Speaking Of Credit Inflation

Unfortunately, the "wealth effect" created has not been translated into economic growth as personal spending has only grown by just a meager 2.4 percent since the recession ended.

Household net worth has also reached new levels while increases have primarily gone to the wealthiest 10 percent of the nation through rising stock prices and rebounding house prices.

Household debt has now exceeded levels reached in 2008, with much of the debt going to maintain living standards, pay for education, and new cars.

The underlying economic policy of the United States government over the past fifty-five years or so has been one of credit inflation.

And, credit inflation is alive and well today.

The credit inflation of today, however, is a different animal that it was, say, back in the 1960s. Back then, credit inflation was just getting its start with the US government leading the way with more and more deficit spending, and then there was the support of the deficit spending by the Federal Reserve. And, credit programs for the consumer, particularly the home-owner, expanded within the government and then the government created credit instruments that bundled together the credit instruments of the home-owner.

Then, as actual inflation took off in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, financial institutions really got into the act with more and more risk-taking, more and more financial leveraging, and more and more financial innovation. In the business community, financial engineering became the way to make money and companies like General Electric and General Motors, among others became, to a large extent, financial firms. And, then mergers and acquisitions and stock buybacks became the way to pump up stock prices.

The connection between the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and the creation of credit became more and more tenuous as non-bank banks and other financial organizations outside the oversight of federal officials became expanded beyond imagination. Furthermore, financial globalization and the international flow of funds provided more and more liquidity for financing US government deficits, corporate deficits, and the consumer.

And, interestingly enough, less and less of the credit expansion went into financing industrial activity, business capital investment and such, and more and more went into the financial circuit of the economy creating asset bubbles here and there. Asset bubbles in housing, in commodities, in emerging markets, in other financial assets and so forth and so on.

Economic growth, especially since the end of the Great Recession became modest, at best. But, the performance of financial services continued to prosper, especially among the larger financial institutions.

And so, as stated above credit inflation is alive and well today.

Evidence of the continued presence of credit inflation comes from new data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and discussed by Bloomberg News.

Household debt outstanding reached $12.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2017. This number exceeds the past high figure that was reached in 2008.

As Vince Golle states, this amount of debt is greater “than the size of China’s economy or almost four times that of Germany’s.”

The good news is that the net worth of households has also reached an all time high of $94.8 trillion.

The reason why this net worth figure is so high is that I has been bolstered by…”rebounding home values and soaring stock prices.”

This is, of course, exactly what Ben Bernanke, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System wanted to achieve in terms of spurring on economic growth the end the Great Recession and subsequent economic recovery.

The not-so-good news is that “the increase has primarily benefited the nation’s wealthiest.”

Mr. Golle quotes Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist at Clarity Financial LLC: “When you look at net worth, it’s heavily skewed by the top 10 percent. The average family of four is living paycheck to paycheck.”

I have been writing about this skewing for the past six or seven years. For example, my most read post was about how Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were “Underwriting the Wealthy” with their efforts to get the economy going again. Furthermore, there were many posts on how the wealthy were taking advantage of home foreclosures, bundling their mortgages in securities and issuing them to the market, and how they were sweeping up on foreclosed homes and making them into rental properties.

As for the other 90 percent, “borrowing has been the answer to maintaining their standard of living.” And, this includes paying for education or transportation and rental payments, because “home ownership rates are hovering close to the lowest level since the 1960s.”

As far as boosting the economy, “personal spending growth has averaged 2.4 percent since the recession ended in 2009, less than the 3.0 percent of the previous expansion and 4.3 percent from 1982-90.”

But, there are some clouds on the horizon: car sales are down and more and more car loans are delinquent. Furthermore, “credit-card default rates have picked up this year.”

Still, credit inflation continues on and this seems to be one of the underlying themes of the Trump administration. That is one reason why stock prices have remained so high because investors believe that the federal government will “pump up” the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure spending and the Federal Reserve will continue to err on the side of monetary ease.

Traders in the foreign exchange markets seem to have realized that this is the case and this is showing up in a weaker value for the US dollar. There is some feeling that the uncertainty connected with the North Korea/United States situation is adding to the weakness, but the dollar had already begun its current decline even before the recent unsettling events.

The underlying concern, however, is that credit inflations’ always come to some kind of an end - one way or another. The problem is that how a specific period of credit inflation ends and when it ends is unknown. The current expansion of credit might possibly go on for a long time.

The question about timing, I believe, is closely connected with how much longer the “other” 90 percent can carry their debt load without some pickup in personal incomes. Could it be that the rising delinquencies on car loans and the pickup in credit card defaults signal looming problems?

The current economic recovery has just begun its ninth year. One imagines that there could be some cracks in the foundation. It is something to keep an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.