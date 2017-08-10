Care.com's (CRCM) CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 8:00 am ET

Executives

Mike Goss - VP, Finance

Sheila Lirio Marcelo - Founder, Chairwoman & CEO

Michael Echenberg - CFO

Analysts

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Dylan Heslan - Roth Capital

Lina Rudashevski - J.P. Morgan

Kerry Rice - Needham and Company

Ryan Goodman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mike Goss

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Care.com's financial results call for the second quarter ended July 1, 2017.

During the course of this conference call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include, among other things, projected financial results or operating metrics, anticipated business and marketing investments and strategies and expected results of those investments and strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities for our products and services and other forward-looking topics.

Such statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations. Actual results or events could differ materially from those predictions due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the press release we issued today, as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

We will also be referring to non-GAAP measures on this call, including adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as EBITDA throughout this presentation. This measure represents pre-tax net income or loss from continuing operations excluding the accretion of preferred stock dividends, less depreciation and amortization, as well as certain other unusual expenses and non-cash adjustments, such as stock-based compensation, M&A, and restructuring costs. We also refer to non-GAAP EPS, which represents net income or loss less certain unusual or non-cash expenses, such as stock-based compensation, M&A, and restructuring costs. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in the press release and Form 10-Q filed today.

We will also be referring to profitability on this call. When we refer to profitability we're referring to it on an adjusted EBITDA basis unless otherwise noted.

Today’s call is available via webcast and a telephone replay will be available for one week following the conclusion of the call. To access the press release, supplemental and financial information or the webcast replay, please consult the IR section of Care.com.

With that, let me turn the call over to Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us. On today's call I will walk you through our financial highlights for the second quarter and then I will provide an update on our core businesses. Michael will then follow with additional color on our financial performance in the second quarter and provide guidance for Q3 and the full-year. Then we will open the call up to your questions.

We continue to be on track with our plans for 2017, focused on initiatives that drive long-term growth and increased profitability. Second quarter revenue exceeded expectations, driven by strong growth in paid families. Growth in paid families has accelerated for the third quarter in a row to 10% year-over-year. In addition, we continued to increase EBITDA margins versus prior as we drove additional leverage across our business and improved unit economics in our core U.S. consumer business. ROI has improved from 3.4x in the first half of 2016 to 4.4x in the first half of 2017. And we continued to see strong cash generation, with year-to-date cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $11.1 million, up 85% versus prior.

Total revenue for the quarter was $42 million, growing 10% versus the second quarter of 2016, consistent with the growth versus prior we saw in Q1.

Q2 EBITDA of $2.6 million exceeded our guidance, driven by flow-through from the revenue beat and by a change in the timing of certain expenses, more to come from Michael later.

The second quarter was our seventh straight quarter of profitable growth and, as our Q2 results indicate, we are making good progress toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% to 25%. During the quarter, we continued to add leverage versus prior taking EBITDA margin up to 6.2% from 2.6% in Q2 of 2016, while focusing on initiatives that we expect will drive long-term growth.

I'll now review our second quarter activities across our businesses, starting with Care@Work. Our Care@Work enterprise business continues to scale. Year-to-date, we've seen bookings growth versus prior of 83% and expect bookings growth to be north of 70% for the full-year. Care@Work revenue growth in Q2 was 33% versus prior.

With the highly-recurring nature of this business, we continue to see revenue renewal rates of over 100% driven by an innovative product experience and exceptional service delivery by our team. Customer satisfaction ratings remain high, with a net promoter score for Care@Work back-up care in the 70% range year-to-date. Renewals in Q2 include The Gap, McKinsey & Company, the San Francisco 49ers staff, TripAdvsior, and Twitter.

Moving onto our U.S. Consumer business. We saw Q2 revenue of $33.4 million, up 9% versus the second quarter of 2016. The key contributor was faster-than-expected growth versus prior in paying families. As of the end of Q2, paying families were up 10%, versus prior, a three percentage-point improvement over the 7% growth we saw at the end of the first quarter. This accelerated growth came via organic initiatives and mobile optimization as well as a shift to longer-term subscription plans leading to an increase in our length of paid time or LOPT. For the remainder of this year, given the ongoing testing that we have planned, we anticipate maintaining this 10% growth versus prior in paying families.

Longer-term, with our experience in growing a subscription-based, recurring revenue model in our U.S. Consumer business, we are also investing more to improve LOPT. LOPT is key to improving the overall ROI of our business, which Michael will discuss in his remarks. In the future, we expect further growth in this metric given our product investments in package testing, combined with new features as part of our Care 3.0 initiative, and more on that later.

