Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) CEO Jonathan Ross Goodman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:KHTRF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan Ross Goodman - CEO

Samira Sakhia - President

Amal Khouri - VP of Business Development

Jeffrey Kadanoff - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Martin Landry - GMP Securities

Rahul Sarugaser - Paradigm Capital

David Martin - Bloom Burton & Co

Alan Ridgeway - Scotia Capital

Jonathan Ross Goodman

Good morning and welcome to Knight Therapeutics’ second quarter 2017 conference call. I am joined on today's call with Samira Sakhia, our President; Jeff Kadanoff, our CFO; and Amal Khouri, our VP of Business Development.

In the first half of 2017, we made concrete steps in building a specialty pharmaceutical company that simultaneously improves the health of Canadians while creating shareholder value.

To this end, we submitted ILUVIEN and Probuphine for Health Canada approval, furthered the prepared of the Health Canada submission for NETILDEX and began commercial activities behind the commercial relaunch of Movantik. In the quarters ahead, we remain focused on advancing our pipeline and capitalizing on good solid opportunities for growth.

I will now turn the call over to Samira who will walk through the Q2 results and highlights.

Samira Sakhia

Good morning, everyone. I’m pleased to report that for Q2 2017, we reported revenues of 2.5 million, an increase of 1.4 million or 119% as compared to Q1 2016. For the first half of 2017, we reported revenues of 4.2 million, an increase of 2 million or 92% as compared to the same period last year.

The increase is primarily due to an increase in Impavido sales, which include both sales of U.S. as well as the rest of world and the addition of Movantik. Knight began recording sales of Movantik in December 2016 and began commercial activities in March of this year. Sales of Movantik according to IMS were 213,000 and 381,000 for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Alongside our revenue growth was a 1.5 million increase in operating expenses for this quarter over the same period last year. The increase is due in part to an increase in commercial activities related to Movantik and an increase in our internal capabilities as we expand commercialization and launch preparation for our pipeline of innovative products.

Our share of income of associate, which relates to our strategic investment in Medison, was 96,000 for Q2 2017, a decrease of 709,000 versus Q2 2016. This decrease is in share of income from associated mainly attributable to increases in Medison’s marketing and selling expenses linked to new product launches as well as to an increase in amortization of fair value adjustments recorded by Knight.

Medison continues to expand its pipeline of specialty pharmaceuticals and has recently added seven new products from five different partners. Subsequent to the quarter, Medison declared a dividend equivalent to CAD$2.5 million.

For Q2 2017, we reported net income of 459,000, a decrease of 4 million versus Q2 2016, while for the first half of 2017 we reported net income of 6.5 million, an increase of 1.6 million versus the first half of 2016.

Now turning over to our pipeline of products. Q2 2017 was highlighted by our new drug submission for Probuphine for approval by Health Canada. Probuphine is indicated for the treatment of opioid drug dependence and is a subdermal implant designed to deliver buprenorphine continuously for six months following a single treatment, promoting patient compliance and adherence. Knight entered into an exclusive license agreement with Braeburn to commercialize Probuphine in Canada in February of 2016.

Turning to Knight’s strategic loan and fund investments. During the quarter, we issued additional loan tranches of US$1.4 million to 60 Degree Pharmaceuticals. As of June 30, 2017, we’ve issued a total of US$4.2 million to 60P as part of a secured loan agreement. As at quarter end, we had nominal value of $53 million receivable from eight strategic loan partners.

Subsequent to end of the quarter, we issued an additional loan of US$10 million to Synergy CHC which bears an interest at 10.5% per annum and matures on August 9, 2020. In 2015, Knight had issued two loans to Synergy totaling US$11.5 million to support the acquisition of FOCUSfactor and Flat Tummy Tea, two proven consumer health brands.

The 2015 loans have a balance of US$3.1 million outstanding as at July 31, and our schedule to be fully repaid by Jan 2018. Knight holds 17.6 million of Synergy’s common shares outstanding issued in conjunction with the 2015 loans and pursuant to a subsequent warrant-share swap.

Additionally, Knight holds the exclusive distribution rights to sell all of Synergy’s brands for Canada, Israel, Romania, Russia and sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, as part of our strategy to secure product rights to innovative pharmaceutical product, we have committed $125 million to Venture Capital Fund.

