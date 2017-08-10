Does This 25% YTD Performer Have Anything Left In The Bottle?

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ("Constellation", or the "company") is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits predominately in the U.S. and Canada. The corporate headquarters is in Victor, NY, a suburb of Rochester, just an hour drive from my hometown. The company is the distributor of fast-growing brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light and Modelo. Their craft beer products are sold under the Ballast Point brand. STZ has a wine portfolio of known name brands, including Robert Mondavi and Wild Horse, and are predominately priced in the $5-$25 per bottle sweet spot. Their main spirit brand is SVEDKA vodka. That is a solid lineup and these names make up their U.S. Focus Brands, which are fast-growth, high-margin, best-selling products (sorry for all the hyphens). Constellation spends large share of their marketing resources to promote and to continue to strengthen their market position.

Constellation plays on several different trends, including spending more time at home, creating a social and Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) experience and creating experiential moments. People are spending more time at home, playing video games, watching Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and making Blue Apron dinners. There is a wave of demand to have memorable experiences and to capture those experiences on social media. Constellation can capture these trends as alcohol is consumed in social gatherings and customers can create cocktails and experience new flavors while posting their creations on Instragram. This links into the increased demand for wine, spirits and craft beer. STZ is capitalize on these trends and they are always creating new brands, styles and markets to stay relevant and growing.

Constellation also has a moat within its fast-growing, high-margin Mexican Beer portfolio, in which they have exclusive right to import, market and sell these beer brands in all 50 states.

What I like more about the company - other than their products - is the growth of The company. It is hard to find a fast growth, large-cap company that can deliver the type of results of STZ. Revenue grew approximately 8% YOY and has a 5-year CAGR of 14%.

There is strong demand for wine, spirits and beer. Per Business Insights, wine sales in the U.S. were $55.8Bn, or 384MM cases in 2015 and the number of distribution sites increased from 2,000 in 2010 to 30,000 in 2015. Distilled Spirits Council of the United States ("DISCUS") stated that revenue growth increased 4.1% and 2.3% of volume in 2015. DISCUS noted there was

...strong growth in every whiskey category for the second straight year, with revenues rising 8 percent. Super premium whiskeys were particularly popular among American consumers with luxury Bourbon, Scotch, Canadian and Irish whiskeys all recording double-digit gains.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association estimated that 207MM barrels of beer were sold in the U.S. in 2015, however volume decline 0.2%. It is important to that craft beer continued to increase their market share.

These statistics bode well for STZ as they have a strong product line in the Canadian Whiskey and craft beer arena with Canadian Club and Ballast Point, which provided solid growth in net beer sales.

As mentioned in the 2016 10-K, STZ strategy is focused on organic and acquisition growth while focusing on the higher-growth and higher margin categories to capture the aforementioned trends. As we will explore below, the strategy is in full effect and is part of all their business decisions.

Total net sales increased 9% from $6.0Bn in FY16 to $7.2Bn in FY17. The Beer segment increased 14% from $3.2Bn to $3.6Bn, which was largely supported by increased volume in their Mexican Beer portfolio and growth attributed to Ballast Point. Wine and Spirit sales increased 6% during the same time period and was supported by strong organic growth.

Operating income improved 18% from $1.5Bn to $1.8Bn in FY17. The improvement can partially be attributed to lower cost of product sold and increased volumes. During the same period, SG&A increased 9%, thus demonstrating operating leverage, which is partly supported the purchase of the Obergon brewery and cancelling the supply with ABI during the 3rd quarter FY17.

The current administration has spoke about the idea of protectionism and to an extent, isolationism. Talk about a Border tax is real and there is risk of a Border Tax being implemented with Mexico on imported goods. This has seemed to lose steam recently as the Administration has focused on other tasks. However, as mentioned in the Q3'17 earnings call, management reiterated that they can achieve EPS growth of 10% over the next three years if the proposed reform becomes evident.

The first quarter 2018 results were positive. Net sales increased 3% between 1Q18 and 1Q17, both gross profit and operating profit expanded for both the wine/spirits and beer segments. Even though there was revenue growth in the beer segment, beer shipments decelerated to 7% growth from 9% in 4Q17 and 11% in FY17. Management full year 2018 outlook for net sales growth, operating income and free cash flow FY 2018 estimates remained unchanged at 4%-6%, 5%-7% and $725MM - $825MM, respectively, from their projections given at FYE17.

Over the last several years financial performance has been...well... breathtaking. The chart below highlights financial ratios.

The mix of organic and acquisition growth is evident. Year-over-year total organic growth on a constant currency basis was nine percent, which consisted of 13% in the beer segment and four percent in the wine and spirit segment. Management has guided for 9%-11% growth for FY18. Gross and operating profit margins have expanded significantly in the last several years. Management has been cutting underperforming products and has invested in consolidating operations, and the proof is in the building. Management has guided for lower operating profit margins due to the increase in depreciation expenses. Net income growth has been strong and is expected to continue. One large question looms: Can the margins continue to improve? I think all the low hanging fruit is picked. With the expansion of the Mexico beer operations, perhaps more margin can be gain. In addition, with the focus on strong, fast-growing brands, higher margins are anticipated. Once the capex spending settles, depreciation expenses will decline leading to a boast in margins. In essence, there is room margin expansion.

Constellation holds up fairly well to its competition. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has strong gross margins as well as Boston Beer Company (SAM). There is a precedent set for strong gross margins. Constellation sits right in the middle for operating margin and YoY revenue growth. Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) did have strong revenue growth, however, the five-year average is approximately ~7% (not too shabby). Constellation leads the way in expected 5-year revenue growth of ~13%, slightly ahead of SAM. The multiple for STZ -while considered high- appears to be worth the premium. Its growth rate, and expected margin expansion support the premium. The company is nimble enough and strategic to focus on and capture trends, whereas BUD and TAP may not be. Another advantage to this peer group is the diversity of the products. The competitors are mostly beer, and SAM does have an edge when it comes to craft beer.

For the model below I used a growth rate of 10% in FY17 and slowly declined the rate to 6% in FY22. As The company matures and the manufacturing plants are all on-line, there should be an increase in productivity and efficiency. As such, I had GPM slowly expand to 50% by 2022. On the same note, OPM expanded to 30% during the same time period.

Based on the DCF model the fair price of $221 per share, or roughly a 14% increase. It is noted that the model is not priced for perfection, but there are many positive momentum assumptions within it.

When looking on a multiple basis, the stock does seem fully valued. Using a 24x multiple on 2019 and 2020 income leads to price per share of $195 and $205, respectively.

A major factor is the reduction in expansionary CapEx. Once all the facilities are purring, The company can use the cash flow to further improve the balance sheet and improve investor returns outside of market appreciation. At this point, the brands and The company will be more mature and there will be more flexibility in usage of cash flow.

While the YTD market performance has been great, it does seem like STZ stock is priced for perfection. There are many tailwinds in the near-term and potential for long-term capital appreciation with improved margins, balance sheet and reduction in expansionary CapEx. I like this company, it plays on a trend and has had pretty solid execution. We looked at two ways to price the stock and somewhere between $200-$210 per share seem reasonable. Currently, there is room to get a decent return, but a market pullback would make a better entry point. In the long-term, I do not think there is a strong moat. Right now, the company has flexibility given its size and astute management in exploiting trends in its consumer base. If executed properly the stock should go over $200 share, but if it falters or growth slows, there will be a rapid decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.