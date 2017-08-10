Disney: Ignore Legacy Headwinds And Brace For Growth

Disney's (DIS) excellent quarterly result is being masked by dying cable operations. Despite a strategic shift set to create shareholder value, and beating analyst expectations, the stock is having one its worst trading sessions in recent memory. With Disney positioning itself to compete with Netflix (NFLX), could it soon fetch a similar multiple?

Breaking down Q3

We see a massive divergence between Disney's core businesses. The bright spot has been Parks and Resorts, which showed double digit revenue and profit growth. This not only stemmed from the opening of Disneyland Shanghai Park, but also from attendance growth (and hence margin expansion) throughout the portfolio. Theme parks have been an excellent market to operate in the recent years. Take a look at Disney's peer in the market, Six Flags:

Disney's media content results look terrible on the surface, but one needs to understand the context in the business to know the full story. Disney's Studio Production revenue is very lumpy, and is dependent on major movie releases (think Star Wars) to derive its revenues. Studio Production is not a concern here, and that business is actually performing very well, at least in quarters that have major movie launches. What is the most concerning of Disney's segments is Media Networks. While revenues remain strong, production costs are growing as revenues stagnate/decline.

Growth initiatives

Sports are far and away the best part of the traditional media space for a couple reasons:

Consumers don't like to PVR record sports; they want to catch it live. This improves ad revenues significantly. Piracy of sports is harder to get right considering the live nature of the content. Sports are often what keep consumers subscribed to cable. This gives Disney a bargaining chip when negotiating with cable providers.

Despite this, Disney sees the headwinds the industry is facing, and is reworking their strategy. In 2018, the company will have an ESPN branded streaming service. They will be the first major company to offer such a streaming service, and faces no competition. This is very bad news for cable companies, assuming Disney prices the offering competitively.

Disney is also taking a controlling stake in BAMTech, a joint venture among Disney, Baseball Advanced Media and the National Hockey League. The company is engaged in the streaming of sports, including e-sports and the Olympics. The company has bumped its stake to 75% in a deal worth $1.58 billion. I like this deal a lot. I like this deal a lot. $1.5 billion is an inconsequential amount of money for Disney and it gives it access to the high growth sports streaming market. Combine that with their ownership of ESPN, and it sounds like a winning formula.



Disney has also ended their relationship with Netflix (NFLX) and plans to launch their own streaming service in 2019. Disney again has the only library of content that stands a chance against Netflix, and will provide an added layer of efficiency to their struggling Media Networks operations. Disney has also stated they will be making original content for their service. I would not want to be a Netflix long right now. Disney has the content library, the balance sheet and the will to create a viable competitor, and Netflix's stock is priced for perfection...

However, the biggest winners won't be Disney or Netflix. It will be content producers. I am heavily invested in DHX Media (DHXM), the largest independent curator of children's content in the world. Considering the breakup of Netflix and Disney, I'd be very surprised to not see an acquisition materialize to bolster Netflix's portfolio of children's content.

Conclusion

Disney is fixing its issues at a rapid pace this quarter. Theme parks are performing very well, and appear to be set to continue to outperform. The Studio Production arm is lumpy, but continues to exceed my expectations on the top and bottom line. Now the struggling Media Networks operations will be providing content for Disney to take on Netflix head on. Considering Disney trades at only 15X FY 2018 earnings estimates, and has a real shot at beating Netflix at its own game, I can't help but nibble.

