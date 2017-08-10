The World's Best Dividend Growth Stock Just Keeps Getting Better

When it comes to high-yield investing, utilities have long been a staple for dividend lovers.

And when it comes to utilities, they literally don't get any better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), the gold standard in the industry.

That's thanks to numerous factors that have not just allowed BIP to crush its peers since its 2008 IPO, but also the market as a whole. In fact, since 2008, BIP has rewarded investors with a 19% annual total return.

Source: Ycharts

Better yet? Brookfield Infrastructure is well positioned to continue its impressive growth rate for years, and even decades to come, thanks to a globe spanning growth runway.

Let's take a look at why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a true, "must own" buy and hold forever SWAN stock, but also why, after an epic 18-month bull run, investors may want to wait for a better price before buying more.

Growth, Growth, And More Growth!

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns a large collection of 33 wide moat utilities around the world including:

11,200 km of electrical transmission lines in North and South America

2.8 million electrical and gas connections around the world

600,000 smart electric meters in the UK

2,000 km of natural gas pipelines in Brazil

10,300 km of railroads in Australia, and South America

3,600 km of toll roads in South America and India

36 global ports

15,000 km of natural gas pipelines and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity in North America

7,000 wireless towers, and 5,000 km of fiber optic lines in France

Source: BIP Fact Sheet

This creates a highly diversified stream of recurring cash flow with which to fund the fast growing payout.

In fact, 93% of its cash flow is underpinned by long-term contracts and or is in regulated industries, ensuring highly consistent revenue and minimal volume risk.

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Revenue $462 million $934 million 102.2% Funds From Operations $230 million $295 million 28.3% Adjusted Funds From Operations $189 million $240 million 27.0% Units Outstanding 345.1 million 369.6 million 7.1% AFFO/Unit $.55 $0.65 18.6% Distribution $0.38 $0.435 14.5% AFFO Payout Ratio 69.4% 67.0% -3.5%

Sources: Earnings Release, Earnings Supplement

And as you can see, the pace of Brookfield Infrastructure's growth is not just blisteringly fast, but is actually accelerating.

That's courtesy of its sponsor Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), the world's largest infrastructure manager, which has been in operation for over 115 years, and has $250 billion in assets under management.

Specifically, BAM uses its worldwide network of 70,000 experienced employees in over 31 countries to put together large, and highly profitable acquisition deals for BIP, including $2.8 billion in new investments in 2016.

In April of 2017, Brookfield closed on the acquisition of 90% of Petrobras's (PBR)'s Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A., Brazil's largest natural gas transmission system. BIP invested $1.6 billion in order to obtain a 30% share in pipeline network.

In addition, the past quarter saw the completion of BIP taking a 40% stake in Brookfield's $100 million acquisition of five new North American energy district systems.

With another $215 million of investments currently in the process of closing (Indian cell towers and a water utility in Peru), Brookfield Infrastructure is on pace for its largest investment year ever.

That's thanks to its impressive organic growth backlog, which represents expansion projects of its existing infrastructure, to be completed in the next two to three years.

Last year, BIP spent $850 million on organic growth expansion, bringing its backlog down to $1.4 billion by year's end.

However, in 2017, despite already spending $430 million year-to-date on organic growth that project pipeline has grown to $2.4 billion in approved projects, with another $1.5 to $2 billion in potential organic growth opportunities management is considering.

In other words, in the first half of the year, BIP has already invested (or is in the process of closing) $2.3 billion in growth capital, and has $2.6 billion in liquidity with which to shatter its previous investment record.

Better yet, thanks to Brookfield Asset Management's immense deal flow, BIP's growth runway continues to only get longer, despite rapidly ramping up the pace of its highly accretive investments.

Strong Balance Sheet Means Rock Solid Payout Safety And Plentiful Access To Cheap Growth Capital

Utility Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 6.74 3.81 44% 0.87 BBB+ Industry Average 9.29 NA 61% 0.73 NA

Sources: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends

Because this is such a highly capital intensive industry, it's very important that investors make sure that any utility in which they invest has a strong balance sheet, thus ensuring not just a safe payout, but ample access to low cost capital.

Fortunately, thanks to the backing and conservative management team provided by Brookfield Asset Management, BIP has remained highly disciplined in its use of debt.

