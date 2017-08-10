AMD: Investors Look To Exit As Traders Ready Shorts

Clear Reflection Of Market Sentiment

The case for a short of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has become stronger over recent weeks. Changes in share price have reflected the dynamics of long-term investors exiting their positions, as traders eye the opportunity for a short.

Clear among events for consideration was the Q2 earnings report of July 25, 2017, which surpassed revenue estimates by $60 million, achieved a return to non-GAAP profitability, increased cash, grew high margin income faster than low margin income, widened gross margins, lowered debt and the opex rate, and yet produced a subsequent decline in share price after a brief spike. Price is now down $1.27 (9.0%) from the July 25 close of $14.11.

By normal measure, this earnings performance merited a sustained rise in price. The fact that it did not boost stock price speaks volumes as to underlying market sentiment, underscoring reservations held about the company's future prospects.

Not A Substantial Upgrade

Bulwarking this view, AMD has fallen $2.63 (16.8%) since the shipping of Radeon Vega processors began at the end of July 2017, with their performance not representing a substantial upgrade as independent testing is worked through. Notably the air-cooled RX Vega 64 has a greater power draw than its competitor, the GTX 1080 of Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA).

Additionally, word on the street is that RX Vega 64 cards are intended as an interim hold only, just available perhaps until Q4, to buy time while design partners finalize and distribute their cooling platforms. Thereafter AMD will seek to move the market up to higher priced liquid-cooled variants at perhaps a $200 premium. The affects that step will have on AMD's segment revenue are at this stage unknown.

Wall Street to date has not seen fit to take AMD to a higher price level on the basis of this or other of its recent product launches.

Lure Of Future Promise

By standard analysts metrics, AMD's current valuation is high, the company is highly leveraged with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.4, and has a negative free cash flow margin of -7.7% and a negative ROI of -20.7%. These less-than-sterling gauges have led to stock analysts being all over the map on AMD, divided between the conventional view of historical corporate performance on the one hand, and the lure of the company's future promise in rapidly evolving markets on the other.

In that vein, AMD's prospects of future revenue from deep learning and AI have been dented by the arrival of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:FJTSY). Fujitsu's Deep Learning Unit is claimed to process at ten times the speed per watt of existing technology. As a major player, their entry into the deep neural network market to compete with AMD must temper AMD's revenue expectation from that segment. See Seeking Alpha:

As a result of this development, AMD has been placed under pressure to substantially upgrade the performance of Radeon Instinct in light of the radical technological innovation promised by Fujitsu in deep learning and AI.

A Negative Insider Aggregate

While institutional holders have overall kept faith with AMD insofar as is indicated by the latest 13F filings, the same cannot be said of AMD insiders.

The net number for AMD insider selling in the latest reporting period (SEC Form 4) was 49,764,507 shares, while the net number for insider buying was only 69,100 shares, leaving a negative aggregate of -49,695,407.

Such a one-sided transactional flow to the sell side by implication points up the existence of significant doubt in the minds of management as to the future prospects of the company. At the very least, these insiders may be said to be hedging their bets, a fact not calculated to reassure investors.

Conclusion

Because of the fundamental considerations discussed above, long-term holders are closing their positions, while traders await the opportunity for risk-reduced entries for a short.

Consider following this author: To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.