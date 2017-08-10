Company: Under Armour - Stock: Over Value

To be fairly valued, the company has to grow at least 13% annually for the next decade, and it is doubtful if Under Armour can deliver that.

Not too long ago, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) earned the title being the third biggest manufacturer of footwear and sports apparel from Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), but while number one in the sector Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been moving sideways for the last two years, and its persecutor adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been rallying since 2015, Under Armour is stuck in a sell-off that is lasting almost two years now.

NKE data by YCharts

A victim of overvaluation

There are certainly different reasons for the sell-off, but in my opinion, the stock has mostly been a victim of the high growth expectations and the resulting high valuation. The competitors also have a high P/E (Nike “only” 23.5, adidas 35.2, and Puma 48.2), but Under Armour’s P/E was as high as 100 about two years ago. Under Armour’s revenue grew more than 25% annually in the last decade and therefore investors – convinced that growth would continue – assigned it a P/E of 100. Growth rates of 25% for more than a decade can justify a P/E of 100, but way too often, analysts and investors expect a never-ending story of growth and push the stock higher and higher. As the earnings per share often can't follow that pace, it leads to increasingly higher valuation multiples.

Expectations for Under Armour were obviously that 25% annual growth will continue. But as soon as the first piece of information might contradict that growth story (and as soon as there are first hints, that these high growth rates may not continue for eternity), the stocks often decline sharply. Sentiment can change very quickly, and the euphoric investors, assuming growth is never ending, who assigned the stock a P/E of 50 or even 100, are replaced by investors panicking that the company might probably never grow again, and they might assign the same company only a P/E of 15 or maybe just 10. As consequence of these sentiment swings, an 80% or 90% sell-off is possible in these scenarios.

Financial stability

Before we focus on the question if Under Armour is already a bargain, we take a look at the balance sheet and can state that the company is at least financially stable, and there seems to be no reason to worry. For a long time, Under Armour had almost no debt, but in the last two years, the company has taken on some long-term debt. The amount increased from only $48 million in 2013 to $777 million right now – mostly because the company issued $600 million of senior unsecured notes in June 2016 that are due June 2026. The D/E is still only 0.39, and with $166 million in cash and cash equivalents right now and an operating income of about $400 million annually, there seems to be no reason to worry.

Double-digit growth necessary

But financial stability is not enough to buy a company – it also has to be valued at a price that justifies an investment. To find out if the company is valued attractively, we use the discounted cash flow method. As always, I am using a discount rate of 10% as the annual return should be at least in the double digits. As basis for our calculation, we use the net income of the last four quarters ($217 million). For Under Armour to be fairly valued right now, it has to grow about 13% annually for the next 10 years – in fact, the growth rate even has to be a little higher as we already know from the company’s own guidance that net income for 2017 will only be about $100 million. The necessary growth rate therefore has to be rather 14% for the next 10 years.

I have to point out that I used the net income as basis for my calculation and not the free cash flow as usually. Why did I use the net income for my calculation? Because the free cash flow of Under Armour is – compared to the net income – extremely low, and in the last few years, it was even negative and will not lead to realistic intrinsic value calculations. Although it is not correct to use the net income instead of the free cash flow for the calculation, it might provide a more realistic picture.

Where does the growth come from?

After knowing that at least 13% annual growth is necessary for the stock to be fairly valued, the important question is if Under Armour will be able to grow at such a high rate for at least 10 years. A first important information is that the overall market is expected to grow during the next years, which is never a bad sign, but certainly not enough to deliver double-digit growth for Under Armour. There are, however, a few other aspects that will lead to growth:

With almost 80% of generated revenue, North America is the most important market, and in 2016, the company generated $4 billion revenue there. If we just look at the revenue of Nike ($15.2 billion) in North America, I think it is safe to say that Under Armour can still grow its revenue if it manages to gain market shares from competitors. But growth will not come by itself, and right now, Under Armour is only talking about how “a dynamic and promotional environment in North America continued to temper results” (Press Release). The decisive question is if the new launches that are expected for the fourth quarter will be successful and help Under Armour to gain market shares.

is the most important market, and in 2016, the company generated $4 billion revenue there. If we just look at the revenue of Nike ($15.2 billion) in North America, I think it is safe to say that Under Armour can still grow its revenue if it manages to gain market shares from competitors. But growth will not come by itself, and right now, Under Armour is only talking about how “a dynamic and promotional environment in North America continued to temper results” (Press Release). The decisive question is if the new launches that are expected for the fourth quarter will be successful and help Under Armour to gain market shares. Although most revenue is generated in North America, the highest growth rates come from countries outside of North America . In the Asia-Pacific region, revenue grew 89% YoY in the last quarter. In the EMEA region revenue grew 57% YoY in the last quarter. The revenue of Under Armour in Europe, Africa, and Asia combined was only $600 million in 2016. adidas, for example, generated an annual revenue of $12.7 billion in these continents, and Nike’s revenue was $13 billion. The key markets in Europe are the United Kingdom and Germany, where the company is expecting strong growth. But not just these two countries provide growth potential for Under Armour, but many other European countries as well as Japan or China. UA is expanding in Europe (Eastern Europe and Russia) and in Asia (Indonesia, Vietnam, and India) as well as in Latin America (Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay).