Now moving onto sales and marketing. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing was 43% in Q2, a six percentage-point decrease versus the second quarter of 2016. Decreasing CAC is the primary driver of improved sales and marketing leverage. We drove it down 16% from $140 in the first half of 2016 to $117 in the first half of 2017.

Key contributors to this improvement included increasing mobile conversion driven by recently-introduced winning tactics, organic traffic growth, and overall paid marketing optimization.

In the context of this progress, we are investing more in our product experience. As we noted on our last quarterly call, we've begun releasing new features as part of our Care 3.0 strategy. Care 3.0 is an entirely new end-to-end mobile first experience designed to improve our core subscription offering. To improve our matching service, we released our first set of Care 3.0 features in late June, including a new matching algorithm and a completely redesigned modern messaging platform with real-time notifications and integrated phone and SMS support.

Looking ahead, Care 3.0 will also include additional subscription enhancements. We refer to these as "beyond the match" features. We plan to release these new features over the next 12 to 18 months and we anticipate that they will drive additional LOPT and revenue growth in 2019 and beyond.

As part of our planned investments in Care 3.0, we have expanded our team in the San Francisco Bay Area with senior talent who bring mobile, organic, and subscription experience from companies like LinkedIn, Box, OKCupid, and NerdWallet. With the growth of our team within our planned R&D expenses this year, we're excited to focus on delivering an exceptional user experience across all our platforms.

Touching briefly now on the HomePay part of our U.S. Consumer business. We saw paying families at the end of Q2 up 24% versus prior with revenue growth of 18%, sustaining the momentum we saw in Q1.

In summary, we are on track with our expectation to expand our margin in 2017 and continue to grow profitably, driving toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% to 25%, which we believe will increase shareholder value while we further strengthen what is today the largest two-sided network for finding and managing family care in the home. We believe this clear market leadership position gives us a significant advantage as we go after the 46 million households in our addressable market in the U.S. alone.

Now I'll turn the call over to Michael before we open it up to questions.

Michael Echenberg

Thank you, Sheila. I'll now provide more color on our results, starting with cash. We ended Q2 with $86.8 million in cash as compared to $81.3 million at the end of Q1. This healthy increase came mainly from the $2.6 million of EBITDA, along with stock option exercises and changes in working capital. CapEx remained low at roughly $100,000 in the quarter.

Now onto the P&L. Revenue was $42 million in the second quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance range and growing by 10% versus Q2 2016 revenue of $38.2 million.

The U.S. Consumer business grew 9% versus prior to $33.4 million, compared to $30.7 million in the second quarter of last year. Within that, U.S. Matching increased 7%, from $25.8 million in Q2 2016 to $27.6 million this year. HomePay revenue increased 18% versus prior, from $4.9 million to $5.8 million driven by growth in clients.

Our other businesses, which include International, Care@Work, and Marketplace, grew 15% to $8.6 million for the quarter, compared to $7.5 million in the same period last year.

As Sheila mentioned, year-to-date bookings for Care@Work are up 83% versus prior and our expectation for the year is north of 70%.

As a reminder, as Care@Work continues to grow quickly, there's a lumpiness to its trajectory common to businesses at its stage.

Now, in keeping with our normal cadence, I'll provide an updated deep dive into the unit economics for our subscription-based U.S. Consumer business, focusing on the first half of 2017 versus the first half of 2016.

As Sheila mentioned, we are excited to see continuing ROI improvement in our U.S. Consumer business from 3.4x in the first half of 2016 to 4.4x in the first half of 2017.

Now onto the drivers. I'll start with ARPU, which increased 2%, from $39.28 to $40.17. This gain was driven by a slight improvement in U.S. Matching ARPU and a mix shift within U.S. Consumer toward the higher-ARPU HomePay business. Our expectation for the full-year continues to be for ARPU to be roughly flat to prior.

LOPT, Lengths of Pay Time increased by about 8%, from 14.2 months in the first half of 2016 to 15.4 months in the first half of 2017. The key driver was a 10% increase in U.S. Matching LOPT from 9.4 months to 10.4 months. This is a function of two factors: one, paying families in newer cohorts staying longer on their initial subscriptions; and two, additional observed re-use of the service, which we can now measure into the sixth year post sign-up.

Increasing LOPT is consistent with what we've seen in the past as we've been able to improve engagement via product investments and observe more re-use activity over time. We expect to see further improvements from re-use activity in the normal course. In addition, one of the key goals of Care 3.0, as Sheila mentioned, is to drive further LOPT improvements through subscription enhancements beyond the match.

