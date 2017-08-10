Peyto Ride Along (Part 2)

In Part 2 of our Peyto Ride Along, we’ll start with Peyto’s “President's Monthly Report for March”. In this report, the CEO specifically addresses the issue of drilling inventory, which is what we've been trying to figure out, so it's a good place to start.

First, to practice thinking (or visualizing the resource potential) in 3-dimensions, let's look at the statement in the report that Peyto has “over 700 net sections of land containing close to 3,000 net sections of rights across 7 productive Cretaceous formations.” While that sounds nice, what does it mean?



When companies make statements like this, they are trying to signal to investors that they should treat each of the prospective layers as if it were an additional span of acreage, like taking a stack of pancakes and laying them out next to each other, side by side. If Peyto were doing this to the maximum extent allowable using basic math (i.e. with no exceptions or caveats) then they would report "4,900 net sections" (7 layers times 700 net sections = 4,900). The fact that they say 3,000 instead of 4,900 means they cannot apply this simple math across all of their acreage for various reasons. We can only speculate what those reasons may be, but one possibility is that some of the 7 layers may not extend over all the acreage. Another possibility is that the contracts/leases may be written such that Peyto does not have the legal right to exploit all of these layers. The latter seems likely, at least in part, given that Peyto explicitly adopts the language of "rights" in the statement “3,000 net sections of rights”.

Here's the real question: While this is what Peyto (and companies that follow the same practice) are signaling, should we listen and follow suit in how we go about our own analysis?

On the one hand, Peyto is making a legitimate point: There are multiple layers of resource potential within the basin in which Peyto is operating. But on the other hand, they are simply stating a truism of sedimentary basins in general. All oil and gas bearing sedimentary basins have multiple layers of resource potential. What really matters is how many layers there are that are economic or near economic. It's rare to have more than a few layers that can be economic at the same time. This is due to the inherent variability of nature combined with the fact that any such layers would competing most intensely against each other by selling into the exact same markets. A good example of this is the Lower Huron in Appalachia, which may be attractive near $7/mcf, but even if it were attractive at $3/mcf, it would be beaten down hard by competition with the Marcellus. A company with rights to both could say, "This is great because once we deplete the Marcellus we can turn to the Lower Huron," but after taking into account the time value of money and how long the competing resources could keep the other one underground, that may not translate to much economic value in the present.

To Peyto’s credit, CEO Darren Gee acknowledges this basic point that access to raw resource does not necessarily mean economic value:

If by drilling and developing all this resource we still don’t generate any profit, then it’s all a rather pointless discussion.

If we take for granted that Peyto's 3,000 net sections of rights all have economic value, then Peyto is indeed in very good shape. Based on the 1,378 wells drilled so far, this would only represent 8.3% of that massive stacked expanse of resource, leaving another 91.7% to be consumed. But if the remaining 91.7% does not have economic value, then, in Darren's words, "it's all a rather pointless discussion." So the real question is "How much of that remaining 91.7% can validly be assigned economic value?"

The Vertical Dimension

This brings us back to where we left off last time: Paring down the “booked” locations on slide 24 to a number that seems more reasonable.

As you can see, we have stricken the "booked" Cardium locations as well as the "unbooked" Cardium locations. We discussed the "unbooked" locations last time, so here we will focus on the booked locations.

We feel the “booked” Cardium locations should be removed because under Canadian regulations, reserve estimates are performed using price forecasts that in our view are quite aggressive. Most assume that prices will return to their pre-2014 highs in three or four years. In such a case, it would be easy for Peyto to revise its drilling plan to delay these booked locations to a time when they would benefit from much better pricing. (We think they could do this and stay within the 5-year rule for reserves recognition.) Most likely these are holdover booked locations from prior years that have been retained by the aggressive pricing assumptions and deferred drill dates. The fact that some of these “booked” locations are listed as vertical wells further suggests that these are the residue of locations that were booked pre-2014. It’s also worth pointing out that under Canadian regulations “booked” will refer to proved and probable locations, meaning there is a lower standard required for keeping them under "booked" status as compared to U.S. regulations.



[It's interesting to note that Peyto has two horizontal Peace River locations "booked" despite having never drilled a horizontal Peace River well. Reserves auditors usually require a test case of some kind before signing off on locations based on a particular development concept.]