Specifically, its leverage ratio, and debt to capital ratios are far stronger than its industry average, while its current ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities) and interest coverage ratio are high enough to ensure no problems servicing its debts.

That explains the strong, investment grade credit rating, which helps Brookfield Infrastructure maintain a low cost of debt, one that is actually decreasing over time, despite the rising interest rate environment.

For example, in the most recent quarter, management refinanced earlier 9.625% bonds (issued before the LP achieved investment grade credit status) with 7.5 year bonds with an average interest rate of 4.625%.

In addition, BIP issued 400 million CAD 7-year notes and swapped them for US denominated bonds yielding just 4%.

In total Brookfield Infrastructure now has over $2.6 billion in available liquidity while enjoying the lowest interest rates in the LP's history.

That bodes very well for its long-term growth plans, which in turn should result in many years of strong payout growth ahead.

Payout Profile Among The Best Of Any Utility

Stock Forward Yield Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Payout Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.1% 67.0% 5% to 10% 9.1% to 14.1% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Release, Earnings Supplement, Management Guidance, Gurufocus, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

At the end of the day as a high-yield, income growth investor, a company's fundamentals translate into three important factors that make up the payout profile: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth prospects.

Thanks to its strong balance sheet, and low AFFO payout ratio, Brookfield's distribution is rock solid.

Meanwhile, management remains committed to a long-term goal of 5% to 9% annual distribution growth, which combined with a generous forward yield, should help it meet its target of 12% to 15% annual total returns for shareholders.

Now keep in mind that because of a long track record of under-promising and over-delivering on distribution growth guidance, I expect BIP's payout growth over the next decade to come in slightly higher than the official target range, on the order of 10%. That would likely result in a 14.1% total return based on today's unit price.

That's actually slightly lower than long-term analyst expectations of 11.1% growth over the next 10 years.

Why am I (and analysts) so bullish on BIP's growth prospects? Two main reasons.

First, the growth runway of global utility infrastructure, especially in fast growing emerging markets, is vast and dwarfs even BIP's already impressive scale ($11.2 billion market cap).

The second major factor is BIP's access to low cost capital with which to fund its growth ambitions.

Source Of Capital TTM Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 27.0% 0% Debt 32.1% 4.6% Equity 40.9% 5.41% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 3.69% TTM AFFO Yield On Invested Capital NA 9.86%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Earnings Supplements, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

Remember that because BIP is structured as an LP that pays out the majority of adjusted funds from operations or AFFO (its equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) to unit holders, meaning it is constantly needing to raise external growth capital.

Fortunately, because of its unparalleled track record of excellent management execution, BIP is a Wall Street darling with incredible access to cheap capital.

For example, its strong unit price, and high AFFO yield on invested capital means that BIP could afford to fund its growth entirely with new equity, and AFFO/unit would still grow despite the dilution, allowing management to hit its payout growth target.

However, thanks to its ability to borrow at cheap interest rates, as well as management's decision to retain around 30% of AFFO, BIP is leveraging its cheap equity raised capital and lowering its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), even further.

That results in even more profitable growth, which combined with an accelerating pace of new investments has resulted in AFFO/unit soaring 18.6% in the past quarter, and increasing the probability of another double-digit payout increase at the end of the year.

Valuation: Starting To Get A Bit Rich

Source: Ycharts

Over the past year, Brookfield's strong growth has not gone unnoticed, resulting in amazing price appreciation.

Of course, that also means that its valuation is starting to get a bit frothy.

Price/Operating Cash Flow Historical P/OCF Yield Historical Yield 13.3 9.8 4.1% 4.5%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

Not just is its price/operating cash flows much higher than its historical norm, but the yield is now significantly below its historical median value, though it's still far above the 3.1% offered by its global diversified utility peers.

Even from a long term, 20-year point of view, using a discounted dividend model that factors in the present value of future payouts (discounted at the market's historical 9.1% total return rate since 1871), it becomes clear that the market is starting to correctly price in Brookfield's amazing growth potential.

Forward Payout Projected 10-Year Distribution Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $1.74 5% $34.50 9.2% -24% 9% $42.48 -1% 10% $44.72 4%

Sources: Gurufocus, Management Guidance, Fast Graphs

For example, if we just take management's long-term payout growth target of 5% to 9% a year into account, then BIP's fair value is $34.50 to $42.28.

