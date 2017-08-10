Euronav Initiates Minimum Dividend Despite Weak Q2 Results

Perhaps better than expected, but the company is warning for a weak second half of the year.

Introduction

Euronav (EURN) has been one of my favorite companies in the past 4 years and I was the very first author on Seeking Alpha to cover the company. In those four years, Euronav saw its share price more than double on the back of tanker acquisitions and higher shipping rates, before it fell down to the current share price again.

In this article I’ll have another look at the company to see how it has been dealing with the low charter rates in the past few months.

Q2 was pretty weak, as expected

Euronav didn’t report separate results for its second quarter, but reported a 293.4M USD revenue in the first half of the year. As I already discussed the company’s Q1 results in this article, it takes a bit more work to figure out how Euronav’s Q2 was as I need to add an additional step to the calculation process.

By comparing the semi-annual results with the Q1 results, it looks like the Q2 revenue was approximately $128M, whilst the ‘result from operating activities’ was a negative $26M. However, as this included the $21M loss on the sale of a 15 year old vessel, the adjusted operating income was just slightly negative, at -$5M.

Source: company presentation

The cash flow results are usually more important for a shipping company; once the vessels have been bought and paid for, the sustaining capex is pretty minimal (unless your ships get older, then more special surveys will be necessary and that’s perhaps the main reason why Euronav decided to sell the TI Topaz for $21M which sounds like almost the scrap value).

Source: financial statements

The total adjusted operating cash flow in H1 was approximately $128.5M, and after deducting the cash flow the company had already generated in Q1 ($85.5M), it looks like Euronav generated a positive operating cash flow of approximately $43M which actually isn’t too bad at all (buying a new VLCC will cost you approximately $75-85M these days, so Euronav would be able to fund 2 newbuilt VLCC’s per year based on the Q2 operating cash flow).

It doesn’t look like Q3 will be any better, as VLCC’s are fetching a rate of just $20,000/day whilst the Suezmax vessels are earning just $14,700/day. This is approximately 30% lower and 15% lower than the spot price per day in the second quarter, so I’m not even expecting Euronav to generate a double digit positive operating cash flow in the third quarter of this year.

A minimum dividend of 0.12 USD has been instated

Euronav has now also updated/upgraded its dividend policy and despite the recent weak results (EPS-wise, the cash flows remained okay-ish in the first half of the year), it decided to start paying a minimum dividend of $0.12 per share, of which the first $0.06 will be paid as an interim dividend shortly.

Source: company presentation

Euronav feels confident it will be able to meet the new dividend payment schedule as Euronav and International Seaways, its joint venture partner have signed a contract with North Oil (the JV name of the Qatar Petroleum and Total (TOT) joint venture which will exploit the Al Shaheen oil field) to extend the deal for the FSO Africa and FSO Asia for an additional five years. According to Euronav, these two vessels will generate an EBITDA of approximately $36M per year ($18M per vessel per year).

Additionally, Euronav has also fixed the charter rates for 4 Suezmax vessels for the next 7 years (until 2025), which will also provide a better visibility on future cash flows and earnings.

The generous dividend payments from the past two years are now haunting Euronav

It actually does bother me Euronav seems to be ‘proud’ to have paid $2.46 per share in dividends in the past 2.5 years, which totals a $391M cash outflow. Whilst I do agree (obviously) shareholders deserve to be rewarded when a company is doing well, I’m not sure Euronav’s aggressive dividend policy (until now) was the right way to go.

Not only to shareholders easily forget the past dividends when payments are being cut during a downturn, it also puts the company in a tougher position to protect its balance sheet and liquidity. Euronav also used its half-year results to announce it has arranged a $150M unsecured loan for 5 years with a coupon of 7.5%.

Whilst it’s great to see Euronav is able to tap the markets during these difficult moments, it does bother me a bit to see the company has to borrow to fund its new vessels. $150M represents less than 40% of the past dividend payouts, but will cost the company in excess of $10M per year going forward, this will reduce the pre-tax income by approximately $0.07 per share, and the post-tax income by $0.05-0.06 (depending on the effective tax rate during the year).

Dividends are great, but not when huge payouts hit you back in the face like a boomerang. And whilst I have always applauded Euronav’s management sniper-style acquisitions when the market is at its bottom, there are some things I don’t fully agree with, like the huge past dividend payouts (especially if you know the shipping sector is a cyclical business, so a down-cycle should not have come as a surprise).

Investment thesis

I still own the stock and could try to add by writing put options on the Euronext Brussels exchange, but it’s clear Q2 was weak and Q3 will be even weaker. The updated dividend policy is nice but I’d care more for a lean and mean company without a dividend rather than Euronav feeling the need to effectively pay one.

Euronav seems to be a ‘hold’ waiting for better times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.