During the quarter, Knight dispersed 6.2 million and received distributions of 1.2 million from our partnered Venture Capital Fund. As at June 30, Knight continues to have an outstanding commitment of approximately 92 million, which we intend to keep liquid until cost.

In conclusion, in the first half of 2017, we made significant progress in becoming Canada’s leading specialty pharma company with the submission of ILUVIEN and Probuphine for Health Canada approval and the commercial launch of Movantik. We expect to submit NETILDEX for approval to Health Canada in the second half of this year.

As at Q2 2017, we had over 761 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on-hand and net asset value of 980 million. From this strong cash position, Knight will continue to pursue business and corporate development opportunities.

Thank you for your confidence in the Knight team. This concludes my formal remarks. I’d like now – we can open up the call to questions.

Martin Landry

Hi. Good morning. My first question was wondering if you could break down the revenues during the quarter between Impavido and Movantik.

Samira Sakhia

Hi, Martin. Good morning. What we’ve provided is what is IMS sales for the Q. The balance really relates to some of the Synergy products and Impavido.

Martin Landry

Okay, because it does look like there has been a pretty sizable uptick in either Impavido or Synergy sales, doesn’t it, during the quarter?

Samira Sakhia

Well, as you know, Impavido is a product that’s very lumpy. So it either – we do have orders that come in from one-off. And the other thing to note is Impavido continues to grow in the U.S. So it was launched in March of last year and this is now one full solid year that it’s been on the market.

Martin Landry

Okay. So could we – is this a sustainable run rate or more lumpy? Could we expect that run rate to be sustainable on a go-forward basis?

Samira Sakhia

What I would say is Impavido is a lumpy product. The sales in the U.S. are growing but we don’t – it’s for an orphan indication. So it’s not a product where we can count on the sales every quarter in the same levels.

Martin Landry

Okay. And my second question would be on Medison. Your share of income from the investment in Medison decreased significantly. You’re talking about marketing investment from their standpoint. Has there been any changes in the profitability trends there, or just a one-time marketing investment?

Samira Sakhia

It’s actually not so much a change in the trend. A couple of things. One is the significant amount of new launches that they’re having in this year. They’ve also had – prices in Israel are subject to reference pricing in Europe and because of exchange rates, they’ve had to decrease their prices by about 5% for the year and that has had a slight downtick. Despite some of that downtick, because of launches and organic growth, they continue to have growth.

Martin Landry

Okay. But would you expect – did you expect that much volatility in their earnings or is this something that we should see on a go-forward basis, or --?

Samira Sakhia

Medison is a solid company. They continue to grow and they are exceeding our expectations.

Martin Landry

Okay.

Jonathan Ross Goodman

And they’ve had 10 plus years of record revenues.

Martin Landry

Yes.

Jonathan Ross Goodman

Consecutive years of record revenues. It’s a solid company but the sales are lumpy.

Martin Landry

Okay. Yes, I know they have a long history and I recall that their profitability trends were quite solid. I was just surprised by the volatility this quarter. Okay. Thank you very much.

Samira Sakhia

Thank you.

Rahul Sarugaser

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on a very successful quarter. My first question’s really about ILUVIEN and Probuphine. Is there any visibility in terms of when you see these products coming to market?

Samira Sakhia

Hi, Rahul. So Health Canada has a one-year approval time, so we expect this product to be approved in the first half of next year. Given what it takes as far as reimbursement, we expect to be launching them at some point next year. It’s a little too early to tell given some of the things that are happening in reimbursement what the exact launch time will be. But normally we would be launching six months after approval.

Rahul Sarugaser

Okay, great. Thank you. And then my other question is you mentioned in response to Martin’s question that the majority of the increase in revenue that you’ve seen between the U.S. Impavido sales and the Synergy products and the Movantik was about 218,000 for the quarter. So as Synergy primarily sold direct – Synergy products sold through Synergy’s or through Knight’s directly?

Jonathan Ross Goodman

The Synergy products are sold, mainly distributed through Synergy and that’s how they’re recorded when we show their sales.

Rahul Sarugaser

Okay, great. Thank you very much. And you may or may not be able to give me this, but in terms of the split between the Impavido sales and the Synergy products, their ratio that you might be able to supply?

Jonathan Ross Goodman

There’s no ratio that can be applied.

Rahul Sarugaser

That’s great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

David Martin

Good morning. First question, that 2.5 million dividend for Medison, is that your share of the dividend or is that the total dividend?

Jonathan Ross Goodman

That is Knight’s share of the dividend.

