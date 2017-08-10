Nvidia: Luck Is Not A Moat

NVIDIA makes good chips, and might be a good company, but it’s not that good. It doesn’t deserve the absurd valuations investors have priced it at, despite the incredible feats and promises of AI. While NVIDIA’s other segments have grown admirably recently, its primary price appreciation comes from its AI-related services. I argue these will asymptote to 0 over the long run, bringing down NVIDIA's top and bottom line, as well as the hype supporting its current valuation. NVIDIA itself is not an AI powerhouse, and its growth has come from the happy coincidence that GPUs are more suited to machine learning than CPUs. Many of my further claims will also apply to NVIDIA’s largest competitor, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There’s no such thing as a successful high-tech OEM company that only does high-tech OEM. Just look at the long list of companies that Apple (AAPL) has courted to produce its iPhones and then abandoned and left for dead. The companies that appear like candidates right now to become successful high-tech OEMs, Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM), as The Verge puts it aptly, lead shrinking kingdoms. Samsung might seem like one, but its diversified product line makes it more than a chipmaker. These past few years, NVIDIA (NVDA) has appeared to buck that trend, with explosive growth of over 700% in two years. I can’t help but think of Intel in the 1990s when innovative technology was a computer the size of my moving boxes, or Qualcomm in the early 2010s when everyone thought portable computers in our pockets was going to change our lives (it didn’t). Notably, these companies have not had similar success since their heydays.

Ultimately, NVIDIA’s newest and largest customers driving its growth don’t want GPUs—they want chips that can efficiently and effectively handle their AI needs. NVIDIA’s largest growth source is its datacenter chips business, with 186% YoY growth in 2017Q1, and it currently makes up over 20% of total revenue. While producing a great GPU is quite difficult (simply look at AMD’s failures to make competitive GPUs), it’s incredibly shortsighted to believe that this constitutes a solid moat for NVIDIA. The best example comes from Google’s new TPUs, or Tensor Processing Unit, a chip designed specifically for machine learning. According to Google, the TPU outperforms similar GPUs on almost all metrics: on performance-per-watt by almost 30x, 15-30x more predictions per second, and so on. From less biased sources, its TPUs still outperform—not as much, but they outperform nonetheless.

While Google intends its TPUs for internal use, this is terrifying news for NVIDIA. Google is primarily a software company, and its first attempt at a GPU-alternative has resulted in a product comparable to one made by an industry leader with decades of experience. Progress and improvement is inevitable, and the performance gap between TPUs and GPUs will probably only increase. In addition, Google, an AI and machine learning titan, uses TensorFlow and Python, the most popular machine learning platform and language. Just how Apple’s chips may not be more powerful than Qualcomm’s latest and greatest, the fact that Apple can load and optimize its proprietary iOS system onto the chips results in iPhones zippier than similar Android flagships. The freedom to customize and piece together both hardware and software results in a more powerful end product, and Google is positioning themselves to do just that. TPUs will provide the hardware support for Google’s market-leading TensorFlow, rendering other languages, platforms, and GPUs inferior and eventually obsolete. And once this superior speed and performance becomes fully understood, Amazon, Facebook, and other cloud services and machine learning firms will think twice about using NVIDIA’s datacenters.

It’s been a happy twist of fate for NVIDIA that its GPUs and subsequent datacenters have proven so useful for machine learning. But luck does not equate to a lasting competitive edge, and recent success, in this instance, is a harbinger of inevitable failure. NVIDIA does not know enough about machine learning and artificial intelligence to make the chips that Google wants and needs--all of its AI-related accomplishments come on the back of other firms, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Audi, and more. Even if it did, the doubtlessly generalist chip it would produce simply wouldn’t do the job as well as a TensorFlow-focused Google chip or other proprietary hardware.

NVIDIA has had a great run, and will probably continue its strong performance in gaming, VR, driverless cars, and cryptocurrency-related matters. However, its recent stock outperformance has been pinned on the hopes of AI-fueled growth, and without that hype, it’s impossible to justify its valuations: a P/E ratio of almost 60, a P/B ratio of over 16, and a PEG of 4.51. I see Intel’s valuation as much more representative for a conservative case for NVIDIA: a P/E of around 15, a P/B of around 2.5 to 3, and a PEG of around 1.4.

For the upcoming earnings report, NVIDIA may beat, and the hype may continue. But understand that this company, with its current business model, won't realize sustainable success. I see another two or three years before Google and NVIDIA's other competitors finalize and implement their own chips and datacenters. NVIDIA will only face more competition and have fewer customers. When the market eventually sees and understands this cap on growth, down NVIDIA must go. Ultimately, NVIDIA’s AI-related GPU sales (primarily datacenters) will asymptote to 0 over the long term, taking its market cap down by perhaps 60%, based on Intel's valuation figures and NVIDIA's growth prospects elsewhere.

For those with positions in NVIDIA, I recommend slowly reducing it over the next 12 months. Google's TPU was released earlier this year (around March), and its second generation will be available for limited academic use later this year. Expect an updated release early next year around March, along with news of TPU production expansion and limited datacenter rentals--I believe this will catalyze the beginning of NVIDIA's strong downwards trend. Machines smarter than us may be the future, but it won’t be NVIDIA’s (or AMD’s)—sell the dream before it’s crushed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate short-term options positions before NVIDIA earnings this week.