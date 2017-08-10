An Investment Treasure

U.S. Treasuries remain one of my most favored investment opportunities in the current market environment. The following are the many reasons why.

The Diversification

I own stocks. I also own other assets across capital markets including higher yielding securities, precious metals, hedge instruments and some cash too. One of the greatest things about investment grade bonds (AGG) in general and U.S. Treasuries (TLT) in particular is that they provide for the opportunity to generate measurable returns at any given point in time while also providing the diversification benefit of a returns stream over time that moves in its own direction relative to stocks (SPY). If anything, when the U.S. stock market (DIA) zags to the downside, U.S. Treasuries (IEF) are zigging to the upside. But in the meantime, when U.S. stocks (QQQ) are zigging to the upside, U.S. Treasuries (TLH) have also shown the ability to rise as well. These are nice characteristics to own from a diversification standpoint in complement to a stock allocation (IVV).

The Trend

Despite the repeated proclamations by a parade of market analysts and experts for years if not decades to the contrary, the 36-year and counting U.S. Treasury bull market remains firmly intact.

Are currently yields historically low? Certainly, but they have the potential to go lower still, potentially for many years, before the nearly four decade long bull market has finally run its course. Moreover, while much higher bond yields in the high single-digits are what many might regard as “normal” from a historical perspective, this is simply not the case. Instead, it was the period from the mid-1960s to the mid-2000s where bond yields had become abnormally high both in the U.S. and around the developed world. Instead, long-term bond yields in and around the 3.5% to 4.5% range are far more normal from a historical perspective. A look at interest rates dating back to 1694 in the United Kingdom provides further support to this notion, and more than 300 years of history is a fairly solid sample size.

In short, while U.S. Treasury yields are indeed low today by historical standards, they are not as egregiously low as some would make them out to be, thus reducing the downside risk that some might perceive.

Haven’t they spiked over the past year? Certainly, but no more so in pace and magnitude than they did the last time around in 2013, but this only brought yields back to the top end of their long-term trend channel and thus presented a similar buying opportunity to what we are seeing today at lower absolute levels in the mid-2% range versus the low 3% range from a few years ago.

Will they eventually mean revert someday? Absolutely, but just as I will await confirmation from the U.S. stock market for evidence that this mean reversion is actually underway, so too will I await confirmation from the U.S. Treasury market. In the meantime, the bull market remains intact.

The Economy

The current and ongoing economic environment continues to reinforce the foundation of the appeal in owning U.S. Treasuries.

Sustained economic growth in the post crisis period remains elusive. Were the U.S. economy to find itself surging into a extended period of economic growth in the +3% to +4% range or higher, it would likely be accompanied by higher inflation and thus would be challenging for the U.S. Treasury market. But this has neither been the environment that we have existed in for a long-time, nor is it likely to be the conditions under which we are operating anytime soon. Economic growth remains frustratingly sluggish in the +2% range or lower. With the unemployment rate already at a historical low 4.3%, it may be tough to squeeze much more juice out of the U.S. economic lemon before the next recession finally arrives. And slower economies and recessions along with the disinflationary to deflationary forces they bring are supportive environments for the U.S. Treasury market.

The Fed

What about the Fed? Are not interest rates rising from our friendly neighborhood central bank? And will this not put direct downside pressure on the U.S. Treasury market?

The answers here are the following. Yes, it is important to consider what the Fed is doing at any given point in time when it comes to managing a U.S. Treasury allocation. And yes, the Fed is raising interest rates at the present time, and in fact is likely to be raising them more aggressively going forward than the market is currently expecting at the present time. But are these higher interest rates are not necessarily going to put downside pressure on the U.S. Treasury market going forward. If anything, they may provide upside support.

Let’s explore this final point in more detail. Yes, the Fed is raising interest rates, but these are short-term interest rates, not long-term interest rates. For while the Fed has a great deal of influence on what is happening at the very short end of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, a variety of additional forces beyond what the Fed is doing are also at work at any given point in time that are influencing the direction of long-term interest rates. Put simply, history has shown that at the same time that the Fed is raising short-term interest rates, yields on the long end of the curve are holding flat if not trending lower. And such continues to be the case in the current market environment.

How can this possibly be the case? Because the Fed has not been raising interest rates over the past few years because of a strongly growing economy and to combat the threat of rising inflation. Instead, they are raising interest rates despite the fact that the economy is still only growing sluggishly and inflationary pressures remain stubbornly benign. Why are they doing this? In an effort to normalize interest rates from emergency levels after so many years during the post crisis ahead in preparation for the next economic slowdown. Ironically, their priority to raise interest rates “despite the fact” may ultimately bring forward the next slowdown in economic activity, which is further constructive for long-term U.S. Treasuries that serve as a defensive safe haven for investors during period of economic weakness. More directly, higher interest rates are negative for stocks and positive for Treasuries in the current market environment.

