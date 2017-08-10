Getting The Measure Of Sentiment

What is sentiment and how do we measure it?

Sentiment is a common word in the language of investing. Most people will know it relates to a view or feeling about the market, either by an individual or group of people. For example, you may hear lately that market sentiment is hitting bullish extremes, and this may lead you to believe it is nearing a top.

However, sentiment by its very nature is a tricky variable to define. There are various ways we can attempt to measure it, but there is no perfect gauge. And even if there was, interpreting or trading sentiment data presents its own problems.

This article aims to highlight some of the important aspects of sentiment studies, specifically how we can measure or judge it. A follow up article will then show how to put all the pieces together and look at sentiment in the current market.

Why Sentiment is Important

At Matrixtrade.com sentiment studies are a key component of our 'FITS' approach to analyzing the markets. We do not use it in isolation.

FITS stands for:

F - Fundamentals

I - Inter-market relationships

T - Technicals

S - Sentiment

Sentiment is key as it helps us understand the other components and approach them in the right way. A good example of this comes from Tesla (TSLA). Bears are basing their bias on current fundamentals. They may be right about them, but they fail to recognize sentiment is the main driver of price. bears are trying to put a square peg in a round hole.

At this mature stage of the bull market we know there are fundamental red flags as valuations get stretched. We also know to look for break-downs in traditional inter-market correlations as we get closer to the top. Technicals such as momentum studies should (and currently do) show divergence.

But the primary driver, and probably our main focus at this stage is sentiment. Unless market sentiment is consistent or conducive to the results of our other analysis then forecasts are likely to be inaccurate. It is no good being fundamentally right in the wrong market. Just ask the Tesla bears.

As market sentiment reflects the aggregate attitudes of individual traders with different and even shifting time perspectives, it can be dynamic (forever changing) and deceptive. It is not like economic releases, correlations statistics or a chart that can be fully seen and therefore open to either relatively easy or consistent analysis. As the market's equivalent of Adam Smith's invisible hand of capitalism, it never ceases to change or move markets in different ways and should never be underestimated. To nail sentiment analysis, and consequently a market, we need to avoid the pitfalls of a very fickle hand of sentiment.

How Sentiment is Measured

Surveys

There are various surveys designed to capture sentiment. The best known of these are the AAII Sentiment Survey and the Daily Sentiment Index (NYSEARCA:DSI).

The AAII asks the 'same simple question each week'; are members bullish, bearish or neutral on a market? The DSI is similar, but polls small traders each day.

Both these surveys, in their most basic application, use the theory of contrary opinion, explained here by the DSI:

The theory of contrary opinion asserts that if a majority of traders agrees on the direction of a market move, then the odds are significant that prices will, in fact, move in the opposite direction.

When the percentage of bulls or bears hits extreme levels - generally over 80% or under 20% - then sentiment suggests the market is ready for a reversal.

Considerations

As a general guide to sentiment, surveys can be extremely useful. But there are some important considerations.

1. Snapshots

Surveys measure sentiment at a particular point in time and imply sentiment exists or even possibly persists over a particular finite period. However, we all know how quickly and frequently traders and investors can change their minds.

2. Fixed capacity

Surveys reflect positions (and opinions) of existing market participants. Although the sentiment of traders or investors who have no exposure can suggest how they may or may not enter at a particular price or time, they provide no clue as to the size and (possibly one sided) nature of future entrants and how they may act once they are in the market. This was apocryphally true of the 1920s with the shoe shine boys and the 1980s with option trading postmen who joined the market for the first time and bought. The market could be bullish, long and vulnerable at the time of writing but if sufficient new entrants (and buyers) suddenly swelled the ranks of traders, volumes and open interest that would change.

This has been a particular feature of the strength and persistence of the current uptrend in line with the two previous bubbles. Two sets of participants have helped swelled purchases and have accounted for particular moments of upward acceleration.

a) Central banks. Beyond their introduction of quantitative easing (providing extra liquidity for banks and others to buy stocks) or suppressed interest rate levels, some central banks have been active buyers, most notably the Swiss National Bank.

b) VIX Traders. The size of the VIX (and VXX/VXZ) market is significant but is ignored within sentiment surveys about actual SPX positions. As SPX rallies, implied option volatility goes down but also encourages people to sell VIX, effectively making it an inverted surrogate SPX. Also VIX implies leverage and moves dimensionally more in percentage terms. As market participants tend to be net VIX sellers this accounts for record shorts and represents a long element that SPX sentiment readings conceal.

3) Homogeneity

a) Time frames. Surveys assume a simplistic translation of view into trade and vice versa. However, traders can hold positions in one time frame that are different to their view in another time frame.

If you asked me over the weekend if I am bullish, neutral or bearish, my answer would be 'it depends'. I am bullish for the next few weeks, neutral over the next 3 months and extremely bearish over the next 12 months.

But sentiment surveys cannot (or do not attempt to) reflect this complexity. I would probably have to register my reply as 'bullish' even though I am preparing for a crash in the longer term.

This dual sentiment has been reflected in a sharpening of the volatility yield curve. Sentiment and volatility are closely linked. Although VIX (1 month volatility) has remained under pressure continuously under 10%, the further out months have rallied. Presumably this is because traders have started buying puts or maybe just long more long dated volatility. Either way, the equivalent of short term long SPX, medium term short.

b) Instruments. Surveys tend to be restricted to a particular instrument rather than a market that encompasses several similar related instruments. This disguises rotations that we have seen recently between the Nasdaq, SPX and DJIA. An extreme bullish reading in the NASDAQ may facilitate a movement out of the NASDAQ or FANGS but only into another index such as the DJIA like we are seeing currently.

This rotation has been seen before at previous market tops and is why Matrixtrade analyzes how markets interact (the 'I' in our 'FITS approach) as well as sentiment.

Other measures of sentiment

Price

Actually price is not a good measure of sentiment. A very common mistake throughout much of this stock uptrend since 2009 has been to believe positions and sentiment moved proportionally with price. Hence the strong rally has encouraged perma-bears to believe wrongly that the market was long and getting longer whereas, for many periods, shorter term traders were short and getting shorter while longer term investors and funds bought and held. If the market had been extremely bullish and long they might have been right.

Extreme sentiment

Finding moments of extreme sentiment is key to picking tops and bottoms. Where sentiment is extreme reflected by both market positions and commentaries, this frequently leads to a reversal. However there are several caveats to this.

1) A commonly used example of a potential top is when the media publicizes a market. Although this frequently does happen at market turns it by no means guarantees a reversal. On February 13th 2012 Barrons famously called the DJIA from 12,500 to 15,000 by year end. The market didn't crash but closed 2012 at around the same price in the middle of a 12% range. It then went substantially higher in 2013.

2) It is what traders do rather than say that moves price.

Therefore it is important to check the positioning of a market. The commitment of traders (COT) report is one way of doing this, and some brokers show how many of their clients are long or short a market.

Source: IG markets

ETF fund flows are another way to track positioning.

3) Another myth about sentiment is that markets are always and unanimously bullish at tops and bearish at bottoms. This is simply not the case. There have been many occasions when traders have actually been the right way round as a market reversed. Sentiment readings were bearish DAX at the recent 12955 high. Similarly, the market was bullish USDJPY after the 2011 Japanese earthquake and before a major bull market. Such slower reversals often only see the market get long after the top.

Putting it all together

Measures of sentiment are not perfect and there are many considerations. However, using all the tools at our disposable we can make some valuable conclusions.

In the next article I will reveal some of Matrixtrade's sentiment analysis on the current market. It is a key part of our strategy to remain long in the 2017 historical blow off rally, and will help guide us into the top.

