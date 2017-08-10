There's A Reason Valeant Pharmaceuticals Bulls Didn't Stay Convinced

Roughly three months ago yours truly took a look at the first quarter numbers from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Though there wasn't anything "new" in my examination -- it was just a recap of the company's results -- the then-and-now visualization of the data made it much easier to get a feel for the progress relatively new CEO Joseph Papa was making... particularly on the expense and cash flow fronts.

In that the graphical presentations worked well in telling this dynamic, unfurling turnaround story, here's an updated look with this morning's Q2 results factored in. In short, Valeant continues to chip away at a recovery, even if some rough edges remain.

On the other hand, Valeant's boat may still be taking on water faster than the company can bail it out.

The Valeant Story, in Pictures

On the off chance anyone reading this doesn't already know, Valeant's second quarter report released on Tuesday was a mixed bag. The stock initially jumped on word that the company's debt-reduction plan was ahead of schedule, boosted by news that all-important gastro drug Xifaxin saw a 17% improvement in sales. Throw in the fact that both sales and earnings for Q2 rolled in better than expected (albeit modestly), and the initial surge makes sense.

The subsequent pullback also makes sense though. That is, considering revenue still fell 8% even with Xifaxin's growth and Valeant is still selling off revenue-bearing assets to only make a small dent in its debt burden, the future still looks cloudy. It remains to be seen if Papa can dig the company out of the hole fast enough when the sand all around it continues to slide back in.

To that end, some visualizations of its second quarter results (in relation to the past two years) will help you get a grip on the true trajectory here.

Income Statement

The graphic below plots the trajectory of all the major lines of the income statement going back to the third quarter of 2015. To quell the argument before it surfaces, yes, depreciation is a non-cash expense. It's still on operating expense -- just ask the Financial Accounting Standards Board -- that must be accounted for on the income statement though, as it reflects the usage or consumption of an asset that was a cash expense in the past. The cash flow statement rectifies the non-cash aspect of depreciation.

Either way, the income statement as it stands reflects the company's operational success. As Valeant's income statement stands right now, there's only reason for modest encouragement. (Note that income taxes and interest expenses are in parenthesis while other expense items aren't, but they're all reductions from gross profits... an accounting statement nuance.)

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

To quantify the broad idea, revenue fell $187 million year-over-year to help pare back interest payments by $11 million. Depreciation expenses were culled, but only because Valeant has fewer assets to depreciate.

Perhaps most noteworthy is that gross profits and net income improved. Though Valeant is still booking GAAP losses, that's not unusual for any organization rebuilding itself the way Valeant is now. The company is also trying to deal with its debt burden, which will continue to improve the bottom line. In the meantime, operating profits -- which don't include interest payments -- continue to expand. That's key.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet visualization and table below doesn't include everything... just the major items. It's more than complete enough to paint a picture of where Valeant stands right now, and where it's going.

The big news from yesterday's report was that Valeant Pharmaceuticals is going to reach its goal of reducing debt by $5 billion before its self-imposed goal of February. It's roughly halfway there now, implying some more asset sales are already in the works and could close sooner than later. A best-guess target would be total long-term debt on the order of $25 billion to $26 billion by the time next year's Q1 numbers are reported.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

It's the right trajectory to be sure, but it's this chart that also puts in perspective just how far Valeant has to go before getting its debt load under control. Even with long-term debt of $25 billion, Valeant will still be issuing quarterly interest payments on the order of $370 million. That's still more than the company's been able to produce in operating income for years now.

In other words, while the aim of reducing debt is commendable, it's also largely irrelevant if the company doesn't work a few miracles on the revenue-growth front. Anything's possible, but again, Papa is working against that much-needed revenue growth by shedding revenue-bearing assets.

Cash Flow

Last but certainly not least, die-hard fans of Valeant Pharmaceuticals will be sure to hold up the company's continued positive cash flow (operating and outright free cash flow) as a sign of success. And they're right... up to a point. Of concern here is that neither operating cash flow nor free cash flow are growing. In fact, they're arguably shrinking, even if only haphazardly.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Though most of those die-hard fans struggle to concede this reality, cash flow is moving in the wrong direction at least partially because Papa is letting go of revenue-bearing assets.

He doesn't have a great deal of choice, mind you. If nothing else he has to send a token message to shareholders that he's well aware of the debt burden and is doing something about it -- even selling valuable properties. Nevertheless, it is taking a toll.

Dwindling free cash flow also limits Valeant's fiscal flexibility in matters outside of debt-repayment.

The Takeaway

Don't misread the message. This isn't a prognostication of doom for the company. There's a path out of the mess, even if it's a long and winding one. Papa will have to navigate it very, very carefully though, and shareholders need to be aware of how difficult it will be to do so.

On the flipside, this isn't a cheering session for VRX either. The company has to drive sales growth from the parts of the portfolio its keeping, and it has to put some new products on the market. There's not a great deal in its pipeline that looks adequately ready to offset the $785 million worth of revenue patent expirations will lop off of next year's top line. There's some encouragement in the pipeline, but not an overwhelming amount.

With that as the backdrop, I'll reiterate something I said three months ago in the wake of the company's first quarter report:

While the question of viability may have been answered in the affirmative, the question now becomes one of how well Papa can make the most fruitful use of its existing assets without undermining Valeant's ability to drive revenue - and make interest payments - with the assets the company intends to hold onto.

The question remains mostly unanswered.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.