Personally, given Brookfield's massive growth pipeline and runway, and the fact that its access to capital is only increasing over time, I believe that 10% payout growth is far more likely than 5%.

However, that being said, with Wall Street currently pricing in long-term distribution growth of 9.2%, this means that the margin of safety is rather low.

So what does that mean for investors looking to put new capital to work today?

That depends on two main factors.

First, what kind of investor you are, specifically, whether your time horizon is at least 10 years.

If so then even today's elevated unit price may offer a good long-term opportunity because the total return potential is so much higher than either the market's historical return or what other utilities are offering.

Another thing to consider is whether or not you already own Brookfield. After all, as Warren Buffett once said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Undoubtedly, Brookfield Infrastructure is a wonderful utility, and so for new investors looking to open a position, even the current price, which is around fair value, is a good long-term idea.

Type Of Investor Target Price Target Yield New $43 4.1% Existing $40 4.4%

But what if you, like myself, already own Brookfield Infrastructure?

Generally, I recommend waiting to add to an existing position until the margin of safety is appropriate for the caliber of the particular dividend stock.

Dividend Stock Caliber (Grade) Description MOS At Which To Add To One's Position A Excellent Fundamentals, Dividend Very Safe, Strong Payout Growth Prospects 10% B Good Fundamentals, Dividend Safe, Steady Payout Growth Prospects 15% C Stable Fundamentals, Dividend Safe, Small Payout Growth Prospects, (Turnaround Story) 20% D Deteriorating Fundamentals, Dividend Unsafe, Likely To Be Cut Avoid F Terrible Fundamentals, Dividend In Decline Avoid

In this case, Brookfield Infrastructures is a Grade A income stock, which means I recommend adding if the margin of safety (discount to fair value) is 10% or greater.

That translates to a unit price of $40 or below, and a target yield of 4.4% at the current distribution rate.

Tax Details To Keep In Mind

While I'm a huge fan of Brookfield Infrastructure, there are a few key tax details to be aware of before investing.

First, be aware that BIP is structured as an LP, which means it issues a K1 tax form (T5013 in Canada) instead of the standard 1099. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure is designed to avoid something called UBTI (unrelated business taxable income), which can make LPs and MLPs inappropriate for IRAs or 401(k)s.

Brookfield does this by making each asset its own subsidiary LP, which then distributes cash flow to BIP, and thus avoiding the generation of any UBTI. This makes it an ideal candidate for tax-deferred accounts.

In fact, because of the unique nature of how BIP is structured owning it in an IRA or 401(k) is a good idea.

That's because, like with MLPs, Brookfield Infrastructure's distributions are treated as returns of capital and thus lower your cost basis, meaning they are tax deferred until you sell.

However, because BIP is a pass-through entity, you can still be taxed on other forms of partnership income including: interest income, foreign source dividends, local source dividends, eligible and qualified dividends, and short-term and long-term capital gains, all of which are summarized in your annual K1.

Which basically means that, if you hold BIP in a taxable account, then you face a double layer of taxation, because you pay taxes on BIP's total income, in addition to the higher capital gains from the lower cost basis (deferred ROC).

This second layer of taxation is avoided by owning the stock in a tax deferred account.

Finally, keep in mind that some of BIP's distribution can be withheld for tax purposes, including 15% for US investors.

You can recoup this amount via a foreign tax credit, as long as your total foreign dividend withholdings (as stated in your 1099-Int) are under $300 for individuals or $600 for couples filing jointly.

If your total foreign dividend taxes are greater than this, then things get a bit more complicated.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Remains The Ultimate "Buy And Hold Forever" Income Growth Stock

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Brookfield Infrastructure is likely to generate the kinds of sensational returns it has in the past, especially from the current high valuation.

That being said, thanks to the world's greatest utility/infrastructure management team, a practically infinite growth runway, and bountiful access to some of the industry's lowest cost capital, Brookfield's future is as bright as ever.

Which means that, as the world's most diversified utility, it remains the industry gold standard, and a true must own "buy and hold forever" high-yield income growth investment, especially after the next market downturn offers up more attractive unit prices and yields.