David Martin

Okay. You mentioned that they’ve launched seven new products recently. Have any of their major products faced generic launches recently?

Samira Sakhia

Hi, Dave. Actually it’s not – the decline that they are facing is not related to generics. Their decline is coming from a price decrease that they’ve had to have as well as they had a small contract for products in Romania which was not renewed.

David Martin

Okay. And I would imagine their profitability is decreasing on relatively stable revenues because of the increased SG&A for the launch on the new products. The decrease is in profit not top line, right?

Samira Sakhia

The decrease is – there’s a slight decrease in top line. Like I said, they’ve had a price decrease on certain products. They had a small partnership in Romania that was not renewed. But they did have growth on their existing products plus launches that offset that. They do have a slight decrease in the – they have a decrease in the Q on profitability. There is a bigger decrease on profitability than there is on sales.

David Martin

Okay, that’s what I thought. Last question is, as far as business development right now, is it becoming anymore a buyer’s market than it was last quarter or any less of a buyer’s market is your sense?

Amal Khouri

Good morning, Dave. This is Amal Khouri. We’re not really seeing that change unfortunately. And if you look at the financings that are going on right now in the industry, you’ll see it’s still – there’s still the same level of funds that are available and we haven’t really seen that kind of complete inflexion point where it goes from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market.

David Martin

So does this change Knight’s strategy in any way? I would imagine you’d be thinking it would have become a buyer’s market by this point. How does this change the way you built your company?

Jonathan Ross Goodman

It’s Jonathan speaking. I agree. I would have expected it to become a buyer’s market by now, but we’re not going to do deal just to do deals. As I mentioned many times that investment in Knight is investment for your grandchildren. We are going to be patient and wait until it becomes a buyer’s market. And when it does, we’re going to be pouncing.

David Martin

Okay.

Jonathan Ross Goodman

I can send a picture of Amal pouncing if you want.

Amal Khouri

Or ready to pounce.

Jonathan Ross Goodman

Or ready to pounce.

David Martin

Okay. Thank you.

Alan Ridgeway

Hi. Good morning, guys. Just a question on the selling and marketing expenses in the quarter. So they were up obviously quite substantially as you guys are investing in the products that you have out that are commercial today. And I know you’ve been asked before about sort of building out your own force versus contract sales force. How should we think about the spend this quarter from a promotional perspective? Was this sort of frontend loaded spending that you had to put in place to get Movantik up and going? And will that back off maybe a little bit now over the next few quarters, or is this sort of a new run rate that we should think about? And then as far as funding the contract sales and then as things progress, we might go up from there as you guys start to build out internally.

Jonathan Ross Goodman

It’s going to be – we have 12 sales people now. And those expenses aren’t going to change. Hopefully what it will change will be our revenues.

Alan Ridgeway

So the 12 sales people, is that a new strategy based on – because in the past – are you guys funding the 12 sales people internally, because I guess in the last quarter it was contract?

Samira Sakhia

They’re a contract sales force but of course we’re paying for it. So that is what you’re seeing going through the sales and marketing is our contract sales force and obviously the marketing activity behind it; marketing, sales promotion behind it.

Alan Ridgeway

Okay. That’s what I was trying to understand.

Samira Sakhia

Yes, and we do see a significant uptick from Q1 because they really launched in the last two weeks of Q1. So this year, you’re really seeing this is a full-on quarter and this is the new normal until we launch the next product.

Alan Ridgeway

Right, okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then just my second question. On the loan book and sort of just trying to get a sense for how is your pipeline looking? Are you seeing an increase of people or a decrease in companies looking for loans, or can you just give us any commentary about how active you guys are in that side of the business? And I’ll leave it at that. Thanks a lot.

Jeffrey Kadanoff

This is Jeff. We continue to be active on the loan side. We continue to be looking at similar number of I’d say loan transactions as we have in the past and there’s really no change in terms of the companies needing loans and coming to Knight and searching for them. As you know, we did announce a loan again yesterday and we’ll continue to look at additional loans going forward.

Alan Ridgeway

Great. Thanks a lot, guys.

Samira Sakhia

Thank you everyone for joining Knight’s Q2 conference call. Yesterday was Jonathan’s 50th Birthday and I know how much he likes to pun our press releases and shamelessly play our checker symbol GUD. So to this end, Jonathan, have a good Birthday and to the rest of you, have a happy day.