These improvements in ARPU and LOPT flow through to an improvement in LTV as measured in gross profit terms, from $472 in the first half of 2016 to $511 in the first half of 2017.

Meanwhile, cost per acquired customer decreased 16% from $140 in the first half of 2016 to $117 in the first half of 2017, as we continue to focus on unpaid organic traffic growth, mobile conversion improvement, and ongoing optimization of our paid channels.

As a reminder, you can find additional detail, including the breakout between matching and payments, in our earnings results supplement, which we posted to the IR website this morning.

Now, onto EBITDA. For Q2, EBITDA was $2.6 million, or a margin of 6.2%, representing 3.6 percentage points of expansion versus Q2 of 2016. Note that the EBITDA beat relative to our guidance was driven in part by flow-through from the revenue beat and in part by a change in timing of certain expenses. Specifically, we moved some planned R&D spend from earlier in 2017 to later in 2017, more on that in a minute.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter was $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in Q2 of 2016. Note that we adopted new accounting guidelines with respect to stock-based compensation that cover the timing of recognizing the tax benefit associated with certain types of option exercises. This yielded an additional $1 million of net income in the quarter, though we expect no impact to full-year net income. We also saw other income of about $1 million, cycling against other expense of $129,000 in Q2 of 2016. This was driven mainly by strength in foreign currencies, most notably the Euro, given the impact of revaluing balance sheet items denominated in those foreign currencies.

Before I discuss EPS, I'll provide color on the cost lines. First, sales and marketing. In the quarter, we reduced sales and marketing as a percent of revenue by 6 percentage points relative to prior from 49% in Q2 of 2016 to 43% in Q2 of 2017. We also increased leverage on the G&A line. As a percent of revenue, G&A fell about 2.5 percentage points versus prior to 20%. This compares to a drop versus prior of about 1 percentage point in Q1. In both quarters, we benefited from our ongoing cost judiciousness. In Q2, we were also cycling against one-time restructuring expense in Q2 of 2016 associated with the sub-lease of a portion of our headquarters space.

R&D increased year-over-year as a percent of revenue by 2.7 percentage points as we continue to invest in innovation of the core consumer experience, notably through Care 3.0, as Sheila described.

Q2 gross margin was 78.6%, down about 150 basis points from Q2 of 2016. The primary driver was faster growth relative to the rest of the company in Care@Work. As discussed on previous calls, Care@Work gross margin is structurally lower than overall Care.com's. The other factor affecting total company gross margin in Q2 was the 30% fee that goes to Apple for subscriptions purchased through the iOS app. Note that a relatively small subset of our conversions happen in app.

Moving now to EPS. For the quarter, GAAP EPS from continuing operations was positive $0.03, up from negative $0.11 in the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS on a diluted basis was positive $0.11, as compared to our guidance of $0.01 to $0.02. This performance relative to guidance was driven by flow-through from EBITDA and from the impact of FX and the tax benefit that I described above.

I'll turn to guidance in a minute, but first a quick accounting reminder. We use a four-four-five fiscal calendar that results in a 53rd week roughly every sixth year. 2016 was one such year, while 2017 has the more typical 52 weeks. I will make clear the impact of this extra week in the comp year on 2017 growth versus prior as I step through our guidance.

Our latest expectation for full-year revenue is between $172 million and $173.5 million, with growth at the midpoint of 9% versus 2016 apples-to-apples, that is, excluding 2016's 53rd week. This is up from our previous guidance of $171 million to $173 million. For the third quarter, we're guiding to revenue of between $43.9 million to $44.4 million implying a fourth quarter range of $42.8 million to $43.8 million.

In thinking about the delta versus prior in Q4 in comparison to the delta versus prior in Q3, I'll note the importance of excluding the 53rd week from the year-ago comparison. As a reminder, a little over $3 million of the revenue in Q4 2016 was associated with the 53rd week. Excluding that, Q4 2016 revenue was $40.4 million, slightly below Q3 2016 revenue of $40.8 million. And we expect a similar dynamic this year with respect to the relationship between Q4 revenue and Q3 revenue.

Now EBITDA. For the full year, we're maintaining our range at $19.5 million to $21.5 million. We're redeploying the Q2 beat primarily in two ways: first, as I mentioned above, we're moving some planned R&D expense related to Care 3.0 into the back half of the year and, second, we're adding some sales and marketing dollars to help in the run-up to the January 2018 peak.

