Micron: Fear

The stock continues to meander in territory seen two earnings ago as many Micron followers ask, "What gives?"

Great earnings, great guidance, great market - yeah, you've already heard me go over this. Yet Micron (MU) shares continue to flounder and move lazily in the high $20s while analysts and contributors - including myself - pound the table saying, "Buy, buy, buy!"

Yet the shares keep saying, "Nay, nay, nay!"

The reason is a fear the top is in; the beginning of the down cycle. I said as much a month ago:

The market is calling this current quarter the top for the memory industry and refuses to push the price into reward territory. Fear of the top is keeping a cap on shares.

According to what you ask? Nothing, nothing but conjecture and guesses about the distant future and constant pointing to the past.

Conversely, the memory market has every indicator saying the rest of 2017 is going to be even tighter, even more lucrative than the first half of 2017 - and so are the financials and forward guidance. Moreover, the past is not the present (go figure). The multitude of suppliers back then are not the same suppliers today. The demand then is not the demand today.

Yet, the cycle must be ending because this is how the last cycle ended - on much bullishness and ignorance of experts not seeing the cliff.

So we have a gun shy market anticipating the memory demand to taper off and supply to wash in - even if it takes years for new supply to come online. Don't worry, the market has already prepared the shares for that, if - you know - it happens or something. But maybe not. But maybe...

And that's the exact mentality right now!

This is why every piece of good news (like earnings) has some kind of trepidation surrounding it. In fact, Micron's CFO Ernie Maddock faced this head-on earlier in the week at KeyBanc's Global Technology Leadership Forum:

But I think I would summarize it generally as folks believe that every piece of good news is a sign that we’re at some peak. And there is a presumption about some cyclical behavior in the industry or cyclical performance in the industry that is causing folks to have a level of fear about what the future might look like, and as a result of that I think be restrained in how they would value, not only our stock but the stock of all industry participants vis-à-vis the actually earning power of the industry right now and the earning power of the industry over the course of the cycle. And I think that’s particularly true for Micron.

Basically he's saying even though the financials prove the cycle is booming right now and even though it is well beyond any previous cycle, the good news indicates, "Well it wasn't last quarter, but now - now - is the peak." Not only this but Ernie is also saying there's a presumption (fear) this cycle is the same as previous cycles or there is even a cycle to come.

Of course the problem is the market saying, "Prove it isn't the top" and investors are saying, "We are! Look, more good numbers." Yet the market continues to believe it's just a quarter away. However, with no new supply coming online in the next year and unrelenting demand from consumer facing companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), the market - even if it wanted to cool down - doesn't have the opportunity to take a break.



So what's the path forward for shareholders? It's to endure the pain because a market revaluation could be an earnings release away. This is my take on the situation as I said Micron is setting itself up for next quarter's guidance in my month ago article. When Micron issues guidance for next quarter it will be another signal the cycle is not relenting and the market will be forced to take another one on the chin as Micron has just brought the engine to full song.

Now there may be some legitimate fear involved with Micron but this fear is much more recent than earnings. It has been a hot topic of discussion on Electric Phred's last article and readers have a rightful concern. This fear is the North Korean threat and how it affects the entire memory industry - especially as such a large percentage of production exists on the Korean peninsula.

Now the topic wasn't entirely the point of his article but I have come to love the discussion Micron followers bring to these articles - mine included. And they bring up a point relevant to the topic I'm presenting here. The difference between this fear of war and the fear of the cycle ending are the tangible and non-tangible aspects.

The fear of war can be relieved through cooler heads prevailing and the fear then subsides. The top-of-the-cycle fear is far less tangible and harder to prove unless we get the news. It can be proven by one bad quarter with poor guidance. The inverse is an impossible logical sequitur because it can't be proven false and assumes the moving goalpost fallacy - "well if it's not this quarter it's next quarter."

I say ignore the noise, ignore the fear and keep a close eye on the memory market and what technology companies who need memory are saying on their earnings calls. Apple, for example, has said memory is tight and likely will be through the end of the year. There is not much which can change the memory market in the near-term except fallout from a Korean peninsula war, which could effect supply to companies like Micron who are outside immediate danger. If the rumors of war clear, there will be less of a cloud over Micron and the memory market as a whole. Let the financials speak for themselves as the market cannot suppress improving fundamentals which will let shares move accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.