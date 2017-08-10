Why Blue Apron Is Falling: A Q2 Summary

However, there were still positives in the quarter and Blue Apron is setting themselves up for 2018.

Management claimed that Q3 will be the hardest for APRN in terms of operational challenges, meaning the worst could still be yet to come.

Guidance for the remainder of the year is terrible, with revenue likely to grow less than 10% year/year.

While management ultimately expects the Linden, New Jersey fulfillment center to process 50% of volumes, in Q2 they only processed 3%.

Revenue beat estimates and net income was mostly inline, but Blue Apron encountered operational challenges in the quarter.

Yesterday I wrote about Blue Apron (APRN) and why I actually went long before earnings. And today's earnings are certainly not what I hoped for. I wrote:

I actually expect there to be a wider loss than forecasts because of their investment in the business (mainly, the fulfillment centers). However, I expect revenues to beat slightly as marketing spend won't decline as much as analyst forecasts, wine is becoming more popular, and BN ranch will produce revenue from sales which I do not think is thought to be significant."

According to Kevin Mak's Q2 preview, net revenue estimates ranged from $234.8M - $236.6M. While net revenue beat at over $238M, net income came at the lower end of estimates with a loss of ($31.6).

As I claimed yesterday, I expected revenues to beat slightly and a wider loss than expected. If I had thought this, why would I have bought the stock into the earnings call?

The Big Blindside: Linden, New Jersey

As we knew, Blue Apron was in the process of major infrastructure changes. These changes, mainly at the Linden, New Jersey fulfillment center, are being implemented slower than expected.

The first meal from the facility was not delivered until May 15, and in the quarter only represented 3% of volume (well below their goal of 50%). For the amount they have invested in the facility, including almost $30M in Q2, this is certainly disappointing.

This error reveals several aspects of Blue Apron

Management lacks experience;

Blue Apron's infrastructure is complicated;

The business, from customers, to marketing, to order fulfillment are all closely connected

The stock will get destroyed today

Guidance came in at $380M - $400M for 2H 2017. Taking the middle range, revenue for 2017 will come in at $872.9M (a 9.7% increase from 2016). Blue Apron is often seen as a fast growing company, and this will certainly change the model.

I think that management has lost the trust of many investors

Management is taking a long-term approach which won't be good for the stock in the near-term

Q3 will be the hardest quarter in terms of figuring out operations, higher labor costs and seasonal food costs

Cost of goods is rising to 74%-75% (compared to 68.75% in 1H 2017)

Marketing is going to decline, meaning customer and revenue numbers are going to decline in the near term.

What I like

There was actually a lot I liked. Of course improving infrastructure is complicated, and while I did expect that management would be able to handle the challenges better, these problems should be behind us in 6 - 12 months.

Here is some food for thought:

When Linden is scaled to capacity, it should be their most efficient fulfillment center (and process 50% of their national volume)

Blue Apron is currently operating two fulfillment centers in New Jersey, which is obviously hurting costs

Blue Apron is currently upgrading technology at all of their fulfillment centers, training all 5,000 employees at the same time

Knowing new customers would actually hurt the bottom line in 2H 2017, they have decreased marketing spend until 2018

Management's current priority is to work through operational problems and prepare for 2018

Management's goal is to increase lifetime revenue (value) per customer by offering new products and more customizable options

Blue Apron released 30 minute meals during the quarter, and spoke about the need to introduce even more products and offerings

Management spoke about adding flexibility in meal plans and offerings, from gluten free, vegan, and faster meals to weekend meals, 'day meals', and different price points (no longer a one size fits all approach)

Blue Apron did not include the $278.5M in net proceeds from the IPO, which will be included in Q3 instead

There was much to like about the quarter, but when they did not announce guidance with the press release, I knew it was going to be bad. I expect the stock to get slaughtered, and I will investigate into all options including selling or protecting against more shorts in the following weeks through options.

While the long term outlook is still promising, prepare for a choppy ride.

