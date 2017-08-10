Dillard's Disappoints

This is a reminder that outfoxing the Masters of the Universe in heavily contested stocks is tricky.

Revenue trailed consensus by $55 million and Dillard's reported a loss of $0.58 per share vs. expectations for a $0.19.

This morning, Dillard’s (DDS), reported very disappointing Q2 2017 operating results.

Total merchandise sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2017 were $1.385 billion and $1.403 billion for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2016. Total merchandise sales decreased 1% for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2017. Sales in comparable stores for the period decreased 1%. Sales increased slightly in ladies' apparel. Sales were consistent with the company trend in juniors' and children's apparel, ladies' accessories and lingerie and men's apparel and accessories. Sales in shoes were slightly below trend. Below trend performances were noted in cosmetics and home and furniture. Sales were slightly above trend in the Eastern region, consistent with trend in the Western region and below trend in the Central region.

On very thin pre-market volume, shares of Dillard’s were changing hands 16% lower.

Dillard’s isn’t well covered by the sell side, so ahead of results, there was a wide range of low and high estimate for E.P.S. with the average estimate pegged at $0.19. Consensus estimates for Q2 2017 revenue was for $1.44 billion.

Here is Dillard's Q2 2017 income statement.

Here is Dillard’s Q2 2017 income statement.

Perhaps, more alarming is the large negative operating leverage, which presents itself in the cash flow statements. $22.1 million of net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of 2017 vs. $86.7 million first half 2016 is noticeable.

Ahead of the numbers, DDS shares were up 29%, over the past three month, despite the persistent fear and underlying uncertainty in the retail apparel sector.

Incidentally, on July 28th, I wrote: Dillard’s: The Bearish Side Of The Argument. Despite my best efforts to try and help readers avoid chasing a misguided “short squeeze” thesis, I was surprised by the sharply negative reception that my article garnered. In fact, I received a number of persnickety comments suggesting that I was simply trying to rain on people’s parade.

Although I like short squeezes, as they can really enhance investors returns, if/when you correctly identify a successful turnaround, today’s result are a reminder that out foxing the Masters of the Universe is really tricky. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dillard’s trades back down to the mid $50s as its underlying business has issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.