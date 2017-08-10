Kohl's: On The Right Track

Kohl's (KSS) beat earnings estimates and has managed to grow its earnings again. With strong shareholder returns and stabilizing earnings it looks like the company's shares could have significant upside from the current level.

Kohl's has beaten top as well as bottom line estimates with its second quarter results:

Revenues declined by only one percent year over year, which was much better than the three percent revenue decline recorded in this year's first quarter. The company's comps were down only 0.4% year over year, with the rest of the revenue decline being based on a slightly lower store count.

Comps stabilizing helps keeping the company's margins stable, as declining comps were a main reason for margin pressure in the past: If revenues at an existing location keep dropping, the fixed costs of those location are covered by a smaller amount of revenues and gross earnings -- operating earnings thus are hit quite hard if comps are falling.

In the latest quarter Kohl's has recorded operating earnings dropping 5.5% (adjusted for a one time impairment charge in last year's Q2), which is still higher than the revenue decline rate (due to the adverse impact of operating leverage explained above), but due to Kohl's share repurchases the share count was lower by such a big amount that the company's net earnings per share were still up year over year, recording a 2% increase to $1.24.

For the first six months the company's EPS were up as well, which shows that Kohl's is progressing quite well when it comes to stabilizing its business.

When we take a look at Kohl's' balance sheet, we see that the company's cash position has come down over the last year (due to Kohl's' share repurchases, primarily), but the company still has an ample amount of cash sitting on its balance sheet. Kohl's has contracted its balance sheet, with total assets dropping by $320 million -- on the right side of the balance sheet this was made up by a lower portion of equity (down $190 million, due to the company's stock buybacks), but liabilities came down by $130 million as well.

Kohl's hasn't lowered its liabilities by a big amount over the last year, but declining liabilities are still a move into the right direction. As shares are trading around $40 again (significantly above the 52 week low), I believe debt reduction may be a better focus than further share repurchases -- after all a cleaner balance sheet could attract more investors as well, due to Kohl's being seen as a less risky investment with a smaller debt pile. Since some of Kohl's' debt is trading at yields of more than six percent, reducing the debt on the company's balance sheet could significantly increase the company's net earnings going forward, too, as an added bonus.

Kohl's is trading a little bit above ten times this year's expected earnings, but as the company's EPS numbers came in $0.45 above expectations over the last four quarters (combined), those estimates might be too conservative. If Kohl's continues to beat analyst expectations in the next quarters, the actual valuation might be slightly below 10 times earnings (actual EPS beat estimates by a little bit more than 10% on average over the last year).

Takeaway

Comparable store sales are stabilizing, and are only contracting at a slow pace right now. If Kohl's can get a little bit better there, margin pressure would ease further, which could result in significant EPS growth down the road (due to a declining share count).

Kohl's is also lowering its liabilities, but not at a fast pace -- more debt reduction would not only be beneficial for the company's earnings, it could also attract more investors going forward.

Right now Kohl's is getting better operationally, offers high shareholder returns (including a dividend yielding 5.5%) and trades at an okay valuation.

