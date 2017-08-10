July 2017 Portfolio Update: All About Inertia

Like the old adage about boiling a frog slowly rather than turning up the heat all at once, equity markets continue to grind slowly higher each month, even as naysayers and pundits weigh in that a downturn is inevitable. They're absolutely right, of course; such is the nature of a cyclical entity. But for now, we as DGIers should stick to our fundamentals: buying quality companies at reasonable prices, taking advantage of market mis-price opportunities, seeking sustainable and healthy dividend growth from our holdings, and remembering always that time in the market beats timing the market.

As expected, financials and particularly technology led the charge in July, with the Nasdaq advancing at a healthy 5% clip for the month, easily beating the S&P 500's 1.6% gain. July was also a big month for earnings, as many favorite DGI holdings released their results over the course of the month. I'll delve more into that in the not-too-distant future as I return to my "Quarterly Earnings Round-up" series later this month, but for now, let's take a closer look at what happened in July in the New Div on the Block portfolio.

Portfolio Snapshot

Company Sector Shares % Portfolio % Income Sector Weight Global BMI Staples 13.0% 8.5% CVS Health (CVS) 21.2349 6.09% 4.63% Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 25.3717 3.84% 3.54% Kroger (KR) 35 3.08% 1.91% Materials 3.0% 5.7% Eastman Chem (EMN) 10.0612 3.00% 2.24% Telecoms 6.1% 2.9% AT&T (T) 43.5383 6.09% 9.31% Tech 1.9% 16.5% Qualcomm (QCOM) 10.1949 1.94% 2.54% Industrials 9.8% 12.0% Southwest Airlines (LUV) 36.1397 7.19% 1.97% Union Pacific (UNP) 7 2.58% 1.85% Cyclical 15.8% 12.3% General Motors (GM) 52.1365 6.73% 8.65% Magna Int'l (MGA) 38.3987 6.57% 4.61% Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 15 2.50% 2.55% Health 17.5% 10.8% AbbVie (ABBV) 25.2402 6.33% 7.05% Pfizer (PFE) 45.8599 5.45% 6.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12.0759 5.75% 4.43% Energy 6.3% 5.7% Valero (VLO) 25.5499 6.32% 7.81% Financials 18.5% 18.3% Toronto-Dominion (TD) 35.2824 6.52% 7.40% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 25.2162 5.64% 6.70% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 21.2195 6.30% 5.28% Utilities 2.8% 3.1% Dominion Energy (D) 10 2.77% 3.30% REITs 5.3% 4.2% Realty Income (O) 12.0897 2.47% 3.35% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 30 2.84% 4.49%

As I am still very much in the building stages of my portfolio construction, I am not too worried about the levels of variance from my targets as represented by the Global BMI breakdown. As I continue to add holdings, these numbers will even out and better reflect a diversified portfolio and one that includes holdings across all 11 GICS sectors.

At the end of the month, my current yield is 3.29% with a yield on cost of 3.55%.

Purchases and Sales

7/6 - BUY 10 shares of Dominion Energy @ $75.50

I've had my eye on Dominion for quite some time, though many utility stocks have remained above or even well-above fair value for much of the last year or so. When there was a brief dip early in July in the markets and Dominion finally touched what I thought was a decent starting yield entry point at 4%, I decided to open a position. What's interesting about Dominion is that it's a great choice for DGI over the next few years, and hopefully beyond. Company management is committed to raising the dividend by 7-8% each year through the end of the decade, which is well above the kinds of growth one would typically expect to see from a slow-and-steady utility company. Though the company telegraphed its earnings this year might take a slight hit, improvements are expected as early as next year and who wouldn't want to get paid a free 4% for their patience? As a high yield holding, I purchased Dominion in my Roth IRA account.

7/20 - BUY 7 shares of Union Pacific @ $105.21

I think this is the first time something from my previous month's preview actually turned into a purchase the following month! As I wrote about in last month's portfolio review article, Union Pacific is a wide-moat transportation business well-insulated from competition. When the economy is strong, goods and commodities are flowing freely and railroads are in prime position to take advantage of that increased traffic. Union Pacific has definitely been on the overvalued side of things lately, and unfortunately I jumped a wee bit too early as share prices fell slightly further despite a solid earnings report towards the end of the month. But no matter - this is a company that is well-poised for success and its excellent dividend growth history makes it worth a closer look for any DGIers out there.

Dividends Received

After June's record dividend check, July being the first month of the new quarter meant things were considerably slower. In fact, if you didn't count O's dividend being paid every month, I only received one dividend for the whole month of July, from Eastman Chemical. I technically also received most of my dividend from Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the month, but because of the way my broker handles foreign dividends, I'll be reporting on that next month since the full amount didn't get reinvested until 8/1.

August Preview

I thought I would end up with an even 20 positions, but adding UNP as well gives me 21 now, and it's great to see at least one holding in all 11 GICS sectors. Now that I'm basically fully invested for the next few months, I won't be able to add much of anything to my holdings. I still have 9 holdings under 5% of my total portfolio weight, so I'll look to prioritizing adding to those where it makes sense through dollar-cost averaging when I have a bit more cash flow later this year. In the hypothetical world where I did have more cash to deploy, however, here's where I might be looking for some good DGI opportunities:

Altria Group (MO)

MO is a beloved but sometimes polarizing company in the DGI world, as its generous dividend and wide moat make it an excellent choice for investment, as long as one does not object to its addictive products. MO and other cigarette stocks saw a huge drop on July 28 when the FDA announced it plans to introduce new rules to make tobacco products safer. Though MO dropped 9% that day and has consolidated at this new level, there was no indication from the announcement that Altria's business would be immediately affected, as the marketing rules don't even apply until 2022. It seems like this was a classic case of market mis-price opportunity. Altria was definitely overvalued before the announced and probably still remains so, but in the mid-$60s it's a much better place to consider easing into a position than two weeks ago in the low-to-mid $70s.

AT&T (T)

Yes, I already own a healthy amount of T, and wouldn't probably add any more until I seriously scale up my portfolio. But if you don't have a position in T, or maybe your existing position is relatively small, it might be worth a second look. T trended down for several weeks heading into its earnings report, then quickly rebounded after surprising investors with better than expected results. And with the T-TWX deal seemingly entering its final stages of review, the future for AT&T looks distinctly better than it did even a month ago. Yes, the company still has very high levels of debt and a higher than comfortable payout ratio for its generous dividend, but the latest earnings show that the dividend is indeed covered, and that should be welcome news to investors. Even with the bump, you're still getting a 5+% yield, which is great to see for DGI and income investors alike.

Which companies are you watching this month? Do you agree with my purchases? Add your ideas to my watch list, leave a comment below, and thanks for stopping by!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA, TROW, ADM, GM, CVS, BNS, T, LUV, TD, QCOM, VLO, ABBV, PFE, EMN, JNJ, O, SKT, WSM, KR, UNP, D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.