Will the U.S. Treasury market get rattled and sell off every time the Fed hints that it is thinking about raising interest rates going forward? Probably, but such sell offs will provide investors with the “buy the dips” buying opportunities that have been made so famous by the U.S. stock market (VOO) in recent years.

The Relative Value

One of the characteristics that differentiates the U.S. Treasury market from the U.S. stock market in the current market environment is relative value. For while U.S. stocks are relatively expensive versus just about everything on the planet, U.S. Treasuries actually offer attractive relative value today in a number of ways.

Consider the yield spreads of the comparably dated government bonds from the United States versus its global developed market safe haven counterparts.

Let’s start with Japan (EWJ). Sure, the spread between 10-Year U.S. Treasuries and comparably dated Japanese government bonds are nowhere close to their highs from the late 1990s, but that came at a time when the U.S. economy was booming while the Japanese (DXJ) economy was mired in a Depression. Today, this spread remains at post financial crisis highs as both economies are struggling to spark economic growth.

Continuing on to Germany (EWG), we see yield spreads have risen to their highest levels in more than 30 years. And it was not that long ago that investors were being paid more to own comparably dated German Bunds over U.S. Treasuries. Not so today despite the ongoing uncertainties around the future fate of the European Monetary Union (EZU).

Continuing on to the United Kingdom (EWU), despite all of the potential challenges and uncertainties that could come with Brexit, investors are still enjoying a premium today to own U.S. Treasuries over comparably dated U.K. Gilts.

In short, global investors that are seeking a safe haven destination for their capital are getting paid a historically high premium for parking this money with U.S. Treasuries over their traditional global quality counterparts. And this is true despite the fact that the U.S. economy is arguably in greater overall health and offers marginally more financial stability relative to its peers. Getting paid more for owning something of marginally better quality is typically an attractive deal.

Taking this one step further, consider the spreads of U.S. Treasuries relative to some of its more dubious global counterparts. For example, investors in U.S. Treasuries are also being paid a premium today relative to those that have lent money to Spain (EWP) for a comparable period of time.

Same goes for Italy (EWI) despite all of its recent and ongoing fiscal challenges.

Certainly, this U.S. Treasury yield premium is thanks in large part to the membership of these countries in the EU and the monetary support that has come along with it. But if such support were to cease, or worse yet the Euro Zone were to start to come apart at the seams, getting paid more today for owning U.S. Treasuries would suddenly look like a particularly attractive arrangement for global safe haven seeking investors.

The attractive relative value of U.S. Treasuries is not limited to its global sovereign debt peers. This attractive relative value also extends itself to its domestic capital market peers that share its interest rate sensitivity.

Consider the recent performance of U.S. Treasuries relative to investment grade corporate bonds (LQD). Over the past year, the performance of U.S. Treasuries has lagged behind that of investment grade corporate bonds. And another way of viewing historically tight corporate bond spreads is that U.S. Treasury yields may have room to catch up to the downside in widening this spread.

The same holds true for U.S. Treasuries relative to selected highly correlated stock market sectors. Over the past several years, U.S. Treasuries have moved with very high correlation to interest rate sensitive utilities (XLU) stocks. But while utilities have continued to surge to the upside over the past year, U.S. Treasuries have fallen off the pace. This implies room for U.S. Treasuries to catch up to the upside.

The same could be said for defensive consumer staples (XLP) stocks, which also moved with a very high correlation to U.S. Treasuries up until late last year. Once again, those seeking added portfolio diversification may find appeal in owning U.S. Treasuries given their catch up potential relative to these other defensive categories.

The Bottom Line

The bond market in general and the U.S. Treasury market in particular continues to offer appeal in the current market environment. This is true either for investors seeking diversification for their existing stock allocations or for favorable total returns potential on a stand alone basis.

Not only does the U.S. Treasury bull market remain intact, but the economic winds remain at its back. Moreover, U.S. Treasuries continue to offer attractive value relative to its various domestic and global interest rate sensitive counterparts.

Will this bull market eventually come to an end? Absolutely. And the same notion holds true for the U.S. stock market. But in the meantime, the potential upside in U.S. Treasuries outweighs the downside in the post crisis market environment even with the Fed raising interest rates. And following the recent spike in yields since late last year, the U.S. Treasury market is still offering relatively attractive entry points today.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.