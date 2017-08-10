Time To Cash In Some Of My Microsoft Chips?

When I go to a casino (which isn’t very often), and I’m winning, I like to take some of the higher-value chips that have accumulated in front of me and stash them in my pocket. The idea is, I’m up that money, it goes into the pocket, and it doesn’t come out until I visit the cashier’s booth.

I have applied this same approach to some of my higher-flying stocks in the past. However, I’ve also had some stocks, such as Lockheed-Martin (LMT), continue to go gangbusters on me and end up being worth twice what I cashed some of them in for (which was at least twice what I’d paid for them in the first place). So, I’ve become a bit reticent to indulge in this particular profit-taking practice in the past few years.

To give you a bit of background, I am a dyed-in-the-wool dividend growth investor, and I subscribe heavily (although not completely) to the philosophies of David Van Knapp and Chowder, among others notables. My goal is to establish a solid base of dividends that will serve as the lion’s share of my income when I decide to retire. As such, the yield of my portfolio, and individual positions, is ultimately more important to me than its total value. I don’t plan on selling any of my positions for “income,” if I can avoid it. The growth and safety of those yields also is important to me, and while I don’t “chase yield,” per se, I do have some mREITs, REITs and BDCs in my nest to juice up the income that it currently generates so that I can accumulate more Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers on an accelerated timeframe (I started actively saving for retirement late in life, so I have some catching up to do).

Which brings me to the point of this article: A number of my positions have increased in value significantly since I bought them, and one of them, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), has been exhibiting signs that it might be time to cash it in, at least for the time being.

I bought my current position in MSFT over four years ago at $27.28 per share. At recent prices, I’ve seen a more than 165% increase in my investment. This is great, and I might not be thinking of locking in those profits yet if it weren’t for the anemic yield that has resulted from this rise: Just 2.15%.

When I purchase a new stock to add to my stable, I try to pick one that has at least a 3.00% yield, preferably higher. If that yield drops below 2.70% I start to look at it a bit more closely. Now that MSFT has risen to over $72 per share and, correspondingly, dipped to a yield of just 2.15%, I’m sorely tempted to lock in those gains and go searching for something with a more suitable yield, which will increase my income stream now.

And actually, with what my MSFT position is worth now, and how I like to balance my positions in terms of what I like to call “parity,” I could (and should) split the Microsoft winnings up and purchase two new positions to add to the 32 that will be left in my portfolio, should I decide to pull the trigger on MSFT.

Value parity for my portfolio (1 divided by the number of positions, expressed as a percentage) is currently 3.03%. My MSFT position is sitting at just shy of 4%, which isn’t too alarming in terms of maintaining balance and diversity in my holdings, but it does put it into my “red zone” in terms of value parity. In terms of dividends parity, MSFT is a mere 1.56% of my expected income this year, the lowest of my positions that are at or above value parity.

On the other hand, like LMT of old, MSFT could continue to climb to newer and loftier heights, which means I could lose out on some position value if I sell now.

However, I feel strongly that now, when I’m about 12 years away from retiring, I need to move the needle on my total income stream from this portfolio, which means finding a better (but still “safe”) yield that will generate more income in the near term, with which I can continue to add to any of my other positions.

If it weren’t for its yield dropping so far below my comfort threshold, I don’t think I’d consider selling my MSFT position. But at a 2.15% yield, and a better than 160% gain in value, I think it’s time to look for a better yielding position, or possibly two.

Well, what would you do?