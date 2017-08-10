Omeros: The Story Continues To Get Better

The story around Omeros is doing nothing but getting better as we get in further to 2017.

Not only did Omeros easily exceed revenue forecasts but it continued to progress with development of OMS721, which has blockbuster potential.

Today we take a look at Omeros (OMER) after it reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday. This is one of my favorite small cap biotech concerns at the moment and the shares have recovered very nicely since a well publicized but in my opinion, errant short thesis was published on the name and it does not seem that the link to that story even works anymore.

Earnings Highlights:

OMIDRIA sales were much stronger than expected at $17.2 million for the quarter, more than 15% above the consensus. This represented a 71% increase over the same period a year ago and an impressive 40% jump from first quarter results. The company posted a loss for the quarter of 23 cents a share, but that was 15 cents a share above expectations.

Omeros also filed a supplemental NDA (sNDA) to the FDA to fulfill the Agency's post-marketing requirement for a pediatric clinical trial on OMIDRIA. By successfully completing the trial and filing the sNDA. The company then expects to be able to expand the drug's indication and label to include use of OMIDRIA in children.

The company ended the second quarter with just under $30 million in cash on hand. The company also has the ability to borrow an additional $25 million at its election, and potential access to an additional $20 million, from the company's existing lending facility.

OMS721:

While the sales growth in OMIDRIA was a nice surprise, the true potential value for shareholders is the blockbuster potential of its main compound in development "OMS721". This is the company's MASP-2 compound targeting five indications. The most lucrative of which is aHus. The only treatment for this rare disease is Soliris from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) which should see ~$3 billion in sales for this treatment in FY2017 as accounts for almost all of the company's revenues.

Omeros current market cap is just over $1 billion in ways of comparison. OMS721 showed very encouraging Phase 2 trial results for this indication and is moving towards Phase 3 development. The compound has Orphan Drug status for this indication.

OMS721 received Breakthrough Therapy status for a rare kidney condition called IgA nephropathy in June. That was followed by Orphan Drug status for the same indication earlier this month. A key Phase 3 trial for this indication should commence later this year.

Verdict:

It is hard to find much not to like within this latest quarter. OMIDRA sales came in much better than expected and the development of potential blockbuster OMS721 continues to march smartly along. My verdict is the same as the market's on Wednesday, one big 'thumbs up' which should be followed by positive analyst commentary in the week ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.