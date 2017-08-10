Planet Fitness: Relentless Growth

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has reported earnings and they have caught our attention because it lends evidence to our thesis of substantial five-year growth that lies ahead for the company. We have had a buy rating on the name since the $17 mark. As you know this is one of the fastest growing franchises in the United States, and all things considered, a relatively new publicly traded company. We have been a member for 9 years. We compared the growth to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) when we initiated coverage with a buy rating. However, the stock has been stuck in the low 20 range for some time now. Still, since our buy call, Planet Fitness, which runs fitness centers (i.e. gyms), is up nearly 40%. We have contended the model of subscription services and discount merchandise is working, but are we wrong?

Well, the company just put out its Q2 2017 results and this quarter was another huge success. The quarter covers the summer months which tend to see reduced traffic (as people spend time outdoors and were in the gym preparing for summer). While anecdotally our observations hold water, financially they are reflected in the seasonality of the earnings. To that end, what were some of the highlights? Well first, a total of 37 new Planet Fitness franchise stores were opened in the quarter bringing the total to 1,403. This helped the company see revenues increase 17.3% year-over-year to $107.3 million, while system wide same store sales jumped 9%. Revenues exceed our expectations for $101 million, but also exceeded consensus estimates by $5.4 million.

This suggests both higher membership rates and increased merchandise sales. What we think is strong to note is that despite revenues climbing 17%, net income was up a strong 28.9%. This once again demonstrates the margin power of this business. The GAAP net income came was $12.4 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.11 per share last year. Planet Fitness' moves are encouraging. Adjusted net income per share for Planet Fitness grew to $21.7 million or $0.22 per share, up from $0.17 per share last year. Earnings look to move even higher in 2017. Christopher Rondeau, chief executive officer, said this about the quarter:

"We had a great second quarter driven by our relentless commitment to reaching more and more casual and first time gym users with our welcoming, non-intimidating fitness offering. Total revenue increased 17% driven by strong growth in all three of our business segments while system-wide same store sales rose 9%, marking our 42nd consecutive quarter of positive same store sales growth. Through our franchisees' new store openings along with over $100 million spent annually on national and local advertising programs, we continue to build on our leadership position by capturing additional market share as well as bringing new consumers into the fitness industry. Importantly, we've been able to expand Planet Fitness in a highly profitable manner evidenced by the 30% increase in second quarter adjusted EBITDA thanks to our asset-light business model that includes our fast-growing, high-margin Franchise segment. I am confident that our compelling concept and powerful brand recognition combined with unmatched system-wide leadership and resources will allow us to capitalize on opportunities that drive long-term value for our shareholders."

That commentary is simply more evidence of the confidence in the incredible growth. With every member that walks in the door, not only are membership dues coming in, but the chance for merchandise and other retail sales becomes possible. Considering the company is going to add another 1000 stores in five years, that is growth of 72% from the currently levels. It stands to reason then, that revenues will grow by nearly this same amount. While membership dues drive revenue, and not all stores generate the same revenues, it is safe to assume revenues will grow by at minimum 50% with the growth of these stores. There is a huge potential clientele base and each one of them is a dollar sign. As many never belonged to a gym, the reason Planet Fitness is successful is that it caters to the everyday person and it is 'relentless' in its pursuit. It is more of a social gathering spot, with a fitness atmosphere. And, it works.

Now once again we have to caution that although we are bullish the stock is not absent of risk. If a recession hits, discretionary spending will be hit and luxuries like a gym membership could be first to go. There was also a recent secondary offering which hit the name, and the company has substantial debt. However the company was responsible and in May it amended its credit facility to reduce the interest rate margin for term loan borrowings by 50 basis points, with an additional 25 basis point reduction in rate in the future. The amendment also reduced the interest rate margin for revolving credit line borrowings by 25 basis points. Further, the company is buying back shares. Finally, the company boosted its 2017 outlook and that is music to the Street's ears. For 2017, the company now sees revenues rising to $409 to $415, up from $405 to $415 million. System-wide same store sales growth will be 8-9%, way up from 6-8%. Factoring in expenses, adjusted net income should come in around $75-$77 million, or $0.76-$0.78 per share., up from $73-$75 million, or $0.74-$0.75 per share previously guided. We remain bullish.