. In the Asia-Pacific region, revenue grew 89% YoY in the last quarter. In the EMEA region revenue grew 57% YoY in the last quarter. The revenue of Under Armour in Europe, Africa, and Asia combined was only $600 million in 2016. adidas, for example, generated an annual revenue of $12.7 billion in these continents, and Nike’s revenue was $13 billion. The key markets in Europe are the United Kingdom and Germany, where the company is expecting strong growth. But not just these two countries provide growth potential for Under Armour, but many other European countries as well as Japan or China. UA is expanding in Europe (Eastern Europe and Russia) and in Asia (Indonesia, Vietnam, and India) as well as in Latin America (Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay). Under Armour is currently undergoing a restructuring phase , which is maybe a second reason for the sell-off. In 2017, the company expects to pay $110-130 million for restructuring costs which will lead to a comparable low net income. EPS for the full year is expected to be in the range between $0.18 and $0.21 and, therefore, more than 50% lower than in the year before. A great majority of these costs can be expected for the third quarter. Although we know that UA is streamlining the organization for greater operational efficiency, and although we can expect that these efforts will pay off in higher operational and net income margins, it is really difficult to say how much. Despite reading SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, and press releases I couldn’t find good information to assess how much additional net income we can expect.

, which is maybe a second reason for the sell-off. In 2017, the company expects to pay $110-130 million for restructuring costs which will lead to a comparable low net income. EPS for the full year is expected to be in the range between $0.18 and $0.21 and, therefore, more than 50% lower than in the year before. A great majority of these costs can be expected for the third quarter. Although we know that UA is streamlining the organization for greater operational efficiency, and although we can expect that these efforts will pay off in higher operational and net income margins, it is really difficult to say how much. Despite reading SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, and press releases I couldn’t find good information to assess how much additional net income we can expect. A last important aspect is Connected Fitness, which aims to build the largest digital health and fitness community and should become what Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is for the social life and LinkedIn for the business life. Connected Fitness has over 200 million users right now but is only contributing a small part of revenue: in 2016, revenue was $80 million, and although it grew 50% compared to 2015, it contributed only 2% of overall revenue. In 2017, revenue from Connected Fitness stagnated so far, but at least operating losses could be reduced in the first two quarters. Revenue stems mostly from increased advertising and subscribers to the fitness applications like MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Endomondo, or UA Record. Under Armour’s digital team is growing, and it is employing over 500 people now. Although the generated revenue from subscriptions as well as advertising might contribute to future growth, the Connected Fitness strategy is focused on connecting with the consumers and increasing awareness and sales of existing products. With over 200 million users, Under Armour has the chance to reach a huge number of potential customers which might buy footwear or apparel from Under Armour.

There are certainly many different drivers of growth, and an increasing revenue is extremely important, but what counts are growing earnings per share, and the EPS cannot just be increased by higher revenue, but also by higher margins – especially by a better net income margin. All three important margins (gross, operating, and net income) have been declining over the last decade. Operating margin has declined from 14.2% in 2007 to about 8% in 2017, and net income margin declined from 8.66% in 2007 to 3.61% in 2017. Compared with its competitors, UA’s margins are rather low. Net margin of adidas was between 2.36% and 5.95% in the last years, and net margin of Nike was between 7.75% and 12.34%. It is therefore possible (and likely) that UA might be able to increase the net income margin a few percentage points again and increase the net income (and EPS) – especially if the restructuring is effective and cost of sales as well as operational costs can be reduced. But a negative factor is the increasing number of outstanding shares that has a negative effect on the EPS. Putting the whole picture together, I think that Under Armour can grow in the double digits over the next decade – mostly because of improved margins after the restructuring and due to the growth in Europe and Asia. But I am not willing to bet on consistent growth rates of 13% and higher for the years to come.

Conclusion

We started the article by describing the risk of high multiples and why they increase the potential sell-off danger if growth expectations are not met. Under Armour has declined about 70%, and the P/E decreased from 100 to about 42, but a stock valued at 42 times its current earnings is still not cheap. Using the expected EPS for 2017 ($0.21 at the most), the forward P/E would again be as high as 76. As I wrote above, Under Armour needs to grow about 13% annually for a decade to justify current prices levels. And, although Under Armour might grow especially in Europe and Asia and gain market shares from its competitors Nike, adidas, and Puma, and despite the restructuring bearing fruit, I think a growth rate of 13% is only possible with great efforts. At the price Mr. Market is offering right now, I am missing the necessary margin of safety, and the stock is just a hold. Only if the stock plummets a little further, we should consider an investment. However, Under Armour already deserves a spot on my personal watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information are taken from the company's SEC filings (10-Q and 10-K) and Morningstar.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.