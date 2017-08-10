Disney Leaves Netflix: A Big Mistake

The music industry tried to cling to an obsolete business model far too long and suffered gravely for it.

Shares of both Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) fell in after-hours trading on Tuesday and those losses extended into Wednesday's trading. That followed Disney's decision to pull its movies from Netflix going forward, and greatly expanding its own digital distribution ambitions.

And let's get it out of the way right at the beginning of this article. I think this is a bad decision, and the market is correct to be sending shares of both firms downward. Here's why - let's examine the parallel of what happened with music in the digital era.

The Death (And Rebirth) Of The Music Industry

The music industry was humming along just fine until the turn of the century. The evolution from records to compact discs resulted in a windfall for music executives, as many collectors ended up buying their favorite albums multiple times for ease of use across evolving formats. Additionally, a huge way of marketable pop music, including record sales tallies from late 90s pop acts put the industry in an especially complacent place.

Napster, of course, changed all that. When young users, particularly with high-speed university-furnished internet connections, learned that they could download their favorite songs for free, many did so. That alone wouldn't have caused a grave crisis for the music industry, however its reaction to the Napster threat was woeful.

It relied primarily on lawsuits, against Napster and other copycat download sites, and also against the consumers themselves. At the same time, the industry actively stifled digital efforts. They made it hard for the tech companies to build out digital distribution services. Additionally, online services found it difficult to create libraries that could compete with piracy, since the labels were so slow to license their music out at agreeable terms. On top of that, innovative web music players such as Pandora (P) were hit by such high costs per reproduced song that they were never able to go mainstream in a way that would produce meaningful industry revenues.

After years of no effective digital strategy, iTunes and the iPod ecosystem finally created some meaningful digital music revenues for the industry. However, the labels still tried to keep traditional CD distribution alive, and in doing so hindered their ability to move into the 21st century. In the end, piracy still proved attractive against Apple's pay per song model (particularly back when iTunes was still crippled with DRM).

Nowadays, though, the music industry is back on the upswing. Revenues have risen two years in a row after a crippling more-than-decade-long losing streak. And 2017 is shaping up to be a massive recovery year, with music revenues up double-digits, and streaming revenues growing at a shocking 60% rate. It's not hyperbole to say that Spotify (MUSIC) saved the music industry.

Yet Video Wants To Kill Their Spotify

Unfortunately, it appears the television and movie industry hasn't learned the lessons from the internet's impact on music. Due to the substantially larger file size of movies and other film content, video never faced the same existential crisis, and thus its executives are still out-of-touch with the core risk the internet poses to their business. Make no mistake, had fast internet connections existed in 2001, the film industry also would have faced a crippling downturn.

However, the limits of downloading speed gave the industry more time to adapt, and Netflix stepped into the gap, first offering its clever DVD-by-mail service and then quickly moving to online distribution. Netflix originally was everything that Spotify is today, offering the world of recorded film to consumers in an attractive GUI with ease-of-use so high that most grandparents could understand it.

Netflix became ubiquitous within American culture within a few short years, leading to pop culture references such as "Netflix and chill" being universally understood among millenials. After years of music industry floundering, Spotify has finally emerged as its Netflix, with a great GUI, a nearly infinite library, and wide cultural adoption.

The music industry, after years of trying other options and seeing failure, has (largely) accepted that Spotify is a reasonably good solution. Global music revenues were $15.7 billion last year – thus if just 200 million consumers can be convinced to pay $120/year for Spotify premium, the industry gets $24 billion to split between Spotify and the labels/artists. That's a sustainable, if not 1999-era windfall, future for the industry.

Video, on the other hand, is going in the opposite direction. After offering up a great product in Neflix, the industry is now chipping away at it, taking more and more movies off the service and creating more barriers to a seamless user experience. This degrades customer satisfaction and leads to increased churn, marketing costs, and overall lower margins and less money for everyone.

The television and film-makers, with Disney being the latest, are trying to get cute. They think there is this huge demand for their own products and thus customers will go running into their arms to sign up for the latest one-media library only-streaming service.

But this simply won't happen, just as record label's attempts to create their own services didn't work either. The value with digital distribution comes from the user experience and range of content, and once you have that, the user will be happy. See the lack of success among Spotify's competitors such as Tidal and Apple Music – consumers just want the music experience to be seamless, once Spotify achieved that, there was no need to look elsewhere except amongst niche power users.

On the other hand, when a service can't provide a wide range of content, consumers will get frustrated. As Josh Brown so memorably put it:

What made packaged cable so attractive was that everyone was satisfied. Yes, most people didn't watch most of the channels, but with the whole range of offered content, there was something for everyone. Each marginal channel created added value to the whole cable bundle. That process is now running in reverse with cord-cutting, destroying value along the way (as the tremendous downturn at ESPN so painfully shows).

We could see that in particular on Wednesday, as shares of virtually all the major media players fell across the industry. When Disney sank most (down almost 4%), and all the other major content providers fell almost as much as or more than Netflix (down just 1.4% on the day), it shows who has the stronger position.

Netflix has the potential to be the next-generation version of cable, a one-stop solution to get all of one's TV and video needs. But we're clearly not heading that way now, instead now consumers need some combination of Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, Amazon, HBO, etc., and now add Disney to the list. The price is getting to be as much or more than cable, to say nothing of the tremendous consumer inconvenience that comes with having half a dozen different accounts, log-ins, and billing cycles. Netflix was great since you just sat down and started watching something you wanted to see out of the endless library.

The initial take here on Seeking Alpha appears to be pro-Disney and anti-Netflix based on the articles published as of this writing on Wednesday. However, this is the wrong takeaway.

Content is a dime a dozen – there's more than enough good TV and films to last a lifetime nowadays. Aside from a few hit franchises, consumers are more drawn to a pleasant user experience than specific content attractions. Consider music for a moment, other than Taylor Swift, virtually all the big artists and labels got on board with streaming right out of the gate – there's enough music out there that only diehard fans would notice if some act tried to opt-out of the system.

It's unclear where exactly Netflix goes from here. They may double down on their efforts to produce more content. That, ironically enough, would hurt the media library companies even more – Netflix has proven to a certain extent that they can create their own mid-range content that is good enough to please a wide fraction of its audience. For a world with too much content already, the media companies pulling out of broad streaming platforms will lead to even more cheapening of digital media, reducing the value of their libraries further.

Regardless, Netflix' great UI and established user base will ensure at least a decent future going forward. And in all likelihood, there's a solid chance that many of the media companies making their own online channels will come back to Netflix with their tails between their legs sooner or later. There won't be dozens of independent streaming services in the future; it's simply not feasible given consumer preference for a streamlined experience.

The alternative, which should frighten everyone involved, is that a large portion of the market goes to piracy. Already, there are various free services that come close to Netflix' user experience, but with far broader libraries since they pull their content from torrents. These have only failed to take off so far because Netflix is such a good service at an attractive price. Make no mistake, if Disney and everyone else try to force consumers to sign up for some new paid thing every time they want to watch a movie, a large portion of people (especially millenials) will turn to piracy instead.

Spotify hit the sweet spot, offering a universal price point low enough to attract a broad audience. Consumers feel guilty about piracy, and they also worry about viruses from illegal downloads. Many will happily pay a reasonable amount for a better and more hassle-free experience. But the media companies threaten to kill the golden goose – if they batter Netflix too much, everyone loses. As the market showed Wednesday, Disney is making a substantial error here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.