Chesapeake Energy - The Situation Remains Very Dire

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has been struggling so far this year as second quarter results did not bring any relief, with shares trading near the lows after being down over a third so far this year. This comes despite the fact that the company has been posting adjusting profits in the first two quarters of the year.

The issue is that past impairment charges have depressed the asset base so much, that depreciation charges are artificially lowered which creates the illusion and and at the same time the reality of GAAP profits. On the other hand, the ratio of capital spending to depreciation charges is now going crazy again, just to maintain or sightly grow production, as the company is still seeing cash outflows as a result. This observation and a near $10 billion net debt load, as well as continued dilution does not make the outlook very pretty amidst a declining production base.

Profitable Again?

Chesapeake posted second quarter production of 528,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, flat compared to Q1, but down from the 657,000 production number in Q2 of 2016, in part driven by divestitures such as in the Barnett.

The company posted a big $470 million profit, in part driven by operational improvements but in a big part thanks to hedge gains of $202 million and a $191 million gain on debt purchases as well. Adjusted earnings totalled $146 million which corresponds to a $115 million loss in Q2 of 2016 and a profit of $212 million in Q1 of this year.

The adjusted earnings number is furthermore inflated as the company excludes real costs in this number, including $16 million in preferred stock dividends and $8 million in earnings for participating securities, reducing the adjusted earnings profit number to $122 million.

That suggests that Chesapeake is posting earnings of close to half a billion a year, which looks pretty decent in this environment. The issue if you like is that depreciation and depletion charges have fallen to just $202 million this quarter, in part the result of large impairment charges in the past, (which management told you to ignore) which now artificially lower the depreciation expense and allow the company to post profits.

In comparison, capital spending totaled $667 million for the quarter, more than three times the depreciation charges. Based on a midpoint of $2.3 billion in capital spending this year, and close to $800 million to $1 billion in depreciation charges, even the half billion in anticipated profits still result in cash outflows this year to the tune of close to a billion.

Market Caution Is Right

The paragraph above tells you what is going wrong with Chesapeake. The company proudly claims that production has grown to 548,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in July. While this marks solid growth compared to the 528,000 barrels of oil-equivalent production rate for Q2, growth is coming to a standstill. The current production number for July matches the full year guidance of 541,000-562,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

To achieve this flattish to slightly increase in production requires capital spending of roughly $2.3 billion. Based on the latest quarter, depreciation charges run at just $800 million, for net investments of $1.5 billion. That suggests that even current adjusted earnings of $500-$750 million a year do not cover the hole which the company is digging for itself.

The company operates with $9.8 billion in net debt despite asset sales and lower capital spending, as net debt is actually up from the end of 2016. This is not sustainable as adjusted EBITDA runs at merely $2 billion a year, and we have not even taken into account the $1.7 billion in preferred stock.

Even worse, dilution only continues to worsen the outlook for equity investors, if any value is left after tackling the debt load. The regular share count has risen to 908 million shares by now, for a diluted share count of 1.11 billion.

Bottom line: focus on the cash lows, not the profits as accounting tricks can can make the situation look nicer that it really is.

Final Thoughts, Prospects For Equity Holders Remain Highly Challenged

Chesapeake seems to grind to a slow death unless oil starts hitting the high fifties or sixties in the coming years, as absolute debt levels are not coming down, but the production profile of the company is coming down and investors see massive dilution over time. Chesapeake really needs a big deal, but it is very unlikely that any asset sales could be very accretive, but that is were the absolute focus of management should be as leverage is still far too high.

Litigation, old legacy issues with midstream assets, and still a large reliance on natural gas instead of oil, make that I am very cautious, as investors should not focus on the artificial earnings being reported. Again these numbers do not provide an accurate picture.

The claims that the company is cash flow neutral at $50 can be debated as well. With production of little over half a million of barrels of oil-equivalent per day, cash outflows still come in at a billion a year at this point, defined as the sum of depreciation charges + profits - capital spending. That suggests that realisations have to jump by $5-6 per barrel of oil-equivalent, but as most of the production is in the form of natural gas, oil & gas prices probably have to to increase by percentages closer to 20% rather than 10% from Q2 levels before the company breaks even.

That will only halt cash outflows, as Chesapeake still needs a lot of future earnings power to shrink its leverage position as continued dilution makes the shares very risky for equity investors, while time is not working in their favour.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.