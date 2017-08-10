Flanigan's Enterprises: Built To Last

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill (Source: Corporate Website)

Flanigan's is a successful yet highly unknown restaurant chain

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEMKT:BDL) was started over 50 years ago as a small package liquor seller in South Florida and has expanded to own 25 restaurant and liquor units, as well as five franchised units under the brands "Big Daddy's Liquors" and "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill." The consistently highly rated restaurant chain is an affordable and casual dining experience that has successfully withstood many recessions. The management of Flanigan's works to keep low debt levels and actively pays down debt or reinvests cash back into operations. This practice has caused an impressive five-year revenue CAGR of 7%. In a market saturated by corporations that excessively borrow to buy back shares or pay out dividends, this prudent operation-driven model is very attractive.

"Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked." -- Warren Buffett

This well-known quote by Buffett exemplifies Flanigan's situation perfectly. Flanigan's is one of the few "fully clothed" restaurants, with a leverage ratio of only 1.4X compared to a general industry average around 3-4X. The company is also highly liquid compared to the industry, with a quick ratio of 1.09 compared to the industry tendency of 0.7 as well as an above-average interest coverage ratio.

Flanigan's currently holds 10.6M in cash and 16M in total current assets while only 11.6M in current liabilities. That 5M in working capital is ready to be deployed into a new unit or held for future opportunities. Flanigan's 60M in total assets are also high quality with only a few million in intangibles. With only 11.7M in long-term debt, this company has a very attractive balance sheet.

Aside from a healthy balance sheet, the business maintains stable-to-strong cash flow, especially when compared to its low valuation. The price-to-five-year average cash flow stands at only 5.74X compared to an industry average of 11X. Due to recently decreasing restaurant revenue both nationally, the five-year average metric is a better example of long-term cash-flow profitability. Equally remarkably, the five-year average EV/EBITDA is only 6.71X compared to an industry average of 12X. This high cash flow might not be maintained in a sales downturn, but should be expected to quickly rebound and maintain status as a high cash generator.

This high relative cash flow is coupled with stellar margins in both sales and operations. The business maintains a stellar gross profit margin of 60% compared to an industry average of only 20%. The business also retains EBITDA margins generally 1-3% above the industry average. That might not seem stellar, but for a highly competitive industry with EBITDA margins at generally 4-6% it can make all the difference. For a middle-class-consumer serving chain, these are quite high and show the business can likely maintain profitability if U.S restaurant sales continue to slow.

Note: All of the Flanigan's-specific financial data presented here is gathered from SEC filings through Flanigan's corporate website.

Oversold and forgotten

These attractive figures are likely caused by Wall Street's forgetfulness when it comes to micro-cap and nano-cap firms. Flanigan's Enterprises has a market cap of only 47 million and is out of reach for most mutual funds and ETFs due to liquidity constraints. In fact, over 40% of shares are currently owned by insiders and only 12% are held by institutions. For the long-term individual investor, this company checks all the boxes.

Flanigan's Enterprises is also trading in an attractive technical set up and is, in the near term, currently in oversold territory. The price is trading toward the low end of its present bullish channel while exhibiting very low relative volume, creating a possible upward breakout setup. While BDL might very well break its lower resistance, we find the current price point more than attractive.

Source: Technician by ChartIQ

Possible downside catalysts

Flanigan's Enterprises is not without risks. Corporate employee reviews indicate that upper management might be lagging technologically. Many of the managers and corporate employees have stayed in their current positions for decades and have avoided adopting advances that could bring greater efficiency. We view this as a potential positive catalyst because a business as sound as Flanigan's can only gain from technological innovation. Nevertheless, if management continues to technologically lag, then the business could run into long-term trouble.

Flanigan's also operates solely in South Florida and has a large dependency on seasonal weather and hurricanes. Bad weather not only can greatly damage sales, but it can also create material damage that might not be covered by insurance. If predictions of a bad hurricane season turn out to be accurate, Flanigan's could be fiscally damaged.

A business built to last

The core of our thesis is that Flanigan's is simply a quality business trading at a cheap price. Flanigan's has operated in a relatively similar manner since it opened its doors over 50 years ago; we view this as a sign of enduring business model strength. The company does not attempt to push a grandiose visionary idea of its corporate culture and business plans as many public companies currently do in order to prop up stock prices. Instead, they focus on paying down debt, reinvesting profits, and (most importantly) selling quality food and liquor with excellent customer service. This simple and enduring strategy is not one that traditionally attracts many retail and institutional investors, and as such is the kind of business worth investing in.

How we would structure the trade

There are many ways to structure a potential trade in BDL, but we have found a few that are the most interesting. For a long-term buy-and-hold investor who can weather a continued decline in the restaurant industry, buying the common shares as-is is best. However, we do find significant structural issues within the greater restaurant industry and believe we are due for a recession. Because of this, we think that a prudent investor should either wait a few months and buy when the industry shows greater upside potential, or open a position with an out-of-the-money put option on a correlated ETF, such as Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY), to hedge downside risks.

Overall, we imagine this investment will fully play out in the two- to 10-year time frame as Flanigan's continues its prudent expansion and its value is fully realized. We also see a near-term (two weeks to two months) positive trade due to technical signals. However, this might reverse in the medium term due to continued slowdowns in consumer restaurant spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BDL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.