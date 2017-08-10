Wheeler: Watching The Train Wreck

Future acquisitions are out of the question for WHLR, they have to rely on organic growth.

I previously warned investors to avoid Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) back in May when it became apparent that they did not have a path to cover their dividend.

Another quarter later, the dividend has been cut and the price plummeted with it. With yields in the double digits despite the dividend cut, some investors might be tempted to jump on board.

In their most recent earnings WHLR managed an achievement that has been exceedingly rare for their management team, they met their AFFO guidance. Reporting a quarter AFFO of $0.40 and paying the reduced dividend of $0.34, some might believe the dividend is secure with a comfortable payout ratio of 85%. Is it?

AFFO

Colorado Wealth Management Fund wrote an excellent article analyzing WHLR's numerous AFFO adjustments. WHLR has substantially more adjustments to get from FFO to AFFO than most REITs.

The difference between FFO and AFFO can become confusing for many investors. FFO has an objective definition and guidelines provided by NAREIT. This means that you can compare FFO from one REIT to the next and have an apples to apples comparison.

AFFO, on the other hand, does not have any standard guidelines. In a perfect world, to reach AFFO a REIT is adding/subtracting adjustments which help provide investors with a more clear picture of operating cash flow. It seeks to eliminate one time benefits and one time expenses which might cause FFO to be different from what can be expected from the same portfolio next quarter.

(WHLR FFO to AFFO Reconciliation, a lot of adjusting going on around here)

In our not so perfect world, the AFFO number can be used to muddy the water and create confusion. It can be used to make adjustments that are not reasonable and are not justified.

In most cases, AFFO per share is within a few pennies of FFO per share. In WHLR's case, they make so many adjustments that FFO goes from $0.24 to an AFFO of $0.40. A 66% increase! I highly suggest taking a look at the article linked to above and consider whether the numerous adjustments WHLR makes are appropriate.

Property Performance

The second bullet point of the earnings press release should set off alarm bells,

"GAAP and cash basis same-store NOI growth for the three months ended June 30, 2017 of (4.9)% and (5.4)%, respectively."



WHLR saw significant percentage increases in revenue and NOI, but most of these increases are due to their significant acquisition spree at the end of last year.

Their same store property performance is abysmal. In the second quarter, WHLR experienced an average decrease of $0.21/square foot for their renewal leases. Their new leases are also at a much lower average rate per square foot than new leases signed in 2016.

Evidence of the decline can also be seen on the "Portfolio Summary" section of the supplemental. Their average rent has declined from $9.66/square foot in the fourth quarter of 2016, to $9.60/square foot in the second quarter.

No Other Options

WHLR has to turn around their same store numbers. They have already leveraged themselves to the hilt and have issued preferred shares with covenants that reek of desperation.

Acquisitions for WHLR are not in the cards for the foreseeable future. That means they need to find growth in their current portfolio. They are not only failing to find that growth, they are going backwards.

Additionally, WHLR has several properties that we know of which are losing anchors. Two Bi-Lo and a Martin's store, discussed here, are closing or have closed. Those stores were still paying rent for the second quarter. When those leases expire the end of this year and early next year, revenues will fall even more.

It will be difficult for WHLR to sustain their current revenue levels, it is growing increasingly unlikely that WHLR will be able to achieve reasonable same store NOI growth levels.

Without NOI growth, WHLR will be overtaken by their significant debt levels. While the companies total debt decreased in Q2 from $315 to $311.2 million, their average interest rate increased from 4.3% to 4.5%. The result is that their debt servicing is higher.

WHLR will need to show their creditors that cash flow is growing to get comparable or improved interest rates.

Conclusion

WHLR is on its way to becoming a train wreck. Their portfolio is not performing as management predicted. Without the ability to acquire, WHLR is completely dependent upon internal growth and with a soft retail market, that growth simply is not there.

WHLR common shareholders will feel the brunt of the pain. While the dividend yield is appealing, it is very likely that WHLR will not be able to sustain it indefinitely. Furthermore, their asset value in a liquidation event is likely lower than their combined debt and preferred shares.

In my opinion, even the preferred shares are at risk, an opinion that seems to be shared by Mr. Market as the preferred shares are trading well below par. The best place to watch a train wreck is from a great distance.

