but the yield is still quite high at 6.4%. Since the company's total dividend payments total about $460 million a year, which is a lot less than the company's free cash flows, I believe that the dividend will not be cut in the near future -- this makes Macy's shares quite attractive for income focused investors, especially as yields in the broad market and fixed income alternatives are significantly lower than what one can get from Macy's.

Macy's is also reducing its debt levels, which is a good idea, as the company's total long term debt is almost as high as the company's market capitalization:

Over the last six months Macy's has reduced its short term debt by $300 million, at the same time the company's long term debt has declined by $250 million as well. Surprisingly, Macy's has still managed to grow its book value over the last six months (and also over the last year), which shows that the company's focus on cleaning up its balance sheet is working out well.

Macy's has stopped repurchasing shares and instead is repurchasing debt, which means the share count is not shrinking any longer, but through a healthier balance sheet Macy's could still attract more investors in the long run, which would then result in higher share prices down the road.

The outlook for the rest of the year is not bad, Macy's' management believes that sales will fall about four percent this year -- since Q1 and Q2 revenues dropped much more than four percent, this means that the company's top line in the next two quarters will have to remain quite flat (or decline at a very low pace only). This could give Macy's shares some support over the next couple of months.

Macy's shares look inexpensive, but analysts are forecasting that next year's earnings will be weaker than what they are forecasting for the current year. At 8.4 times next year's earnings Macy's shares are not an immense bargain, until the company manages to stabilize its operations -- once comps sales are flat (or positive), Macy's valuation could increase from the current level, but whether that will happen any time soon is not sure at all.

Takeaway

Macy's has performed better than most thought, and the company is making a lot of progress in cleaning up its balance sheet -- book value is rising, and at the same time debt levels are declining. If Macy's keeps that up for a while, and if cash flows remain strong, Macy's may attract new investors in the long run, but right now I believe that the company's stock is primarily attractive for income seekers.

