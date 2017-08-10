YuMe's (YUME) CEO Paul Porrini on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE:YUME)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Frank Barbieri - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Marketing and IR

Paul Porrini - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Carvalho - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the YuMe Quarter Two 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Frank Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Frank Barbieri

Thank you. Good afternoon. And welcome to YuMe’s second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. I’m Frank Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Marketing and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Paul Porrini, Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Carvalho, Chief Financial Officer.

This call contains predictions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results and timing expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. We make these statements as of August 8, 2017, and YuMe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We refer you to our SEC filing for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the section entitled Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, current report on Form 10-Q and in our future filings and reports with the SEC.

Also, I’d like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when talking about the company’s performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the press release.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Paul Porrini, CEO of YuMe. Paul?

Paul Porrini

Thank you, Frank, and good afternoon. I’ll start by reviewing our second quarter results and business highlights. Tony will discuss our financials in greater detail and review our business outlook. And then, I’ll return to provide an update on our progress against our 2017 strategic and operational priorities before opening the call for questions.

We are pleased to report that in the second quarter YuMe turned to revenue growth, significantly reduced operating expenses, generated positive net income and exceeded our prior adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q2 revenue was $42.8 million, up 5% year-over-year. Q2 net income was $4.4 million, the highest since Q4 2013 and up from a net loss of $2.5 million last year. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million, an increase of more than 235% year-over-year. In short, this was the strongest second quarter in the company’s history.

We achieved these record milestones while continuing to grow our programmatic business. We delivered $11 million of programmatic revenue in the second quarter, up from $2.1 million for the same period last year and $9.4 million sequentially. We are encouraged by this rapid growth and adoption, and believe we are well-positioned to capture additional ad spend through our programmatic offering.

Along with programmatic, our cross-screen delivery continues to be a key differentiator for us. In the second quarter, over 64% of our total revenue was generated through mobile, tablet and connected television impressions. This is our highest mix of alternate platform revenue to-date and demonstrates our ability to successfully service new platforms and reach audiences across streams and devices.

In the second quarter, connected TV sales increased 45% year-over-year. Connected TV is gaining momentum industry-wide as consumer behavior shifts and audiences continue to migrate away from linear television to over-the-top video offerings.

Extending our leadership in the connected and advanced television advertising space, we recently announced the partnership with Mediaocean, the industry’s dominant television buying platform.

The deal integrates unique premium digital supply into Mediaocean’s existing TV buying workflow. By combining traditional TV buying with digital, TV buyers can view YuMe’s local digital inventory side-by-side with local TV station broadcast avails.

With a few clicks, those TV buyers can buy integrated cross-channel campaigns, optimized for audience, reach and frequency at scale. This is a first for the market. We believe current industry trends combined with our advanced TV offering will drive further growth across our connected TV business. I will talk more about this shortly.

In addition, differentiating our product offerings and broadening our market reach into growth opportunities, we remain intensely focused on increasing operational efficiency and financial discipline in the business. To that end, we have reduced our quarterly operating expenses by 23% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.

Our improved expense run rate drove positive second quarter GAAP net income for the first time in the company’s history. We will continue to aggressively manage OpEx going forward without sacrificing responsible investments in our business, specifically investments that will help expand our programmatic and advanced television initiatives.

We think our recent performance continues to validate our model and our quarterly dividend payments coupled with our recent special dividend payment demonstrate our ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. We continue to anticipate positive net income for each quarter this year, with the largest contribution coming from the fourth quarter.

As is common with our industry, we considered Q2 and Q3 combined results as the primary measure of the health of our business over those quarters, since brands mix spring and summer seasonal spending decisions that spread across those two quarters fluently.

Our second quarter and year-to-date results show that we can tune our expense profile to achieve profitability while executing against our financial and strategic goals. We are building on this momentum and our third quarter outlook illustrates our continued confidence in the financial strength of the business. Tony will discuss in greater detail our expectations of continued OpEx, adjusted EBITDA and net income improvements for Q3.

And with that, I’ll hand the call over to Tony.

Tony Carvalho

Thank you, Paul. I’ll now review our second quarter results and our outlook. Please note the growth rates are discussed on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. Second quarter revenue was $42.8 million.

We benefited primarily from growth in our programmatic business and increased spend per advertiser in our U.S. business. We worked for 426 advertisers in the quarter, down 10%. Average spend per advertiser increased 18% to $99,000. The last 12 months, we worked with 805 advertisers, decrease of 20%.

Average spend per advertiser over this period was $196,000, up 16%. The decrease in total advertisers combined with increased spending per advertiser continues to be primarily due to focusing execution in our most profitable markets and accounts. The last 12 months, we worked with 222 advertisers that spent at least $100,000 during the period, down 21% from a year ago period.

Average spend for this advertiser category was approximately $644,000, up 16% year-over-year. Again here, we’re focusing on our most profitable accounts to drive both top and bottomline returns in tandem.

Our lifetime customer spend metrics reflect our continued traction with large advertisers, 193 lifetime clients have now spent more than $1 million with us, up from $156 million in the year ago period and from $184 million last quarter. We believe they keep coming back and spending more because of our world-class customer service, product innovation and consistently high campaign performance.

We had gross margin about 50% for the third consecutive quarter. Second quarter gross margins were 50.9%, up 30 basis points year-over-year. We expect gross margin to trend down sequentially in the second half of the year, returning closer to historical ranges in the view of some anticipated inventory cost increases.