As is generally the case for us, our expectation is that Q4 will be our most profitable quarter. This is a function of our seasonally low sales and marketing spend in that quarter. Having said that, the absolute level of profitability in Q4 versus Q3 is driven by the sum of individual timing decisions around R&D investments and marketing initiatives. In this context, we're looking at a Q3 EBITDA range of between $5.0 million to $5.5 million, which implies a Q4 range of between $8.8 million to $10.3 million. The $9.6 million at the mid-point of the Q4 range compares to $8.3 million in Q4 of 2016, apples-to-apples that is excluding about $800,000 associated with the 53rd week in 2016. And this $9.6 million of EBITDA over the $43.3 million at the middle of the Q4 revenue range yields margin of 22%, about a percentage point better than what we saw in Q4 of 2016.

For the full-year, EBITDA margin at the mid-point of our guidance range is 12%, up from 8% in 2016. And the mid-point represents EBITDA growth of 63% versus 2016, apples-to-apples.

For full-year non-GAAP EPS, we're guiding to $0.37 to $0.40, up $0.02 at each end versus our previous guidance. This improvement is mainly a function of improved Other Income driven by FX flow-through. This guidance is based on an expectation of just over 37 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year.

For the third quarter, we're guiding to non-GAAP EPS of between $0.07 and $0.08, with an expectation of about 37 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Finally, onto cash. We're confirming our expectation for cash and short-term investments at the end of 2017 at $97 million. This represents an increase of about $21 million relative to the $76 million at the end of 2016.

Now to wrap up before opening up to questions. We continue to focus on strategic initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth, including developing the next generation subscription-based Care.com consumer offering to capture more of our large market opportunity.

With that, I'll open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question is from the line of Jason Kreyer with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Kreyer

Hey good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Great to see the improvements in mobile conversion rates in the quarter. Just wondering if you can give a little bit more detail you talked about some new tactics that you deployed in the quarter and I wanted to see if you can provide some more color on what changed and why conversion increased in the quarter.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Hi, Jason, good morning. We're going to continue to test and iterate and we have found some winning tactics and continue to improve the overall flows, field adjustments improving what we show our users at the right time everything from creative. But because for competitive reasons we're not actually sharing the specific tactics that are winning, I just continue to play around the product to give you a sense of the overall winners.

Jason Kreyer

Okay, that's fair. You talked about obviously a nice increase in LOPT and in just wondering if you're doing anything different on the marketing side given that, the customer reuse has increased are you targeting people to come back to the platform or is that mostly organic on a customer basis.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

It's mainly mostly organic. We certainly use retargeting tactics and we've just seen a nice normal cadence of improving organic reuse at the service.

Jason Kreyer

Okay. Last for me there's been some discussion in the industry about changing dependent Care tax credits and just wondering if you can provide your thoughts on if that would have any impact on your business.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Certainly anything that improves overall improvement in taxes with regards to childcare given our HomePay service as a positive, we believe instead of just necessarily credits it's important to actually consider deductions overall to improve mass market appeal so that is available to the general population and not just the higher income.

Jason Kreyer

Okay, actually I'll squeeze in one more, sorry. I know you've been doing some stuff on the transactional side just with spot in pet care and just wondering if you can give some early findings and what you're seeing there for customer adoption and customer conversion.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

We continue to be excited about our specific investment in a separate app which is part and partly for us to learn overall cost per download, overall transaction dedicated service along with testing it again subscription is a hybrid model. So we're going to continue to test their -- it's still early but we continue to be excited about the specific testing that we're doing in that vertical.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Dylan Heslan

Hi, thanks for taking my call. This is Duane [ph] on for Darren. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about towards the driver of keeping the end paying families on a little bit longer. Recently I know you talked about the optimization and organic search traffic was there anything specific that was in the app that was driving in there or is it just a trend.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

I think it's an improving trend that we certainly saw improvements in mobile conversion obviously you saw the cap results of improvements in our paid optimization and that also helps overall volume and organic growth and continue to increase traffic to convert and so net, net I think end of period and of course Michael shared the detail of overall length of pay time and improving retention that overall net improved that 10% growth that we saw.

Dylan Heslan

Thank you. And then one Care 3.0 I think on prior calls you mentioned you have about 4% penetration rate currently. I was just curious if there's any update if it's still looking to be about the same and then how you're going to attack that market long-term.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Yes, we measure that 4% based on the cumulative findings against 46 million households. We're excited -- continue to be excited about Care 3.0 is developing products not only to improve our matching experience but also to develop products beyond the match so that even families who may already have existing Care can also leverage and use the service so that care becomes a sort of an end-to-end experience for them for whatever they may need and so we continue to be excited to increase that penetration, Dylan. Thank you for that question.

