15 Reasons To Buy Bitcoin Near Its $3,525 High

Since October 18, 2016, Bitcoin (Pending:COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) has had a place within The Black Swan Portfolio. It did incredibly well since that time, up 441%, but I remain optimistic Bitcoin will establish itself further and its price will rise in the very long term.

Source: CoinDesk

I'm also optimistic for the very short term, thanks to upcoming catalysts and some uncertainty having been lifted with the implementation of SegWit. Here are 15 reasons why:

1. There will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin

No news to Bitcoin insiders, there's a hard cap on the number of Bitcoins that will ever enter circulation. There won’t be more than 21 million. That is important as I’ve written in The One Thing Howard Marks Got Brutally Wrong:



Contrary to the fiat currency system, without a central authority to create more Bitcoin, its supply can't be increased. The result is that if demand increases, the price of Bitcoin will rise.

2. The Blockchain is a major innovation

Blockchain is the transaction recording mechanism that ensures it is clear someone has Bitcoin. The blockchain can be used to keep records or verify other transactions besides Bitcoin without the need for a central authority like a notary or any other fiduciary or authority.

For the blockchain mechanism to function safely and properly, a high value associated coin is very useful if not necessary. A blockchain and its associated coin strengthen each other. I've expanded on this point in the aforementioned article:

A solid blockchain requires an associated independently valuable asset to incentivize decentralized administration that can be trusted. A solid blockchain requires a valuable associated coin. In order to function as a currency, a crypto asset will need to be able to absorb much more value in terms of USD compared to the entire cryptocurrency market cap.

3. Asset managers invest in Bitcoin

Fortress Group (NYSE:FIG) now part of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), FRMO Corp. (OTCPK:FRMO) and Ark Invest are among the pioneers of traditional asset managers. When asset managers start allocating significant chunks of assets under management towards crypto assets, their price will likely get bid up.



4. Family funds have started to invest in Bitcoin

Angelo Robles, founder and CEO of the Family Office Association, told Forbes:



We’re seeing a growing number of single-family offices – especially those with greater assets - invest in less traditional assets such as bitcoin.

Family Offices are both less constrained and more secretive which makes it harder to put a finger on their involvement in the crypto world, but before Angelo Robles, Murray Stahl of Horizon Kinetics also alluded to their very real interest in the space.

5. Crypto focused hedge funds

Bitcoin Telegraph thinks there are about 70 funds focused on cryptocurrencies launching. That means money is getting raised and that money needs to be invested. With the total market cap of cryptos at around $123 billion, this influx may have the effect of bidding up prices. Not to mention the importance of interest by hedge funds that aren't dedicated to cryptos.



6. Your government can’t seize it

When you convert your possessions into Bitcoin, it is very hard to take it away from you by any government. Depending on how you store Bitcoin, this is more or less challenging. The ultimate safe option is to memorize your private key without any physical evidence. You would have to be tortured and forced to give it up for a government to get access to your Bitcoin. This doesn’t seem a scalable solution and therefore one unlikely to be taken.



7. Payment system

I’m in the camp that views Bitcoin mostly as a store of value and not so much as a currency for everyday payments. Protocols like Ripple seem superior in this regard. Nonetheless I could be wrong, and if we disregard superior crypto protocols, Bitcoin is superior to existing payment systems.



You can send Bitcoins to someone in Tokyo or Okinawa and it will arrive within 65 minutes on average but considerably faster if you pay up for it. The average cost comes out to $2.25, which is very hard to beat for the Western Unions (NYSE:WU) and PayPals (NASDAQ:PYPL) of this world. In fact I’d say they have to deal with a fundamental disadvantage they cannot overcome. Western Union started to cooperate with Coinbase but if anything it will slow its demise.



8. Venture backing

According to PitchBook, ICOs have raised almost $1.3 billion in 2017 while about $358 million in traditional VC money went to blockchain startups.



Most of this money is flowing to startups furthering the use of blockchain and making cryptocurrencies more accessible. Payment systems benefit from a network effect, and while not every dollar is well spent, the sheer amount of capital backing innovation is advancing the space.

9. Big business embracing Bitcoin

It's not just venture capital that's building out the Bitcoin and blockchain ecosystem. IBM (NYSE:IBM) is on board. Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) build the premier blockchain stock exchange and issued a preferred share through it. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) started accepting Bitcoin. Bloomberg, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Dell, Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Square (NYSE:SQ), Stripe, and Braintree are all accepting Bitcoin and learning more about the asset as they go.

10. Not nearly as popular as gold YET

I’ve talked about Bitcoin and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the past as they share some important characteristics deemed important by holders. Like the inability of governments to print more of it. Bitcoin is a pretty hot topic in some circles but to put it in perspective. Gold is still much more established and Google searches still exceed those for Bitcoin by a large margin.

Source: Google Trends

This means Bitcoin still has a lot of ground to cover to get even with gold even and that could indicate there’s still a lot of runway.

11. Killing cash

Increasingly societies and their governments want to move towards a cashless society. Fiat currencies could run on blockchain as well which would further decrease the perceived differences between Bitcoin and fiat money. This trend could end up helping the acceptance of the non-fiat cryptocurrencies.

12. Governments are heavily indebted

You may have noticed governments around the world are heavily indebted.

The emergence of cryptocurrency isn’t all that inconvenient. When cryptos start to function as effective currencies and shouldering some of the load put on fiat, this decreases demand for fiat. Consequently, it becomes easier for fiat debtors to acquire the necessary funds to satisfy their obligations. Another reason not to own too many government bonds.

13. Fidelity

In a seemingly minor move, the asset management giant has enabled Bitcoin payments in its cafeteria but more importantly enabled Bitcoin tracking in users' investment portfolios. This helps to establish Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class in the eyes of the broader public. It is also the first step towards integrating direct Bitcoin investment into a brokerage platform.

14. Bitcoin runway

With Bitcoin again at record highs, it won't be the last time, and no obvious way to determine its value, many just dismiss it as another bubble or toss it on to the too-hard-pile. One helpful way to think about it is as follows; can Bitcoin total value equal the market cap of Visa (NYSE:V)? Perhaps displace Visa? Could it become worth as much as all gold that has been mined? Can it replace the dollar as a reserve currency? If your answer is yes to any of these questions, it can at least double in price.

Source: Author's own

Another way is to consider Bitcoin's market cap which is about $54 billion at current prices. Then look at the market cap of different fiat currencies across the world. The graph uses a logarithmic scale or China and the U.S. would go way off the screen.

Source: Seeking Alpha

15. Blockchain Global Summit

Cryptocurrency and blockchain leaders will get together in September in Beijing, China, for the Shape the Future: Blockchain Global Summit. At this conference, the Bitcoin documentary “Bitcoin: Shape the Future,” will be premiered. This can only serve as a positive catalyst. There is a very low probability the Chinese will take this as a cue to sell out. The reverse is much more likely and historically Chinese demand has been an important price driver.

I'm thinking of increasing my exposure slightly, notwithstanding these highs which I view as the early innings. I do prefer some of the altcoins because I already have a sizeable Bitcoin allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK, FRMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies.