Tesla Issues Junk Bonds With Its Stock At $367

By Parke Shall

Most people already know our standing feelings about Tesla (TSLA) and why we are skeptical of not only this company, but any company that relies on its narrative to keep its equity performance moving in the right direction, versus simply letting the fundamentals do the talking for the business.



There's so much widely covered Tesla analysis on Seeking Alpha that we have refrained from weighing in on the company on any type of regular basis, but the company's recent intention to issue $1.5 billion in debt piqued our interest enough for us to talk some theories around the office.



First, here's how the company announced that they would be issuing debt,

Tesla today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla. The interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of the Notes are to be determined. Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with the launch of Model 3, and for general corporate purposes.

According to Reuters, S&P was lukewarm to the idea and issued a junk rating, stating this rating could even move lower in the future,

Following the announcement, Standard & Poor's reaffirmed its negative outlook for the automaker and assigned a "B-" rating for the bond issue - deep into junk credit territory. S&P also maintained its "B-" long-term corporate credit rating on Tesla. "We could lower our ratings on Tesla if execution issues related to the Model 3 launch later this year or the ongoing expansion of its Models S and X production lead to significant cost overruns," S&P said in a statement on the bonds.

The bond rating is likely less than stellar due to the company's inability to generate consistent free cash on its own and its balance sheet which isn't exactly rock solid.



Nonetheless, it is being reported by Zerohedge Thursday morning that this bond already was 2x oversubscribed as of mid day Wednesday.



Obviously, rising interest expense is a paramount concern for any company, especially one that is not generating cash consistently. The taking on of more debt by Tesla will only serve to bolster and extend the company's amortization schedule with regard to its future debt obligations. Taking on debt means that at some point in the future, spending or consumption from the company will have to pare back enough to make good on not only the principal but additional coupon payments. Again, we find this to be a relatively baffling move on Tesla's part.

The most important thing here is that Tesla's interest expense will continue to rise and that the never ending need for capital to fund the company's business should continue to alarm investors.

Both production and earnings estimates have been taken down over the years and Tesla has consistently missed both internal and public production goals. For proof of that, all one has to do is look at sell side research notes from 2015 or 2014 and see what their projections were for this year compared to what the company is actually doing. Tesla conference call transcripts are also a fine place to find an optimistic outlook from the company that has sometimes proven to fall short of what the company has been capable of, at least this far.

We spent some time at the office trying to consider why the company would wind up choosing debt. While some people have postulated that it is because Elon Musk is afraid of losing control over the company from dilution, we believe that it could either be a question of optics or simply that the demand for Tesla equity has dried up.

First, we believe that market perception could play a role in how Tesla chose to raise this capital. The optics behind continued shared issuances are ugly, not only for analysts that continue to have to defend the company but also for prospective investors who may worry that shares been purchased today could be worth significantly less in six months or 12 months due to dilution. Tesla could simply be looking to "switch things up a bit" and throw analysts and the street a curveball in terms of optics.



Another less likely but notable scenario could be that equity issuance opportunities for Tesla have dried up. Given that the sell side is starting to turn on the company, this isn't a crazy idea.

If you are from the same school of thought that we are and believe that the market could actually be reaching some type of top here, demand for Tesla's equity at a reasonable price for the company may have simply dried up. It is a distinct possibility that those looking to participate in an equity offering with the company could have wanted too large of a discount or too many concessions in order to take on Tesla stock at this point in the company's operating history. With the equity arguably the furthest detached from the company's underlying financials as it has ever been, it is a real distinct possibility that appetite for Tesla shares has simply dried up.



Though the latter of those two scenarios is the unlikely one, we do believe it is a possibility and that it needs to at least be considered by prospective investors and analysts going forward here. One thing is for sure, the addition of debt to the balance sheet or any type of equity issuances are constant reminders that, at its core, Tesla is a business that is not operating in a fundamentally sound manner.

Any type of company that needs to secure this type of capital on a consistent basis is running strictly on the confidence of its investors that it will be able to convert this invested capital into real cash generation and earnings in the future. So far, Tesla has been unable to meet those expectations, at least from our perspective.



We have shorted Tesla stock in the past and may do so again in the future. We don't believe that the company is worth an investment of these levels and the constant confirmation of a need for capital, whether debt or equity, should continue to give prospective investors caution going forward.