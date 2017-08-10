Helmerich & Payne Loses Money And Analysts' Love; Can It Keep Its Dividend?

Investment Thesis

When a dividend aristocrat receives a “SELL” rating from an analyst based on a dividend cut risk, I must take a deeper look to see if this is a screaming “RUN” or a screaming “BUY”. I will not deny, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has gone through a very rough couple of years and is currently losing money. Cash flow generation is week, earnings are in the red and revenues are barely going back up upon its latest quarterly update. Is it the end of HP’s streak of 44 year with a consecutive dividend increases, or management will pull a rabbit from its hat and will recover from this situation? I believe that more than ever, HP is a buy.

Understanding the Business

Helmerich & Payne is engaged in contract drilling of oil & gas wells for businesses in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate. HP divides its business into three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The U.S. land drilling division is the most important part of its business with over 85% of its revenues. This is also the segment where HP shows a strong leadership position.

HP presentation

What is important to understand is that HP owns the most world-class high-tech rigs on the market. HP's focus on its AC FlexRigs is showing several advantages:

Precise control and increased capability

Computerized electronic driller enables even more control

FlexRigs are designed to suit both existing wells along with multi-well pad applications

In less technical terms, HP FlexRigs are more precise and more efficient than other drills. As the market is in a difficult situation and complexity of wells continues to rise, HP continues to own a strong competitive advantage.

Revenues

Source: YCharts

This isn’t a surprise to see that revenue was cut more than by half since its peak. The oil market is nowhere from recovering from the latest oil bust and the energy sector continues to suffer. However, what is very interesting is that HP continues to invest in technology and continues to move forward as there was no reason to back out:

The company has also paid $75 million for the acquisition of MOTIVE drilling technology. The purpose of this move was to keep HP well ahead of other drillers:

“We have a strong and longstanding technology and innovation focus that has been an important part of our organization for many years. Motive is an exciting example of that opportunistic approach.” * * Selected comments from H&P President and CEO John Lindsay - May 22, 2017 press release.

I can appreciate management’s confidence in its business and this tells me the dividend will not suffer either. What is good for business though is that the rig activity seems to go back up now.

2017 Presentation

Earnings

Source: YCharts

The company now loses money, bad news. However, we all expected that. The thing is that HP has invested massively in its rig fleet over the years to show the largest and most advance fleet of the industry. With such investments, a larger amount of rigs is required to generate an interesting return on capital. While the company is currently losing money, rising debt hasn’t been a problem.

Source: YCharts

Even better, HP shows the lowest total of its peers.

HP presentation

Dividend Growth Perspective

As previously mentioned, HP shows 44 consecutive years with a dividend increase making it part of both the Dividend Aristocrats and the Dividend Achievers lists. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Can HP maintain its streak alive?

Source: YCharts

As you can see, HP dividend yield has never been so high. This is mainly due to its stock price that went from over $115 to below $50 now. Citigroup cut the recommendation to SELL mainly because analysts see a risk of dividend cut. When I look at the company’s payout ratios, I can really blame it:

Source: YCharts

HP still generates positive cash flow, but it is far from being enough to support its payouts. Earnings are in the deep red but seem to recover slowly. Unfortunately, I don’t see an uptrend with the cash generated by the rigs.

Source: YCharts

Will the dividend continue to rise? My answer is yes. The company doesn’t show the fundamental to support my thesis, I know. However, when you look at how HP is positioning its business for the long run, the future looks promising.

Source: 2015 and 2017 investor presentation

Back in 2008, at the oil peak, HP’s market shares were only of 9%. Right after the oil bust of 2014 (in 2015), HP’s market shares rose to 16%. Now, HP is showing a 29% market share. As you can see, the smaller drillers are going belly-up one after the other. All HP needs is a little bump in the oil industry to bring back the train on track. In the meantime (I don’t like this option), HP can raise its dividend by raising more debts. Also, let’s put in perspective that management can wait until 2018 prior to raising the payouts. In 2016, the total dividend payouts were $2.78 and 2017 payouts will be $2.80 (4 times $0.70) without any increases. Therefore, management can wait until the last quarter of 2018 before making any move and still keep its streak alive. I hope it will wait and not raise debt to raise my paycheck!

Potential Downsides

Downsides…. Do I really have to tell you about them? While I hold shares of HP and I believe the company will go through this storm, this doesn’t take any risks out of the equation. While HP represents a very nice buying opportunity, it remains a highly risky play.

If oil price remains stable around $50, HP won’t be able to find a way to sustain its dividend growth rate in the future. The company can afford to wait before pushing the panic button, but it’s not impossible it happens in a year from now.

Valuation

Is it possible to give a fair value in such volatile market? I believe so. Let’s start with the 10-year PE history to see how the market perceives HP:

Source: YCharts

The above-mentioned graph shows you that most investors are willing to swallow the pill and wait until the end of the movie instead of leaving in the middle of the screen play. But besides confidence in the company, this doesn’t tell us if shares are fairly valued or not.

My second valuation method is the dividend discount model. I use a double-stage dividend growth rate to show a low growth of 4% in the next 10 years and a stronger 8% afterward. Why being so bullish? Because the world needs oil and it’s not the first time we go through a market low…. while market highs are also common!

To balance it out, I use a 12% discount rate. I’ve mentioned this play was risky and I expect a strong investment return on my money this time.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 12.00% Margin of Safety 11.00% 12.00% 13.00% 20% Premium $86.95 $66.10 $53.54 10% Premium $79.71 $60.59 $49.08 Intrinsic Value $72.46 $55.08 $44.62 10% Discount $65.22 $49.57 $40.16 20% Discount $57.97 $44.07 $35.70

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As you can see, the stock is showing a 17% upside potential. To be honest, if oil price goes back up, you could easily see HP rise over $80 within months. This is the joy of holding volatile stocks, right?

Final Thought

Two years ago, I looked at HP and concluded this leader of the drilling industry will prevail. At that time, I didn’t give much value to its high-tech rigs as I figured any competitors could invest massively and offer a similar fleet. However, today, this competitive advantage is more important than ever. Who will be bold enough to invest massively to offer a better fleet than HP in this depressed market? No one. Therefore, HP’s fleet will remain a big edge for the years to come and it will continue to grab market shares.

Disclaimer: I do hold HP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.