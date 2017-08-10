Great Employment Numbers Do Not Create Inflation. What May Do The Job? Not Jobs Apparently

The correlation between unemployment and inflation is clear. Or is it?

Millions of new jobs were created over the past few years, yet we see no inflation pressures. How come?

Last Friday, we received what seems like another decent employment situation report. Was it indeed so?

The Phillips curve, developed by A. W. Phillips in the late 1950s, is an economic concept showing the inverse relationship between the level of unemployment and the rate of inflation.

Naturally, the higher the unemployment rate, the lower the inflation supposed to be. If so, the subsequent question is how come we are seeing the unemployment rate dropping for years while the rate of inflation not accelerating?

(*) NAIRU is an acronym for non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment and refers to a level of unemployment below which inflation rises.

There are two main explanations for this asymmetry:

1. Most of the new jobs pay low wages

Over the past few decades, there is an ongoing increasing trend that sees more jobs creation within low-wage, under-paying sectors

In July alone, the food/drinking segment (NYSEARCA:XLP) added 53K new jobs (313K YTD). That's more than 1/4 of the 209K total NFP number that was reported.

In case you were wondering, the food/drinking segment is paying (on average) about 60% of what the employees within the industrial sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) receive.

While there are many new jobs, there aren't as many new sufficiently/adequately earning employees.

2. More temporary positions <> Less full-time jobs

It's enough to look closely at the July employment situation report to see how stunning the divergence is. As a matter of fact, the number of new full-time (decently paying) jobs has been declining.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) just announced that it intends to hire another 50K new part-time/temporary employees. Great news for the NFP report; no-so-great news for the real economy and to those looking to earn a decent salary.

While President Trump is thrilled with the numbers (Tweet from August 4th: "Excellent Jobs Numbers just released"), the reality is more mixed.

Furthermore, the Fed - so anxiously to see inflation rising to/above the 2% mark - surely understands that it's one thing to cheer a number (the outside/look) and it's another thing to have a reason to do so (the inside/essence).

Without inflation, Yellen can't raise rates much more.

Without real full-time, decently paying job growth, there will be no inflation.

Do the math/link between these two elements yourself.

It's no wonder then that many people nowadays believe that the Phillips curve is actually flattening over time and what was valid during the 1950s or 1960s isn't as valid for the 2010s.

The US/Fed needs inflation and it needs inflation fast. As a matter of fact, the complete collapse of the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) - one of the three building blocks in the TTT (="Trump Trade Trio") - is going to bring some breath of fresh (inflation) air into the room. Furthermore, oil (USO, OIL) prices - should the recovery continues - may provide additional, much needed support.

More than anything, it's the tax reform that the Fed would love to see President Trump succeeding to pass. Nonetheless, if the healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) reform is of any indication, the Fed shouldn't and can't count on it.

Instead, what the Fed must do - and it's already late - is to start unwinding its balance sheet. Such a move, if done in a real, consistent way, would push long-term yields (TLT, UST) higher and may, for itself, cause some inflation.

The Fed has waited long enough, way too much if you ask me, and it has to start this process ASAP. No more excuses, no more delays, no more fear and hesitation. Simply start doing in September 2017 what should have started in September 2016.

What are the implications for investors then?

First and foremost, we have to remember that we are talking about a very cautious, hesitant and fearful Fed. Janet Yellen is no Elon Musk (NASDAQ:TSLA) and she doesn't have the same size of balls that he has literally and metaphorically.

Nevertheless, just like the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY), the Fed is predominantly forward looking, especially since it 1) is late to the (tightening) party, 2) is way behind the desired (though not expected) curve, (3) and must embrace a policy that will tackle few possible obstacles/hurdles, e.g. debt ceiling bumper, difficulty to pass major reforms/bills, no second chance/term to Yellen.

Perhaps more pressing than anything else is the fear that the recession/crisis may find the Fed with very limited space to maneuver. The Fed wishes and must ensure that interest rates are high enough and that the balance sheet isn't too big so that if needed it can lower rates and inject more liquidity.

The way I see it, the Fed must act now, even if the data/economy doesn't force tightening, in order to be able to act in the future when the data/circumstances force loosening of the monetary policy. Let's also not forget that the data right now isn't that bad to point out that further tightening is a disaster.

True, neither inflation (below 2%) nor wage growth (below 3%) is high enough to force tightening but they are not too far off the required levels.

Investors should, therefore, not only fear of the tension in/with North Korea but also/mainly fear of the potential shrinking of the balance sheet. Because if there's one thing that is clear, the correlation between the size of the Fed's balance sheet and equities is almost perfect (since the sub-prime crisis).

Btw, that is true also to major central banks' balance sheets altogether.

It's hard to see how investors can expect much more when risky assets - equities and bonds, especially high-yield (HYG, JNK) - are trading at record highs and when the S&P 500 already reaching/exceeding most Wall Street analysts' expectations for 2017.

The risk/reward profile has changed. It actually started changing since 11/8/2016, but the real effects might be felt only within 12 months. On the other hand, it can be as early as today or tomorrow.

Ask yourself: How much more can I gain from here in an optimistic scenario versus how much I may lose in a pessimistic scenario? Trust me, the potential loss is much greater than the potential extra gain. The S&P 500 is already trading at valuation that takes into consideration an extra $10-12 EPS based on a tax reform going through. Do the math yourself:

If we take the $132.68 EPS forward estimate, add $12 (not only $10) and use a reasonable P/E of 15, we get a valuation (for the S&P 500) of only 2,170 = (132.68+12)*15; you can play with it as much as you want and use higher P/E if you'd like, but the fact remains that the current valuation of the S&P 500 is already stretched and reflects a perfect scenario in which all reforms/bills go through smoothly, no excessive risks, no potential wars, no black swans, no nothing. Just an ever-lasting shiny, bright future.

Is it so???

Disclosure: I am/we are short OUT OF MONEY SPY CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.