Second quarter operating expenses were $17.5 million, a 23% decline year-over-year and a 3% decline sequentially. Sales and marketing expenses decline for a seventh consecutive quarter, second quarter spending in this line item decreased 18%, due primarily to a more efficient corporate marketing focus. As I’ve discussed when reviewing our outlook, we believe our OpEx improvements are sustainable. It will continue through 2017 and beyond.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million, above the high end of our previously issued guidance range of $3.5 million to $6 million. Planned budgets moved more fluidly between the second quarters and third quarters as compared to quarter one and quarter four.

Our outperformance in quarter two adjusted EBITDA is a result of this dynamic as some of our profitable accounts been heavily in quarter two. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18%, continuing our strong trend in adjusted EBITDA margin improvement.

We generated net income per diluted share of $0.12 in the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.07 in a year ago period. We ended the quarter $73.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, of $2.11 per diluted share and no debt. We increased our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities position by $5.4 million over the quarter.

On July 7th, we returned $34.5 million to shareholders through a special dividend payment and another $1.1 million through our regular quarterly dividend. In addition, we will be paying another $0.03 per share dividend in third quarter, but we will return to our shareholders another approximately $1.1 million.

I’ll now review our outlook. Consistent with our current guidance policy, we were only providing adjusted EBITDA guidance for the third quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.5 million to $5 million.

As I mentioned a moment ago, our quarter two adjusted EBITDA outperformance is a result of some of our profitable accounts increasing investment in quarter two. While we expect this dynamic will result in a modest sequential adjusted EBITDA decline in quarter three, we believe that measuring the combination of quarter two and quarter three adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis is the best analogue for comparison.

This outlook assumes gross margin in the range of 47% to 49% and roughly flat GAAP operating expense sequentially. We are reiterating our expectation to be net income positive in every quarter in 2017. Our outlook assumes typical seasonal trends in our direct business and continued traction in our programmatic business.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back to Paul.

Paul Porrini

Thank you, Tony. Before we open the call to questions, I’d like to take this opportunity to discuss our connected and advanced television initiatives. We had been a leader in this industry since 2013 when we were the first to announce strategic deals with television manufacturers to bring new forms of advertising to consumer living rooms.

We’ve shown that these ads performed well and capture consumer attention. Based on a recent consumer behavioral study, we commissioned with Nielsen, not only do consumers pay more attention to CTV ads and view them longer, but CTV ads also deliver higher brand metrics, driving more and more marketers to include connected TV as part of their multi-spring strategies.

We carved out a leadership position that we are continuing to extend an even more television buyers. Our integration into the software-based buying platforms for Mediaocean and our previously announced partnership with STRATA, gives television buyers easy ways to buy premium digital video audiences add scale for the first time.

TV buying teams at all agency holding companies in North America in addition to a leading independent TV buying agencies nationwide now have easy access to buy YuMe inventory. This sector represents significant differentiation for YuMe going forward. We will continue to invest here and I look forward to sharing our continued success as it materializes.

Our results show that we continue our expense profile to achieve profitability, while driving industry leading innovation such as our connected TV initiatives and growing our important programmatic channels.

We believe the operational leverage we’re seeing in the business will drive long-term revenue growth by continually allowing us to prudently invest and differentiating initiatives such as programmatic and advanced television.

We’ll update you on our strategic alternatives initiative. We continue to work with Deutsche Bank as our financial adviser to assist our Board in evaluating value enhancing initiatives in addition to our recent dividends. This process is active and ongoing, and we will update you on further developments as appropriate.

In Q2, we demonstrated significant progress on our ongoing 2017 initiatives, programmatic growth, operating efficiencies and profitability, and we are encouraged by the trends for the second half of the year. Our outlook reflects our conviction that we will continue building on our momentum with further improvements throughout 2017.

Before I close, I’d like to as always thank our YuMe team members who worked hard to achieve a record quarter in Q2. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to execute against our 2017 plan.

Operator, we can now take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of [ph] Steven Branstetter (15:21) from ABL Investments. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Congratulations on the quarter. With regards the strategic alternatives with Deutsche Bank, is that just potentially YuMe being acquired or are you looking at other companies also?

Paul Porrini

Yeah. Hi. This is Paul. So it’s a broad-based strategic alternatives exercise. We’re looking at any ways that we can add value and return value to shareholders. So, there are really no real limitations on it, whether it’s buy side, sell side, M&A or whether it’s other things like optimizing around capital allocation, for example, with respect to the dividends and the stock buybacks.

So, you’ll recall, we loaded the shareholder value with about $45 million in the last 18 months. We had the dividends and the stock buyback. So it’s, I think, I’ll characterize as a broad-based exploration of value enhancing activity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Also, the Mediaocean, the advance connected TV offerings. Is there any kind of visibility on how we increase revenues from that relationship or basically how you feel about how that relationship revenue wise going forward?

Paul Porrini

Well, yeah, it provides an opportunity for us as another channel of -- for TV buyers, which commands huge budgets to buy digital premium inventory from YuMe alongside the TV avails both locally and nationally. So we’re already spoke about the possibilities of increasing our revenue on that front than in any other front, but that windows provide us with a real strategic opportunity to do so and to fish into the TV spend pond.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And my last question, when it -- do you have any kind of visibility to how things are lining up for the fourth quarter?

Paul Porrini

Not at this time and if you know, historically, we have only given limited guidance with respect to one quarter out, that’s where we have a high degree of confidence and I think we’re going to stick with that approach for the foreseeable future.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, gentlemen.

Paul Porrini

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Frank Barbieri, I’ll turn the call back over to you.

Frank Barbieri

Thank you, Christine. I know it’s a busy earnings day and we’re available for any follow-ups as appropriate, please reach out to Frank at yume.com. We’ll be happy to schedule investors follows-ups. Thank you very much and have a good day. We’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.