In any case, this takes the total booked locations down from 947 to 724--a much milder haircut than what we applied to the unbooked locations. We should hasten to point out that this is still a lot of locations. Our revised booked (724) plus unbooked (409) locations comes to 1,133 locations. That's compared to 1,378 well drilled over Peyto's lifetime as a company. And these are all horizontal locations, whereas 655 of the 1,378 were drilled vertically. So while these haircuts might look substantial, we mustn't get ahead of ourselves--what remains may still represent plenty value to justify the current stock price or even a higher one. We'll just have to wait and see until we take our analysis to a full conclusion.

The Areal Dimension

Paring down the numbers as we've done in Slide 24 is addressing the vertical dimension (i.e. How many layers do we feel good about treating as separate and distinct targets?). But we also need to look at maps, historical patterns of development, and other data to pare down the areal extension of the acreage to an area within which we can reasonably conclude the wells will be economic.

To do this, we will first look at historical acreage acquisition and development patterns to get a feel for where Peyto feels good about the acreage and where it doesn't. Figure 1 shows the net acreage for each "core area" from 2005-2016. We can see that Sundance has been Peyto's bread and butter for a long time, and that Peyto continues to believe in and double-down on this area by increasing the acreage still further. That means, from a 10,000-foot view, we can feel pretty good about Sundance. We can also see in Figure 2 that Peyto has been drilling it much more than anywhere else. This isn't just pie-in-the-sky acreage growth: they drill it, they like it, and they drill again.

Then there are the Smoky and Cutbank areas (latter grouped as the "Northern Area"). Here, when we say "Smoky" we are referring to the whole amalgam of names the accumulated in that area from 2005-2012. These areas appear to be on at the bottom of Peyto's assets (if they are indeed assets at all). Cutbank appears to be the worst, having drilled 8 wells in 2005, then 2, then 0. There was an attempt to revitalize the area with three horizontal wells in 2011 (notably, one was in the Dunvegan), however, no wells have been drilled in Cutbank since, suggesting the outcome of that experiment.

From Figure 1, we can see that from 2008-2012 there was an increasing interest in the Smoky area based on the increasing acreage position, however, the drilling was meager, and may indicate that they felt like they were just on the cusp of making it an economic area (which propelled them to acquire more acreage) but just couldn't quite there (which explains the gingerly drilling). From 2013 to the present, the acreage began to shrink and little if any wells were drilled (as represented by the falling line for the consolidated "Northern Area"). Notably, the Norther Areas were heavily focused on the Cardium with little interest shown in non-Cardium development (except for the one Dunvegan test just mentioned).

All told, this makes us feel still better about writing off the Northern Area as we did in Part 1. But because any locations in these areas counted among the inventory would likely have been Cardium, there's no need to further trim the location count (remember, we've already stricken the Cardium locations).

In contrast to the Northern Area, Brazeau is a clear winner here. Peyto really does believe in this acreage. Since disclosing a large acreage position in 2013 they have continued to grow the acreage still further. And the accelerated drilling shown in Figure 2 speaks even more loudly. Contrast this with the touch-and-go development of Cutbank and Smokey (and don’t forget that those were vertical wells!) and we can get a real sense that these well counts translate to conviction on the part of Peyto’s management.

Zoom In

The next step will be to go from the 10,000-foot view to under the microscope for each of the two core areas we've decided we still care about--namely, Sundance and Brazeau. To do this we will take a zoomed-in map of the acreage (as shown below, taken from Slides 27 and 28) and see if we can't pick out some interesting patterns and see how many locations we can map out for ourselves.

As a teaser for Brazeau, notice how all of the wells in the northeast section of the acreage seem to be drilled along the same peculiar northwest to southeast orientation. This suggests they likely have a view on how the local stresses or pre-existing fractures are aligned such that they feel this is an optimal orientation for their wells. You don't always see this, but when you do, there's always a reason, and that reason might give some insights to the nature of the play in that area.

We'll carry this process on further in the next post, mapping out the locations and further refining our own estimate of future locations before moving on to creating a type curve which will be combined with the locations and a drilling schedule in our model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.