Next question is from the line of Doug Anmuth with J.P. Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Lina Rudashevski

Hi this is Lina Rudashevski on for Doug. I was just wondering if you could give us an update on your efforts with the SMB rollout within Care@Work and how that's going just any more color you could provide. Thanks.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Yes it continues to still be early we're excited about the TAM opportunity there but we'll continue to monitor that overall experience.

Our next question comes from the line of Kerry Rice with Needham and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Kerry Rice

Great, thanks couple of questions. One maybe going back to matching and the volume increase from the number of paid families, sounds like there was some mobile optimization. I was hoping you could find a little more context particularly, as you think about volume of the paid families versus ARPU looks like year-over-year ARPU came down a little bit did you do any kind of promotions or anything else that helped drive that that will lift in growth from paid families. And then the second question is on HomePay, I know I think it was last quarter that you got some boost from some new customers from I think into a transitioning over were those customers very sticky or are you finding them very sticky anything maybe to update, how that is going. Thank you.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Sure. Thanks, Kerry. For in terms of end of period matching as I indicated earlier really we saw some winning tactics in mobile enrolment and as you know, Kerry, we're going to continue to test and iterate, some will be winners and some will be losers, which is why we're still guiding with the expectation of maintaining that 10% for the year certainly it exceeded our expectations for this quarter towards seeing some of those winning test out so we're excited about that and we've rolled them out. But we will continue to take traffic overall in continue to test because our focus is really improving the overall long-term to have an exceptional user experience on Care.com.

And with regards to HomePay we also saw end of period of growth there, that was also exciting and exactly as you referenced the intuit experience. We did pricing to a package lower overall because intuit clients were paying a lower fee but we are excited in that what we have seen is that HomePay clients tend to have a longer lifetime value given that they're paying on a regular basis with regards to payroll.

Michael Echenberg

The one other bit of color that I’d add Kerry you asked about ARPU just a reminder on the ARPU dynamic so, first you said it came down a little bit that's true with respect to Q2 year-to-date it's up a little bit versus prior. The dynamic there is there are forces that pull it up and forces that pull it down both sets of forces are actually positive for the business though they have opposite effects on this particular metric. So, pulling it down most notably is the mix shifts toward longer duration subscription packages.

Pulling it up are things like ongoing traction with premium provider and background checks. So when you look year-to-date we're up versus prior as I mentioned in my remarks by about 2%. Our expectation though is that over the course of the full-year, the things pulling it up and the things pulling it down flat now and so for the full-year we're looking for ARPU to be roughly flat to prior.

The next question comes from the line of Ryan Goodman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your questions.

Ryan Goodman

Hey good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple from me. On the paying family growth I mean really nice job with the 10% can you help us understand a bit how much of that is coming from improved retention versus just new users coming to the platform.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Let me turn it over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Yes, that's not a level of detail that we usually go to. But to Sheila's point earlier both of those dynamics are important. When she references things like improved mobile conversion obviously that FX signups and which you references things like lengthening LOPT that is a function of improved retention and both of those are critical drivers as part of the overall critical driver that has length of pay time and so our activity with respect to that continues.

Ryan Goodman

Okay. And then just one other for me really nice acceleration in the bookings growth for Care@Work and its sound like you've increased the target for the year a little different at least a 70-percent-plus now but the revenue growth is slowed a little bit just real large numbers. So, how should I think about that is are we going to hit a point here where that bookings growth translates to a new acceleration in the revenue growth and any, any perspective on timeline that we should be thinking about for that?

Michael Echenberg

It’s a great question. So first I absolutely agree when you look at the 33% revenue growth in Q2 alongside the 38% revenue growth in Q1 you've got to think about lumpiness with a fast growing business at this life stage and the impact of a little bit of timing difference from one period to the next, flows through to these top level metrics.

With respect to the 83% year-to-date growth versus prior in bookings and the 70-percent-plus outlook for the remainder of the year absolutely the concept is that that acceleration relative to the 50s growth in 2016 versus prior are to flow-through to revenue growth as we move into to 2018 and as a reminder are typical Care@Work contract is annual. And so we recognize what starts off as bookings within the time period in which we sign a contract that gets recognized ratably over the year that follows as revenue and so that roughly informs the timing.

